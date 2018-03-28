ProfNet Experts Available on Miami Bridge Collapse

EXPERT ALERTS

Miami Pedestrian Bridge Collapse

Dennis Buchanan

Division Head, Structural Integrity

University of Dayton Research Institute

By bringing in a team of experts, investigators will be able to look at the remnants of the pedestrian bridge that collapsed in Miami on March 15 and identify the source of the failure that brought down the structure, said Buchanan, but the process is complicated and could take months. In the interim, Buchanan said, "It's important not to jump to conclusions about the cause of the collapse while investigators work to provide answers." In a voicemail message released by the Florida Department of Transportation Friday, an engineer with FIGG Bridge Group -- which designed the bridge near Florida International University -- reported "some cracking" on the north end of the span, adding that the cracking did not appear to present a safety concern. The National Transportation Safety Board, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Federal Highway Administration are investigating. Buchanan said experts in materials, structures, engineering and other related areas will work to assess whether the cracks were related to the cause of failure: "Those experts should be able to examine the remnants of the bridge and determine exactly what the root cause of the failure was, whether it was a material or structural flaw, an issue with manufacturing or something else. Investigators will be able to identify where the failure started, what type of material and structure was at that location, and the sequence of events leading up to failure." Tests might involve materials examination, strength testing and more.

Buchanan has published a number of articles on failure analysis in peer-reviewed publications. He is based in Dayton, Ohio.

Website: www.udri.udayton.edu

Contact: Pamela Gregg, pamela.gregg@udri.udayton.edu

