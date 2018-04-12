ProfNet Experts Available on Education Reform, Russia and Syria

EXPERT ALERTS

NAEP Results Are Disappointing But Not Surprising

Trump Taunts Russia, Says U.S. Military Response Coming in Syria

MEDIA JOBS

US Picture Researcher, Freelance – Mirror Online (NY)

Finance Editor, Overnight – SmartBrief (Remote)

Investment Writer – Pzena Investment Management (NY)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

The Rise of Newsroom Smart Machines: Optimizing Workflow With AI

11 Environmental News Sites That Bring Innovation to Stories on Climate Change

Blog Profiles: Health & Wellness News Blogs

-------------------------------------------------------------------

EXPERT ALERTS:

NAEP Results Are Disappointing But Not Surprising

Yong Zhao

Foundation Distinguished Professor of Educational Leadership & Policy Studies

University of Kansas

Zhao is available to discuss the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) results released this week, what the decline in performance means for American schools, and the gap between low- and high-performing schools: "The results are disappointing but not surprising. They add to the evidence that the reform policies America has been pursuing are wrongly headed and unlikely to address the challenges the nation faces."

Zhao has authored more than 20 books, including "Reach For Greatness: Personalizable Education for All," "Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Dragon: Why China has the Best (and Worst) Education System in the World" and "Catching Up or Leading the Way: American Education in the Age of Globalization," as well as more than 100 journal articles. He is based in Lawrence, Kan., and is fluent in English and Mandarin.

Contact: Mike Krings, mkrings@ku.edu

Trump Taunts Russia, Says U.S. Military Response Coming in Syria

Harlan Ullman

Chairman

Killowen Group

President Trump warned Russia on Wednesday that it should "get ready" for a missile strike on Syria, vowing to thwart any missile defenses. Says Ullman: ""President Trump is in a bind. He needs absolute proof of nerve agents/Syrian guilt. The UK is not on board yet. We cannot assume away that rebels did it."

Based in Washington, D.C., Ullman has served on the Senior Advisory Group for Supreme Allied Commander Europe (2004-16) and is senior adviser at Washington D.C.'s Atlantic Council. He is also chairman of two private companies and principal author of the doctrine of shock and awe. A former naval person, he commanded a destroyer in the Persian Gulf and led over 150 missions and operations in Vietnam as a Swift Boat skipper. His newest book, "Anatomy of Failure: Why America Has Lost Every War It Starts," is just out.

Previous TV clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iGP9BJtfylY

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com

****************

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://prnmedia.prnewswire.com/community/jobs/

US Picture Researcher, Freelance – Mirror Online (NY)

Finance Editor, Overnight – SmartBrief (Remote)

Investment Writer – Pzena Investment Management (NY)

*****************

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@prnewswire.com

THE RISE OF NEWSROOM SMART MACHINES: OPTIMIZING WORKFLOW WITH AI. As computer algorithms become more advanced, artificial intelligence (AI) has increasingly grown prominent in top news organizations, which now use AI for a variety of newsroom tasks. But current AI systems are largely still dependent on humans to function correctly, and the most pressing concern is understanding how to correctly operate these systems as they continue to thrive in a variety of media-related industries: https://prn.to/2qq8zbu

11 ENVIRONMENTAL NEWS SITES THAT BRING INNOVATION TO STORIES ON CLIMATE CHANGE. Two years ago, we asked award-winning TV reporter Jeff Burnside to break down environmental journalism. He's the past president of the Society of Environmental Journalists, so he's an expert in this arena. What came of that conversation turned out to be the most popular post in the history of the Beyond Bylines blog: our 11 favorite news sites for out-of-this-world environmental coverage. Now, as Earth Day approaches, we've got even more: https://prn.to/2GT4SVR

BLOG PROFILES: HEALTH & WELLNESS NEWS BLOGS. Each week, PR Newswire's Audience Relations team selects an industry/subject and profiles a handful of sites that do a good job with promoting and contributing to the conversation. This week, they look at a few health and wellness news blogs: https://prn.to/2GVWdxS

****************

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/profnet-experts-available-on-education-reform-russia-and-syria-300629187.html

SOURCE ProfNet

Related Links

http://www.profnet.com

