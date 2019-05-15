ProfNet Experts Available on Immigration, Malpractice, More

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Mark Bello

CEO, General Counsel

Lawsuit Financial, Inc.

"The main reason people migrate to America is in search of a better life for themselves and their families. Early U.S. history allowed for near-universal entry – as long as an immigrant did not have a criminal record – and that created the melting pot we enjoy today. However, in recent years, we hear tragic story after story in which migrants are denied the opportunity to lawfully and peaceably petition for asylum. Immigrants who have traveled hundreds of miles to our borders, running from abuse in their homeland, have sadly run into the same abuse here in America, in the land of the free."

Bello is an attorney, civil justice advocate, and award-winning author of the Zachary Blake legal thriller series. He draws upon 42 years of courtroom experience, a passion for justice, and his creative writing style to pen captivating novels for his readers and hard-hitting commentaries on controversies in the news. Bello was one of the first attorneys to sue the Catholic Church over sexual abuse by clergy, an experience that inspired his debut novel, "Betrayal of Faith." Through his "ripped from the headlines" novels, he takes readers deep into the courtroom fights to protect our most precious rights, and gives us a front row glimpse into what victims face when standing up for justice. His fourth novel, "Betrayal in Black," is scheduled for release in 2019. Bello is CEO and General Counsel for Lawsuit Financial, Inc., a national provider of lawsuit funding, and a leading expert on financing litigation. A native of Detroit, he earned his law degree from Western Michigan University's Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Oakland University in Rochester. In his books, articles, and blogs, Bello calls out abuses of power as he empowers readers, the media, and ordinary citizens to fight for their rights as guaranteed under the Constitution. Bello and his spouse, Tobye, have four children and eight grandchildren. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family.

Online Press Kit: www.markbello.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.markmbello.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com



Carl Knickerbocker

Lawyer, Counsel, Consultant

The Law Office of Carl Knickerbocker, P.C.

"While it's a horrible thing to have to think about, if you're seeing the writing on the wall and you know that your loved one is in decline because of what a doctor has or hasn't done, you have to insist on as much as possible being documented. When it comes to medical malpractice cases, what is actually in the medical records is huge. It's incredibly important for those records to actually write down what the doctors say they're going to write down. If there's any doctor who says, 'Yeah, I think so and so. I should've done this or I should've done that or this was missed or that was done wrong,' insist on that being actually documented or written down. Don't just trust the doctor will do it. Make sure the doctor actually does it."

Knickerbocker fights for justice for people suffering catastrophic injuries in the Austin, Texas area. Nicknamed "The Boar" for his tenacious courtroom manner, Knickerbocker is a compassionate and powerful advocate for accident victims facing evasive insurance companies. A native of Georgetown, Texas, where he practices law, Knickerbocker graduated from Georgetown High School and earned a bachelor's degree in family ministry from Lubbock Christian University. He went on to earn a master's degree in English from Texas Tech University and his Juris Doctorate from Texas Tech School of Law. His practice is focused on personal injury claims for people catastrophically injured in accidents (including trucking and motor vehicle accidents), wrongful death, animal bites, brain injury, falls, and premises liability. Unlike most personal injury lawyers, who may charge up to 40 percent of any settlements they earn for clients, Knickerbocker charges a fixed percentage that allows clients to keep more of their potential settlements. Handling each case personally, Knickerbocker has represented hundreds of clients in personal injury claims in Texas, successfully maximizing their claims. His numerous awards include Top 40 Under 40 (2016-2018); 10 Best Attorneys and 10 Best Law Firms – Texas (2016-2018) and Avvo Superb (2018). He even has his own YouTube Channel. Knickerbocker and his family live in Georgetown where he enjoys reading, yoga, meditation, exercise, healthy eating, and weekend travel. He tutors and helps homeschool his kids, and is working on a Ph.D. in creative writing.

Online Press Kit: https://carlknickerbocker.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.gettheboar.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com



Timothy Krantz

Professor, Environmental Studies

University of Redlands

Krantz says the IPBES Global Assessment Summary tells the bigger story of what he knows from his research in California: "Each plant and animal has its own story of the causes of its decline -- from bald eagles (eggshell thinning from DDT) to mountain yellow-legged frogs (fire, drought, and water diversions) to the unarmored three-spined stickleback (drought, water diversions, development) and an entirely new species of sage that was just bulldozed for a 'fire break' almost to extinction last week before I could even name it."

Website: www.redlands.edu

Contact: Jennifer Dobbs, jennifer_dobbs@redlands.edu

TAKEAWAYS FROM CISION'S 10TH ANNUAL STATE OF THE MEDIA REPORT. Cision's 2019 State of the Media Report is here! For its 10th annual report, Cision surveyed nearly 2,000 media professionals from 10 countries to get a sense of what media professionals felt was most important to their jobs. Which factors were causing big changes? Which factors might cause more in the future? What's the most important thing happening right now? And how were all of these things different -- and the same -- around the world? Here are a few interesting takeaways: https://prn.to/3049C13

CONTENT FORMATTING: HOW TO STRUCTURE TEXT TO KEEP READERS ENGAGED. You've done it. A reader has clicked a link to your article or blog post and is on the page. But how do you keep them reading and engaging with the content? Readers have short attention spans, so creating a visually appealing, easy-to-read piece of content will play a part in its success. Once you've done the work of crafting a strong headline and writing a compelling article, don't forget about optimizing your text structure to keep a reader's attention: https://prn.to/2UICWGu

BLOG PROFILES: CAMPING BLOGS. Each week, PR Newswire's Audience Relations team selects an industry/subject and profiles a handful of sites that do a good job with promoting and contributing to the conversation. This week, they look at camping blogs: https://prn.to/2w4Fwgd

