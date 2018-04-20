ProfNet Experts Available on Dieting, PTSD and Trauma, More

EXPERT ALERTS

'Everything in Moderation' Doesn't Work for Many Dieters

5 Steps to Beat Emotional Eating

Traumatic Events: School Shootings, Terrorist Attacks, or Natural Disasters

Mindful Self-Compassion for Less Stress

What Your Driving Style Reveals About Your Mental Health

Will Being the Real You Turn off Your Fan Base?

MEDIA JOBS

Reporter, Financial Services Policy – American Banker (VA)

US Picture Researcher, Freelance – Mirror Online (NY)

Finance Editor, Overnight – SmartBrief (Remote)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

How to Create the Ultimate Style Guide for Your Blog

5 Questions With them: A Next-Gen Platform That Celebrates Emerging Voices

Blog Profiles: Millennial Workplace Blogs

-------------------------------------------------------------------

EXPERT ALERTS:

'Everything in Moderation' Doesn't Work for Many Dieters

Maureen Anderson

Author

Peruse almost any diet book and you'll find the suggestion to have at least one "cheat meal," if not a whole day of cheating, every week. Anderson says that's the wrong approach for many people: "You wouldn't tell someone who's stopped smoking to go ahead and have a few cigarettes at a bar on Friday nights. And you wouldn't suggest a recovering alcoholic join that person and knock back a few. Some people find sugar just as addicting. Those cheat meals only reinforce your cravings. It's easier for some people to avoid the problem foods altogether. It won't be easier for the first couple of months, but after that, you might find -- as I did – that you don't have to count calories anymore to maintain your ideal weight."

Anderson is a civil engineering graduate turned miserable cubicle dweller turned ridiculously happy -- and healthy -- host of the nationally syndicated radio talk show, "Doing What Works." She weighed seven pounds when she was born, and has gained an average of two pounds a year since. "The Willpower Workaround" is her fifth book.

Book: https://tinyurl.com/y777kcc2

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com

5 Steps to Beat Emotional Eating

Dr. Bradley Nelson

Holistic Physician

Dr. Nelson offers these tips to beat emotional eating: "1) Find Your Triggers: Spend some time thinking about events in your past that make you sad or anxious. Realize what is going on in your own mind that is triggering you to want to do the emotional eating. That is half the battle. 2) Journal Foods and Feelings: Write down not only what you are eating, but also what you are thinking and feeling at the time. What was the underlying emotion that prompted you to eat that entire bowl of chips or carton of ice cream? Understanding the relationship is key to breaking bad habits. 3) Develop a Strategy: Create a plan for how you will respond the next time you are tempted to overeat. For example, wear a rubber band around your wrist and when you feel the urge to eat what you know you shouldn't, snap it against your wrist to help you 'snap out of' the underlying emotion that's driving you to eat. 4) Exercise Daily: Too busy to work out? No excuses! Find a way to work exercise into your daily chores. Challenge yourself to get the whole house cleaned in half the normal time, and you'll work up a sweat with all the scrubbing and running from room to room. 5) Talk More, Eat Less!: When you go out to eat with friends, come prepared with stories to tell so you talk more. As a result, you'll inevitably eat more slowly. Eat your salad first so you fill up on live food instead of the sugary and fattening stuff. Remember your body's needs and respect them."

Dr. Nelson is a holistic chiropractic physician, a medical intuitive, and one of the world's foremost experts in the emerging fields of bioenergetic medicine and energy psychology. His bestselling book, "The Emotion Code," is helping people all over the world to improve their lives easily and quickly. Users of "The Emotion Code" have found freedom from emotional problems such as depression and anxiety, as well as physical problems including fatigue, pain and disease. A key element of "The Emotion Code" is removing emotional energies that have clustered around the heart, interfering with one's ability to find love and success. Dr. Nelson has coined this cluster of emotions the "Heart-Wall," and it has been called "the most important discovery in the history of energy medicine." He has trained thousands of practitioners worldwide to help people overcome unresolved anger, depression, anxiety, loneliness and other negative emotions and the physical symptoms associated with them.

Online Press Kit: http://drbradleynelson.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.DrBradleyNelson.com and www.EmotionCodeGift.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com

Traumatic Events: School Shootings, Terrorist Attacks, or Natural Disasters

Scott P. Sells, Ph.D., LCSW, LMFT, AMFT Approved Supervisor

Founder, Model Developer

PLL-FST (Parenting with Love and Limits, Family Systems Trauma)

When a traumatic event occurs, there is trauma or PTSD as a result, with not only the individual child or teenager, but the entire family, extended family, and surrounding community. According to Time Magazine, anxiety and depression in our adolescents is increasing, with an estimated 30% of girls and 20% of boys (6.3 million teens) having anxiety disorders, and 3 million teens aged 12-17 having had at least one major depressive episode in 2015 alone. Many, if not all, of these symptoms can be traced to unresolved trauma. Therefore, mental health counselors need step-by-step tools to treat the entire traumatized family and community, not just the child. Says Dr. Sells: "Mobilizing community and family in an intentional way with tools is an antidote to isolation. The natural tendency for a child or adult in emotional pain is to isolate or curl up in a ball. In turn, this isolation fueled by social media can lead to more anger, frustration, and more isolation. As time goes on, this isolation can result in suicide or, in the case of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, self-harm and extreme violence. Therefore, the root solution is not contained in finger-pointing or individual treatment in silos. It is going back to mobilizing the family, community, mental health workers with the tools they need to help an isolated and lost child get out of the darkness."

Dr. Sells is a former tenured professor of social work at Savannah State University, and associate professor at UNLV in Las Vegas. He is the author of two best-selling books, "Treating the Tough Adolescent: A Family-Based, Step-by-Step Guide" (1998) and "Parenting Your Out-of-Control Teenager: 7 Steps to Reestablish Authority and Reclaim Love" (2001). He has over 20 publications in periodicals such as Psychotherapy Networker, Contemporary Corrections, and Journal of Child and Adolescent Substance Abuse, plus book chapters in the Handbook of Family Therapy Research Methods (1996) and Social Worker's Desk Reference, 2/E (2008). Dr. Sells has extensive experience as a keynote speaker, and is currently the founder and model developer of the evidence-based model Parenting with Love and Limits (PLL). PLL is being used by both juvenile justice and child welfare in 12 states and in Europe. His newest book, "Treating the Traumatized Child: A Step-by-Step Family Systems Approach" (Springer Publishing, December 2017), is the first book that addresses trauma treatment for child and adolescents using a Family Systems Trauma (FST) model, which goes beyond individual therapy to include the child and their entire family. It's a powerful resource for both parents and therapists.

Website: http://www.familytrauma.com

Contact: Penny Sansevieri, authorservices@amarketingexpert.com

Mindful Self-Compassion for Less Stress

Laurie J. Cameron

CEO

PurposeBlue

Author

"A core quality of mindfulness is acknowledging and accepting reality the way it is, without judgment. Acceptance of difficult situations reduces resistance, which in turn reduces emotional distress. Self-compassion is a strategy to promote and amplify acceptance."

A mindful leadership expert, Cameron is author of "The Mindful Day: Practical Ways to Find Focus, Calm, and Joy From Morning to Evening" (March 2018). She is the founder and CEO of PurposeBlue, an organization that brings evidence-based mindful leadership programs to companies, change makers, culture-shifters, universities and federal agencies.

Online Press Kit: http://lauriejcameron.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: http://purposeblue.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com

What Your Driving Style Reveals About Your Mental Health

Dr. John Huber

Chairman

Mainstream Mental Health

Dr. Huber is available to discuss what a person's driving style reveals about his/her mental health: "1) Tailgaters: They are likely reckless individuals with little thought for the long-term future. These individuals are prone to have difficulty in being patient. 2) Driving slow in the fast lane: These individuals may either be completely oblivious to their actions or they may exude an usual amount of arrogance. They are saying they know best and that others need to heel to their will. These drivers may be exercising their control issues on anyone unlucky enough to be behind them. 3) The distracted driver: Those who partake in texting/FaceTiming/Snapchatting behind the wheel are prone to have issues with prioritizing (choosing distraction over safety) and maturity. 4) Those who repeatedly hit their brakes: They may have self-confidence issues, because this type of driving is overly cautious. 5) Not signaling: This may reveal that the individual is indifferent to others and likely self-centered. 6) Those who honk right when the light turns green: Over-aggression is a mental health characteristic we may find with these individuals. Or they could be late to working and need to focus on learning to manage time more effectively. 7) Speeding/weaving in and out of lanes: These individuals are not only reckless, but they are likely over-confident and have some anger issues. 8) Road-rage provocateurs: Anyone who gets out of their car with the intention of carrying out physical violence against another driver is someone who has self-control issues. In addition, they may have a penchant for violence. Avoid them at all costs."

Dr. Huber is the chairman for Mainstream Mental Health, a non-profit organization that brings lasting and positive change to the lives of individuals that suffer from mental health issues. A mental health professional for more than 20 years, Dr. Huber is a clinical forensic psychologist and a practitioner with privileges at two long-term acute care hospitals. He has appeared on more than 300 top-tier radio shows (NBC Radio, CBS, Fox News Radio) and 30 national television programs (ABC, NBC, Spectrum News). He is is Law Newz's go-to clinical psychologist and appears regularly on America Trends National Television show. He is also the host of "Mainstream Mental Health Radio," which is heard nationwide and features interviews with today's top mental health professionals.

TV clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qE5d3daJnAQ

Website: www.mainstreammentalhealth.org

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com

Will Being the Real You Turn off Your Fan Base?

Natalie Hodson

Founder

Healthy Living for Life

"Don't be afraid to be your raw self with your audience. Some things are just really embarrassing to talk about, but if you're struggling, there are others out there who are, too, just like you, and they want to hear from you!"

Hodson is an inspirational wellness coach, a fitness trainer, and a mother to two young children. After losing control of her bladder on live television, she launched a successful eBook for women struggling with similar issues. She used sales-funnel giant ClickFunnels to propel her eBook from zero to seven-figure earnings in just six months and was recently honored with the company's 2 Comma Club Award.

Website: https://nataliehodson.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com

****************

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://prnmedia.prnewswire.com/community/jobs/

Reporter, Financial Services Policy – American Banker (VA)

US Picture Researcher, Freelance – Mirror Online (NY)

Finance Editor, Overnight – SmartBrief (Remote)

*****************

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@prnewswire.com

HOW TO CREATE THE ULTIMATE STYLE GUIDE FOR YOUR BLOG. Every great blog has a style guide. All of your favorite blogs likely are consistent in tone and imagery. But you've never really put pen to paper and articulated your style -- it's just something you make up as you go along, selecting the parts and pieces that seem to fit who you are and how you write. And while that may have worked to get you started, if you really want to take your blog to the next level, it's time to make decisions about your style -- and stick with them. Here's a handy guide to create your blog's style guidelines once and for all: https://prn.to/2F3rsFF





5 QUESTIONS WITH THEM: A NEXT-GEN PLATFORM THAT CELEBRATES AND SHOWCASES EMERGING VOICES. Condé Nast launched them., a next-generation community platform, in October 2017 . The site chronicles and celebrates the stories, people, and voices, all through the lens of today's LGBTQ community. Topics range from pop culture and style to politics and news. We spoke with Meredith Talusan , executive editor, to hear what she had to say about the new platform: https://prn.to/2qRW7km





a next-generation community platform, in . The site chronicles and celebrates the stories, people, and voices, all through the lens of today's LGBTQ community. Topics range from pop culture and style to politics and news. We spoke with , executive editor, to hear what she had to say about the new platform: https://prn.to/2qRW7km BLOG PROFILES: MILLENNIAL WORKPLACE BLOGS. Each week, PR Newswire's Audience Relations team selects an industry/subject and profiles a handful of sites that do a good job with promoting and contributing to the conversation. This week, they look at a few Millennial workplace blogs: https://prn.to/2F2N3hx

****************

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/profnet-experts-available-on-dieting-ptsd-and-trauma-more-300633899.html

SOURCE ProfNet