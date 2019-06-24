ProfNet Experts Available on Global Conversations through PR, Retaining Top Talent

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

How to Change the World's Conversations

Drew Gerber

CEO

Wasabi Publicity, Inc.

"We have the freedom to choose the way we view the world, and that impacts not only our lives but the planet. The quickest way to change the world is to change what people are talking about, and the quickest way to do that is with PR."

Drew Gerber, "Nomad CEO" of Wasabi Publicity, is on a mission to change global conversations and challenge industry conventions. He lives to spark "aha" moments, helping people discover new ways of thinking to create positive change. Recognized by PR Week and Good Morning America for its innovative business practices, Wasabi Publicity helps clients expand their impact through top media. A member of Forbes Agency Council, Drew is author of "Destination Aha! Becoming Unstuck in Life and Business." He lives in Budapest, Hungary, and Serbia, where he started an IT training center and employs locals as part of Wasabi's international team. Find Drew at www.wasabipublicity.com and www.destinationaha.com.

3 Ways Leaders Can Retain Top Talent

Tom Eddington

Founder, Conscious Leadership Expert

Eddington Advisory Services

From his work with some of the world's most admired companies, Tom shares three characteristics conscious leaders can use to create thriving organizations: "1) Self-awareness and self-mastery: These are critical for leaders to understand how they show up in their environment. Which behaviors are they exhibiting that are helpful and effective? Which behaviors are actually derailing their efficacy as a leader? Such inquiries require an openness to receive genuine feedback from team members. 2) Open, honest communication: Honesty does not undermine authority as many leaders fear; on the contrary, it opens up channels of communication in which trust can thrive. This level of openness is only possible if the leader is willing to be vulnerable. It starts with providing a safe space in which subordinates can provide honest communication. 3) Being present. People can tell if you are distracted simply through your body language. Good eye contact and a non-defensive posture give off a very different signal than fixing your gaze elsewhere while fiddling with your smartphone. … When we show up 100 percent at work, we allow our employees to do the same."

Tom Eddington has worked three decades in business as a consultant, educator, entrepreneur, and strategic advisor. He is a student and teacher of board, leadership, and organization effectiveness – focusing on how they grow, achieve, and sustain effectiveness while remaining stewards for their stakeholders. Tom has lived, worked, and studied on six continents, working with leaders across all industry sectors and organization stages of development. As a student, mentor, coach, and advisor, he has focused on the area of consciousness and conscious leadership over the past two decades. A pragmatic optimist who's driven by intellectual curiosity, Tom has sought out opportunities to teach and work in the private, public, academic, and non-profit sectors. He has worked with industry leaders and most-admired organizations including HP, W.L. Gore, MBNA Corporation, Royal Dutch/Shell and Taproot Foundation. He holds B.A. degrees in Business and Psychology and an M.S. degree in Organizational Dynamics from the University of Pennsylvania. He has worked with board members and senior executives at hundreds of organizations. In addition, he has been an adjunct professor in the City University (London) M.B.A. program. Tom has founded and co-founded four organizations including FutureShapers, My Broker Donates, and Eddington Advisory Services. Learn more at www.eddingtonadvisory.com.

