ProfNet Experts Available on Food Waste, Mental Health, More

EXPERT ALERTS

Food Waste in America

Medicaid: State-Imposed Work Waivers Will Increase Costs and Decrease Positive Health Outcomes

Mental Health Awareness Month: Rescuing an Animal Could Be Your Lifeline

Over With Overwhelm

How Mental Health Warrants Could Prevent Future Mass Murders

MEDIA JOBS

Reporter, Management and Careers – Wall Street Journal (NY)

Senior Reporter – Acuris (IL)

Digital Economy Competition Reporter – PaRR (CA)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

8 Steps to Run Your Blog Like a Magazine Editor and Boost Your Following

Native Advertising: The Balancing Act Between Editorial Needs and Revenue Goals

Blog Profiles: True Crime Blogs

-------------------------------------------------------------------

EXPERT ALERTS:





Food Waste in America

Gary Oppenheimer

Founder and Executive Director

AmpleHarvest.org

"Since 70% of America's food pantries are located in houses of worship, faith leaders are critical partners in helping get that excess food to hungry families."

Oppenheimer, a CNN Hero, World Food Prize nominee, lecturer and speaker (including two TED presentations), is available for interviews on how to end food waste in America. He is the founder and executive director of AmpleHarvest.org, a nationwide nonprofit organization that works to diminish food waste and hunger in America by educating, encouraging and empowering growers to easily find a local food bank eager to receive the excess garden bounty. The organization is hosting the second annual Food Waste Weekend (Sept. 21-23, 2018) as an education and awareness program to help the faith community shift its focus from "feeding the hungry" to "ending hunger."

Website: www.ampleharvest.org

Contact: Jennifer Spindola, jennifer@cpr-mediaservices.com





Medicaid: State-Imposed Work Waivers Will Increase Costs and Decrease Positive Health Outcomes

Thomas Duncan

Chief Executive Officer

Trusted Health Plans, Inc.

Duncan believes the new state-imposed work waivers as a condition to coverage will increase costs and decrease positive health outcomes. With no health insurance, Medicaid members will have no choice but to seek high-cost emergency room care and inpatient hospitalization for their care. They'll lose access to preventive care, community-based programs, and programs to help with chronic conditions. Any positive progress to encourage Medicaid members to foster see a doctor vs. expensive ER visits and hospitalization, attend community-based preventive care programs to fight chronic conditions, and rely on their Medicaid provider as their health advocate and partner, will dissipate. Providers' hard and impactful work to improve health care outcomes and to reduce costs will erode. Says Duncan: "By ending Medicaid coverage to those who cannot work due to chronic conditions, substance abuse, or physical limitations, we are not only increasing costs, but reversing any positive impact Medicaid has on its members, increasing health care costs, and shredding patient engagement."

With experience in transforming a new Medicaid health plan into one of today's most successful national health plans, Duncan is well-versed on how to fix America's broken Medicaid system. Creating an algorithmic approach, Trusted has successfully controlled wasteful over-utilization and spending on unnecessary ER and inpatient visits, while increasing healthy outcomes -- a data-supported approach. In the past four years, this consumer-centric approach has resulted in unprecedented results: member use of primary care visits increased by 24%, as emergency room visits decreased 12% and inpatient visits decreased 20%. As a leading expert in Medicaid, Duncan continues to improve the traditional model of Medicaid health delivery.

Website: http://www.trustedhp.com

Contact: Aileen Kantor, aileen@prhealthcare.com





Mental Health Awareness Month: Rescuing an Animal Could Be Your Lifeline

Carol Novello

President

Mutual Rescue

"When we rescue pets, more often than not, they rescue us. When you connect an animal with a person, you enrich two lives. When you connect thousands of pets with thousands of people, you enrich an entire community. I think if animals could talk, the first thing they would say would be 'thank you.' The second thing they would say would be 'you're welcome.'"

Novello is the founder of Mutual Rescue, a national initiative that highlights the life-changing power of human-animal relationships. The initiative's first short film, "Eric & Peety," went viral around the world with almost 100 million views, prompting an influx of submissions to be considered for inclusion in the ongoing Mutual Rescue film series. A former senior software executive at Intuit, Novello earned her MBA from Harvard Business School and is proud to include three rescue animals in her family: a German Shepherd dog named Tess and two cats, Herbie and Bode.

Online Press Kit: http://mutualrescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MutualRescue.org

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com





Over With Overwhelm

Josselyne Herman-Saccio

High-Performance Expert, Forum Leader

Landmark

"Overwhelm isn't happening in reality. It's a smokescreen that costs us peace of mind, yet also lets us off the hook for what there is to do. When we allow ourselves to reach a state of feeling overwhelmed, we get to justify why we're not getting anything done. If we weren't overwhelmed, we'd have to get things done. Overwhelmed, though, we have a really good reason for why we don't."

Herman-Saccio is a communication expert with Landmark, a personal and professional growth, training, and development company that's had more than 2.4 million people use its programs to cause breakthroughs in their personal lives as well as in their communities, generating more than 100,000 community projects around the world. In The Landmark Forum, Landmark's flagship program, people cause breakthroughs in their performance, communication, relationships, and overall satisfaction in life.

Online Press Kit: www.JosselyneHermanSaccio.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: www.LandmarkWorldwide.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com





How Mental Health Warrants Could Prevent Future Mass Murders

Dr. John Huber

Chairman

Mainstream Mental Health

Dr. Huber says he has identified an approach to address school and mass shooting threat concerns: mental health warrants: "A mental health warrant would need to be drafted by local law enforcement to investigate the potential for violence. This could be after a report was made by someone else online (i.e., threats made on YouTube comments, 4Chan, Facebook, etc.) or someone in the person's social circle who has observed the threats made by the individual. This would then be reviewed and possibly approved by a judge. If approved, an investigation would take place by local officials to determine the likelihood of threats, which would then be reported back to the courts. If no significant threat is identified, the investigation would be closed, and the individual may be contacted to let them know that their actions have consequences and to make sure they understand the implications of those actions. If a notable threat is found, the judge could then order a risk evaluation. The individual would then have to meet with a forensic psychologist to assess them for being a reasonable and identifiable threat. This provision is specific, as forensic psychologists are specially trained in evaluating threat assessments in a legal manner. If the person refuses to comply with the order, the judge can then order that the individual is in contempt of a court order, and then the individual can be assessed while incarcerated."

Dr. Huber is the chairman for Mainstream Mental Health, a non-profit organization that brings lasting and positive change to the lives of individuals that suffer from mental health issues. A mental health professional for more than 20 years, Dr. Huber is a clinical forensic psychologist and a practitioner with privileges at two long-term acute-care hospitals. Dr. Huber has appeared on more than 300 top-tier radio shows and 30 national television programs. He is Law Newz's go-to clinical psychologist and appears regularly on "America Trends" national television show. He is also the host of "Mainstream Mental Health Radio," which is heard nationwide and features interviews with today's top mental health professionals.

Previous TV clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qE5d3daJnAQ

Website: www.mainstreammentalhealth.org

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com



****************

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://prnmedia.prnewswire.com/community/jobs/

Reporter, Management and Careers – Wall Street Journal (NY)

Senior Reporter – Acuris (IL)

Digital Economy Competition Reporter – PaRR (CA)

*****************

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@prnewswire.com

8 STEPS TO RUN YOUR BLOG LIKE A MAGAZINE EDITOR AND BOOST YOUR FOLLOWING. Running a blog isn't easy, whether it's a solo hobby or full-time job with team members. If you want to stand out in the large crowd of bloggers and boost your following, you must stay ahead of the game and work to create a formidable brand. This means tons of planning, high-quality content, good design, reader engagement, attention-grabbing headlines, and consistent delivery. A great deal of work goes into running a major publication, but there are steps you can mimic to turn your blog into a repeat stop for your readers: https://prn.to/2KRWOlS

NATIVE ADVERTISING: THE BALANCING ACT BETWEEN EDITORIAL NEEDS AND AD REVENUE GOALS. Earlier this month, The New York Times launched the redesign of its online presence. The idea behind the design was simple: de-clutter and strip away distractions, and draw readers to its journalism. In addition to this renewed focus, the Times needed to ensure its story pages were a livable and profitable space for advertising. This balancing act is not new. While we all may dream of a world without ads, the reality is that publications need the funding. One way is through native advertising: https://prn.to/2IQl1Zr

launched the redesign of its online presence. The idea behind the design was simple: de-clutter and strip away distractions, and draw readers to its journalism. In addition to this renewed focus, the Times needed to ensure its story pages were a livable and profitable space for advertising. This balancing act is not new. While we all may dream of a world without ads, the reality is that publications need the funding. One way is through native advertising: https://prn.to/2IQl1Zr BLOG PROFILES: TRUE CRIME BLOGS. Each week, PR Newswire's Audience Relations team selects an industry/subject and profiles a handful of sites that do a good job with promoting and contributing to the conversation. This week, they look at a few true crime blogs: https://prn.to/2IJ3B4W

****************

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/profnet-experts-available-on-food-waste-mental-health-more-300655044.html

SOURCE ProfNet

Related Links

http://www.profnet.com

