ProfNet Experts Available on Compensation Equality, Employee Assessment

Compensation Equality

Assessment Practices for the 21st Century

US Culture Writer – The Independent (NY)

Story Editor – Barron's (NY)

Money & Politics Reporter – MarketWatch (DC)

Convert Your Broadcast Voice to Print: 5 Tips From a Former TV Reporter

The Long-Form Paradox: Vying for Attention in the Digital Age

Blog Profiles: Woodworking Blogs

Compensation Equality



Kathleen K. Lundquist, Ph.D.



President and CEO



APTMetrics



"The old saying applies that 'you cannot change what you do not measure' and, when it comes to equal pay in the workplace, measurement plays an enormous role in the creation of compensation equality."



Dr. Lundquist is available to discuss pay equity, equal pay, workplace discrimination, gender discrimination, equal pay for equal work, employment discrimination. She is a very experienced author and speaker, and is able to speak of highly complex concepts in ways that are understandable to those unfamiliar with the science of industrial and organizational psychology. She has been invited to testify before the EEOC on topics related to class-action employment discrimination lawsuits in the U.S. She is based in Darien, Conn.



Bio: https://aptmetrics.eighty20.io/wp-content/uploads/files/bio-kathleen-lundquist-092916.pdf



Website: http://www.aptmetrics.com



Contact: Susan F Carnes, scarnes@aptmetrics.com





Assessment Practices for the 21st Century



Dr. John C. Scott



Chief Operating Officer



APTMetrics



"Sophisticated assessment programs that weren't possible even a few years ago can now be assembled and launched on a global scale to allow organizations to measure almost any attribute in any language with greater realism, efficiency, and precision than ever before. This transformation in assessment practices has been largely precipitated by the explosive growth and stability of the Internet. While these technological advances have resulted in significant progress in assessment theory and practice, they have also led to a commercialization of assessment tools at the expense of good science. As the next generation of these technology-driven applications comes of age, assessment and HR professionals must ensure that rapid technological innovation is properly balanced with measurement standards and ethical practices that keep pace with the complexities associated with global use."



Dr. Scott is available to discuss leadership assessment, assessing high-potential employees, leadership assessment for the 21st century. He is available for in-person interviews in the New York tristate area. He is media-savvy and able to speak about highly complex concepts regarding the art and science of industrial and organizational psychology in a way that is easily understood by those who are unfamiliar with the field. Dr. Scott is co-editor of the award-winning "Handbook of Workplace Assessment: Evidence-Based Practices for Selecting and Developing Organizational Talent" and is co-editor of the newly published handbook, "Next Generation Technology-Enhanced Assessment: Global Perspectives on Occupational and Workplace Testing." He also co-edited "The Human Resources Program Evaluation Handbook" and co-authored "Evaluating Human Resources Programs: A 6-Phase Approach for Optimizing Performance." He is based in Darien, Conn.



Bio: https://aptmetrics.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/bio-john-scott6-18.pdf



Website: http://www.aptmetrics.com



Contact: Susan F Carnes, scarnes@aptmetrics.com

CONVERT YOUR BROADCAST VOICE TO PRINT: 5 TIPS FROM A FORMER TV REPORTER. Today, journalists, bloggers and all variations of content creators must be able tell their stories in all formats. But this transition isn't always easy. Here are some lessons a former TV reporter learned to help her inner print chick: https://prn.to/2nrv79P

THE LONG-FORM PARADOX: VYING FOR ATTENTION IN THE DIGITAL AGE. It seems like we're swamped with bits of text. Frankly, it can be overwhelming. And while longer, detailed stories appear to have no place in this digital world, long-form content remains an effective tool for the spread of messages: https://prn.to/2M6Azxz

BLOG PROFILES: WOODWORKING BLOGS. Each week, PR Newswire's Audience Relations team selects an industry/subject and profiles a handful of sites that do a good job with promoting and contributing to the conversation. This week, they look at a few woodworking blogs: https://prn.to/2McYFWK

