ProfNet Experts Available on Measles Outbreak, Mental Health, More

Measles Outbreak: Why Parents May Hesitate to Vaccinate

Leaky Gut: The Pathway to Autoimmunity

Protecting Citizens From Exposure to Toxic Chemicals in Consumer Products

Can Positivity Really Change the World?

Could Mental Health Warrants Be An Effective Means of Preventing Future Mass Murders?

National Mental Health Awareness Month: What Medicine Misses

Richard Carpiano

Professor of Public Policy and Sociology

University of California, Riverside

Carpiano is a medical sociologist who studies how social factors contribute to the physical and mental health of adults and children. The most recent arm of his research investigates social, behavioral, and attitudinal factors underlying child vaccination uptake and coverage (and refusal or delay) in the U.S. and Canada. Carpiano is available to comment on recent measles outbreaks and offer insight into why parents may demonstrate hesitancy toward vaccines; the ramifications of vaccine refusal or delay; and the spread of misinformation regarding vaccination: "There's a lot of hesitancy surrounding vaccines, and much of it is caused by misinformation. We have a highly effective and safe tool for preventing disease and death but, strangely enough, it's being questioned. A number of factors have been implicated for this, with one being a modern culture of parenting that emphasizes being really protective of one's children. There also seems to be a growing lack of confidence in the medical profession's ability to protect us, much like the mistrust of government we're seeing more and more of."

Carpiano is the co-editor (along with Brian Kelly of Purdue University) of the Journal of Health and Social Behavior, the leading journal for medical sociology scholarship. His solo- and co-authored publications have appeared in forums such as the American Journal of Public Health, American Sociological Review, Health & Place, Journal of Health and Social Behavior, Social Science & Medicine, and Sociology of Health & Illness.

Bio: https://sociology.ucr.edu/faculty/richard-m-carpiano/

Contact: Tess Eyrich, tess.eyrich@ucr.edu



Leaky Gut: The Pathway to Autoimmunity

Palmer Kippola

Author, Functional Medicine Certified Health Coach (FMCHC)

"Intestinal hyperpermeability, commonly known as leaky gut, is the pathway to autoimmunity. A leaky gut allows toxins and even food particles to enter the bloodstream, causing the immune system to overreact, potentially triggering the onset of autoimmunity. What is so exciting about this research is the implication that you can flip the equation and reverse the condition. By detecting and removing your environmental factors and healing and sealing your gut, you modify your genetic expression and can return to good health."

Kippola is an author, speaker, autoimmune recovery advocate, and Functional Medicine Certified Health Coach (FMCHC). She developed a system called F.I.G.H.T.S.™ to help others beat autoimmune conditions based on her 26-year battle to overcome multiple sclerosis. Her new book is "Beat Autoimmune: The 6 Keys to Reverse Your Condition and Reclaim Your Health" (April 30, 2019).

Kippola has studied with the Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM), the HeartMath® Institute, and the Functional Medicine Coaching Academy. In addition, she has completed 100+ hours of neurofeedback brain training and studied under leading experts in nutrition, holistic health, energy, and Functional Medicine.

Online Press Kit: https://palmerkippola.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.beatautoimmune.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com



Protecting Citizens From Exposure to Toxic Chemicals in Consumer Products

Carl Cranor

Distinguished Professor of Philosophy

University of California, Riverside

Cranor is a scholar of legal and moral philosophy. He's spent decades studying toxic chemicals in the environment that can harm public health, such as PFAS derived from Teflon products, chlorpyrifos in pesticides, and formaldehyde in hair-straightening products. In particular, Cranor studies the legalities surrounding the sale of such products and the law's shortcomings when it comes to protecting citizens' health both before and after their exposure to toxic chemicals in consumer products: "Laws differ in specifying when and how much science should be used to protect the public. If chemical products pose a risk or cause harm, how science is used in the law and how it is administered can either put us at risk or better protect us. Citizens can be treated justly or unjustly as a result."

Cranor has published more than 80 papers and several books and monographs, among them "Toxic Torts: Science, Law and the Possibility of Justice" (first edition 2006, second edition 2016) and "Legally Poisoned: How the Law Puts Us at Risk From Toxicants (2011). He has served on the Scientific Guidance Panel of the California Environmental Contaminant Biomonitoring Program and state science advisory panels for Proposition 65, which requires the state to publish an annual list of chemicals known to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive health problems; the Electric and Magnetic Fields Program; and nanotechnology. He earned a law degree from Yale University and a doctorate in philosophy from UCLA.

Bio: https://philosophy.ucr.edu/carl-cranor/

Contact: Tess Eyrich, tess.eyrich@ucr.edu



Can Positivity Really Change the World?

Dr. Shamini Jain

Clinical psychologist, CEO

The Consciousness and Healing Initiative (CHI)

"One of the great take-aways from the science is that there are so many ways to experience and create positivity in our lives in a way that benefits us and society. There is no one way. It can be done as a formal meditation or prayer practice, or be as simple as listing five things you are grateful for every day. It even means simply sharing your happiness with others through a smile or a laugh. The science supports all of these approaches because they all cultivate positive thoughts, words, and deeds around yourself and your loved ones. It's really that simple. The science behind positivity suggests that we are evolutionarily wired to experience and express positivity and a valued life so that we can have optimal health and success. As we connect with positivity, we embody it, and we continue to co-create it. In fact, science suggests that positivity is our birthright and, literally, what will help us save ourselves and our planet."

Dr. Jain is a psychologist, scientist, and social entrepreneur. She is the Founder and CEO of the Consciousness and Healing Initiative, a nonprofit collaborative accelerator that connects scientists, health practitioners, innovators, and social entrepreneurs to advance the science and practice of healing. She also serves as an Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the University of California, San Diego. Dr. Jain was trained in neuroscience at Columbia University and in clinical psychology and psychoneuroimmunology at UC San Diego. As illustrated in her TEDx talk, Dr. Jain has a natural gift for translating difficult scientific concepts into easily understandable, practical action steps. She has been featured on Gaia TV, Curious Minds with Deepak Chopra, the documentary "Vibration: The Symphony of Life," CNN, US News and World Report, Time magazine, Prevention magazine, and more.

Online Press Kit: https://shaminijain.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.CHI.is and www.ShaminiJain.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com



Could Mental Health Warrants Be An Effective Means of Preventing Future Mass Murders?

Dr. John Huber

Chairman

Mainstream Mental Health

"A mental health warrant would need to be drafted by local law enforcement to investigate the potential for violence. This could be after a report was made by someone else online (e.g., threats made on YouTube comments, 4Chan, Facebook, etc.), or in the person's social circle, who has observed the threats made by the individual. This would then be reviewed and possibly approved by a judge. If approved by the judge, an investigation would take place by local officials to determine the likelihood of threats, and would then report back to the courts. If no significant threat is identified, the investigation would be closed, the individual may be contacted to let them know that their actions have consequences, and to make sure they understand the implications of those actions. If a notable threat is found, the judge could then order a risk evaluation; the individual would then have to meet with a forensic psychologist to assess them for being a reasonable and identifiable threat. This provision is specific, as forensic psychologists are specially trained in evaluating threat assessments in a legal manner. If the person refuses to comply with the order, the judge can then order the individual in contempt of a court order, and the individual can be assessed while incarcerated."

Dr. Huber is chairman for Mainstream Mental Health, a nonprofit organization that brings lasting and positive change to the lives of individuals that suffer from mental health issues. A mental health professional for more than 20 years, Dr. Huber is a clinical forensic psychologist and a practitioner with privileges at two long-term acute-care hospitals. He has appeared on more than 300 top-tier radio shows and 30 national television programs, and is the host of "Mainstream Mental Health Radio," which is heard nationwide and features interviews with today's top mental health professionals.

Website: www.mainstreammentalhealth.org

TV Clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qE5d3daJnAQ

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com



National Mental Health Awareness Month: What Medicine Misses

Dr. Bradley Nelson

Holistic Physician and Author

"Emotional causes of mental illness often go undetected and undiagnosed due to the following reasons: 1) Conventional medicine diagnoses mental illness by looking at a collection of symptoms and determining which named disease matches that collection of symptoms. 2) Labeling illness in this way overlooks underlying emotional issues and their relationship to other health problems. 3) More than one in 10 Americans takes medication to treat depression and anxiety, yet researchers worry these drugs are overprescribed and may have long-term drawbacks that outweigh their benefits. 4) Antidepressants and other drugs prescribed for mental illness may reduce or suppress symptoms but do not address emotional causes. Symptoms typically reoccur when people stop taking medications. 5) Mental, physical, and emotional illness are interrelated and can be traced to imbalances including nutritional deficiencies, toxins from processed foods and other sources, and unresolved negative emotions from traumatic and difficult experiences. 6) These imbalances can go undiagnosed for years, leading to chronic forms of mental illness. If mental illness activates at a certain age, it is because there are other factors that come into play at that time to activate those pre-existing imbalances. 7) Mental illness often affects people who are highly sensitive and empathic. They often become overwhelmed by imbalance because they feel it more readily and more deeply than other people do."

Dr. Nelson is one of the world's foremost experts on natural methods of achieving wellness. He has certified thousands of practitioners worldwide to help people overcome physical, mental and emotional discomfort of all kinds by releasing their emotional baggage. His best-selling book "The Emotion Code" provides information on working with the body's healing power.

Online Press Kit: http://drbradleynelson.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.DrBradleyNelson.com and www.DiscoverHealing.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com

