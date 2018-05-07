ProfNet Experts Available on Managing Data, Oil Prices, More

EXPERT ALERTS

Managing Data in the Public Sector

Why Millennials Think They Are Better at Their Jobs Than Their Bosses

Rising Oil Prices: Winners and Losers, Geopolitical Factors

Manager, Datacap – Dow Jones (MA)

Editor, Risk.net – Infopro Digital ( London / HongKong / NY)

Deputy Editor – AccountingWEB (NY)

Celebrating World Press Freedom Day: Raising Awareness and Focusing on Media Justice

Blogger Conferences: Top Events to Attend in May

Blog Profiles: Poetry Blogs

Managing Data in the Public Sector

Shaun Bierweiler

President, Hortonworks Federal and Vice President of U.S. Public Sector

Hortonworks, Inc.

"The sources of data, formats of data, and sheer volume of data continue to grow exponentially and show no signs of slowing. The costs associated with storing, accessing, and utilizing this data using traditional approaches and proprietary technology is simply inefficient and unsustainable. A change from the status quo is a difficult cultural shift to overcome, especially for public sector agencies–but not impossible." (featured in ExecutiveBiz)

Bierweiler is responsible for all aspects of the company's business with the U.S. federal government and the U.S. state, local, and education accounts, and is versed in innovation in the industry, creating, distributing and supporting enterprise-ready open data platforms and modern data applications. He is interested in driving innovation in open source communities such as Apache Hadoop, NiFi, and Spark. Bierweiler has been interviewed or featured in various industry publications, including GovCon Wire (https://www.govconwire.com/2018/01/shaun-bierweiler-hortonworks-data-mgmt-tech-to-support-2020-census/), Center for Data Innovation (https://www.datainnovation.org/2018/03/5-qs-for-shaun-bierweiler-vice-president-of-u-s-public-sector-at-hortonworks/), and ExecutiveBiz (http://blog.executivebiz.com/2018/02/hortonworks-shaun-bierweiler-dod-health-records-system-commercial-tech-integration-not-impossible/).

Website: https://hortonworks.com/

Contact: Sage Communications, pkissel@aboutsage.com

Why Millennials Think They Are Better at Their Jobs Than Their Bosses

Dr. ArLyne Diamond

President and Founder

Diamond Associates

According to a survey by workplace culture site Comparably, almost 40 percent of workers believe they can do a better job than their bosses. Says Diamond: "Unsophisticated staff have no real knowledge of or appreciation for the actual work done by their manager. They see only their own needs/wants and can't understand why their boss can't just 'hop to it.' What they fail to realize is that the manager is in the middle -- he/she has to report up and manage down. Lots of times, those two sets of responsibilities contradict each other. I notice that when a millennial is teaching me something on the computer, they are usually impatient and condescending. We each bring different strengths and experience to the workplace. Millennials, in general, are far more tech-savvy than their seniors."

Dr. Diamond is an internationally recognized leadership, management, professional development, and organizational development consultant specializing in people and processes in the workplace. As the president and founder of her consulting firm, Diamond Associates, Dr. Diamond has clients that range from boards of directors and upper management to support staff in many industries, both public and private.

Website: www.diamondassociates.net

Contact: Mark Goldman, mark@goldmanmccormick.com



Rising Oil Prices: Winners and Losers, Geopolitical Factors

Charles Olson

Professor of the Practice in Logistics, Business & Public Policy, Robert H. Smith School of Business

University of Maryland

Olson is available to discuss rising oil prices in terms of economic winners and losers and geopolitical factors: "As the price of oil plunged to $27 per barrel in 2016, U.S. firms cranked up their fracking operations and improved efficiency. Other countries could not compete at the 2016 price point, and the United States could not meet global demand by itself. The Russians and OPEC have been withholding supply. Over the last year, that's dried up the inventory. Subsequently, rising prices will hurt Germany, China, India and other energy importing countries. Manufacturers, logistics companies and retailers will suffer at the industry level. And consumers will see inflation as costs get passed on to them. But anyone with a 401(k) or direct investment in oil and gas could come out ahead. Oil and gas companies and the banks that finance them will also win. So will the U.S. Treasury, which collects taxes on industry profits."

Olson, a former energy industry executive, is an expert on the cost of capital to public utilities and all aspects of public utility regulation and energy economics. He has consulted for more than 100 utilities as well as industrial companies, state agencies, trade associations and environmental groups.

Bio: https://www.rhsmith.umd.edu/directory/charles-e-olson

Expert Contact: colson@rhsmith.umd.edu

PR Contact: Greg Muraski, gmuraski@rhsmith.umd.edu

You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://prnmedia.prnewswire.com/community/jobs/

Manager, Datacap – Dow Jones (MA)

Editor, Risk.net – Infopro Digital ( London / HongKong / NY)

Deputy Editor – AccountingWEB (NY)

If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@prnewswire.com

CELEBRATING WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY: RAISING AWARENESS AND FOCUSING ON MEDIA JUSTICE. This year's 25th anniversary theme, "Keeping Power in Check: Media, Justice and The Rule of Law", covers issues of media and the transparency of the political process, the independence and media literacy of the judicial system, and accountability of state institutions toward the public: https://prn.to/pressfreedomday

BLOGGER CONFERENCES: TOP EVENTS TO ATTEND IN MAY. This a monthly column of what's happening in the blog world. Here are top events to attend in May: https://prn.to/mayblogevents18

BLOG PROFILES: POETRY BLOGS. Each week, we select a topic and handful of blogs that do a great job contributing to the conversation. This week, we look at Poetry blogs: https://prn.to/poetryblogs

