ProfNet Experts Available on Financial Cost of Procrastination, Donor Habits, More

EXPERT ALERTS

Deadline Approaching: April 17 is the Last Chance to Fund an IRA for 2017: The Emotional & Financial Cost of Procrastination

Maura Cassidy

Vice President of Retirement

Fidelity Investments

"We've all procrastinated during tax time, but it's important to remember you can't file an extension when it comes to saving for retirement. Whether it's a lack of money, time or confidence causing you to put off making financial decisions, you can easily break those habits by setting your own deadlines and creating a plan that keeps you on track."

Cassidy can speak to Fidelity Investment's Financial Procrastination Study (released this month; view here: http://bit.ly/2Ej5j5T), which examines the reasons why people procrastinate, the emotional and financial impact, and whether deadlines are a necessary motivator to get things done. She can also discuss how folks can make the most out of IRA contributions before that April deadline, and why the recent market volatility could represent an opportunity for retirement savers.

Contact: Deborah Heindel, deborah.pont-heindel@fmr.com

Donor Habits Online

Claire Kerr

Director, Digital Philanthropy

FrontStream

Kerr is available to share her insight into donor habits online, including study findings that show Instagram outpacing Twitter for donations: "We found Instagram represented 4.3 percent of socially referred gifts -- at a $78.5 average gift size. Instagram sent more individual donors to donation forms than Twitter, had a higher donation conversion rate and the resulting gifts were of a higher average value. That means that Instagram was the second-most effective social network after Facebook for driving charitable donations on #GivingTuesday in 2017 -- so we may see the same pattern for #EarthDay this year."

Kerr is also available to share examples of organizations with creative and impactful approaches to donor engagement; technology for nonprofits and charities; strategies for nonprofits online without massive investments; information on digital, social, and mobile strategies, including video for storytelling. She has worked for nonprofit organizations in the economic development, education and health and research sectors, and has spoken at industry conferences, including NTEN, the International Fundraising Conference (AFP) and Digital Leap. She also teaches "Social Media Community Management" and "Digital Strategies for Charities & Non-profit Organizations" at George Brown College in Toronto. As director of digital philanthropy at FrontStream, which powers the online fundraising of more than 10,000 charities and nonprofits around the world, Kerr provides best practices to charities as they fundraise through web, social and mobile channels. She shares FrontStream's benchmarking data about online donor behavior through research papers and presentations to the broader charitable sector. She also co-hosts the popular podcast for nonprofits, "Asking for More." She is based in Toronto and Boston.

Podcast: www.frontstream.com/podcast/

Website: www.frontstream.com

Contact: Liza Colburn, liza@crescendocc.com



Woman Fired After Flipping off Trump's Motorcade Sues Former Employer

Dr. ArLyne Diamond

President and Founder

Diamond Associates

Juli Briskman, the Virginia cyclist who gave a middle-finger salute to President Trump's passing motorcade last October, is suing the government contracting firm that fired her after the gesture went viral on social media. Briskman was fired from her job at Akima LLC last November when she came forward to say she was the cyclist pictured flashing the bird at the president as his motorcade left the Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Va. Her lawyer, Maria Simon, said the company violated her client's right to freely express herself. Says Dr. Diamond: "Most employers have an 'at will' contract that allows them to fire anyone they chose for any reason. No matter what your political position, respect for the president, or at least the office of the president, shows good judgment. Flipping off the president who is riding in a motorcade with dozens of officers of the law accompanying him shows poor judgment. She could have been seriously hurt, because her action could have been perceived as a threat. So, she might have been fired for using poor judgment."

Dr. Diamond is an internationally recognized leadership, management, professional development, and organizational development consultant specializing in people and processes in the workplace. As president and founder of Diamond Associates, Dr. Diamond has clients that range from boards of directors and upper management to support staff in many industries, both public and private.

Website: www.diamondassociates.net

Contact: Mark Goldman, mark@goldmanmcccormick.com

MEDIA JOBS

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://prnmedia.prnewswire.com/community/jobs/

Finance Editor, Overnight – SmartBrief (Remote)

Investment Writer – Pzena Investment Mangement (NY)

Reporter – Agenda, a Financial Times publication (NY)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@prnewswire.com

FREELANCING: IS IT EVER APPROPRIATE TO WALK AWAY FROM THE MONEY? While freelance contains the word "free," you don't want to give away your work. But there are some exceptions – special cases when it's fine and worked out well in advance of the project's conclusion – to turn down that paycheck . Here's our take on some examples of when it's OK to work for free: https://prn.to/freelancingfree





Here's our take on some examples of when it's OK to work for free: https://prn.to/freelancingfree BLOGGER CONFERENCES: TOP EVENTS TO ATTEND IN APRIL. This a monthly column of what's happening in the blog world. Here are top events to attend in April: https://prn.to/aprilblogevents





BLOG PROFILES: HEALTH & WELLNESS BLOGS. Each week, we select a topic and handful of blogs that do a great job contributing to the conversation. This week, we look at Health & Wellness blogs: http://bit.ly/healthblogapril

