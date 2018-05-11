ProfNet Experts Available on MRI Safety, Mindfulness, Loneliness, More

EXPERT ALERTS

Dr. Mark Keene

Chief Technology Officer

Metrasens

Dr. Keene shares his prediction for the top trends to watch out for in 2018: "There seems to be a huge upsurge in imaging implanted patients. This will no doubt increase indefinitely. Data and advice for imaging assets to enable this is increasing and will take big leaps forward next year. Implant-present scanning will be conducted by increasing numbers of non-specialist facilities."

Dr. Keene is one of the co-founders and the main inventor of the core technology and patents for Metrasens, the world's leading provider of advanced magnetic detection technologies. He is also a magnetic sensing expert with over 30 years' experience. Dr. Keene is an elected fellow of the Institute of Physics for his contributions to science in the area of magnetics sensing, and his innovations have led to international awards from the Institute of Engineering and Technology and the Institute of Physics.

Website: https://www.metrasens.com

Contact: Yvonne Gonzalez, yvonne.gonzalez@techimage.com



2018 MRI Safety

John Posh

Director of Education and MRI Safety Officer

Metrasens

Posh can share his predictions for 2018 MRI safety: "The ACR has re-formed the MRI safety committee and we will likely see an updated 2018 version of the ACR Guidance Document as a result. I believe that the new version will be amendment heavy with stronger language for screening, including the recommendation for increased use of ferromagnetic detection, staffing (maintaining two trained staff at all times), and overall recommendations for MRI safety."

Posh is director of education and MRI safety officer at Metrasens, a provider of advanced magnetic detection technologies. He has more than 25 years of clinical and research experience and more than 20 years of MRI safety teaching experience. He also has experience in teaching MRI theory, MRI physics and MRI clinical procedures. His areas of expertise include clinical and research MRI, MRI education, MRI safety consulting, staff assessment and development, imaging facility design and improvement, forensics, paleoforensics, paleopathology, and veterinary imaging. He was also the owner of MRI Safety Specialists, a specialized consulting firm dealing with unique safety aspects of MRI facilities. They helped new sites plan for safe operations, and existing sites improve their safety training and processes.

Website: https://www.metrasens.com

Contact: Yvonne Gonzalez, yvonne.gonzalez@techimage.com



Security Protocols at Mental Health Clinics

Dan Kuzniewski

Director of Marketing, Global Security

Metrasens

"Security protocols at mental health clinics have always been a tightrope walk. Patients should never be made to feel as though they are being imprisoned or have done something wrong, but the clinic should also be able to ensure the safety of everyone inside: Patients, staffers and doctors. A lot of the concerns are, 'How do we address security and safety without having a negative effect on the patient and care for patients?'"

Kuzniewski is the director of marketing, global security at Metrasens, a leading provider of advanced magnetic detection technologies. He has 18 years of experience developing marketing strategies for growth-minded organizations in industrial manufacturing, complex electronics and security systems. Prior to joining Metrasens, Kuzniewski held marketing leadership role within Sparton Corporation, growing the organization by 300% through organic growth and acquisitions. Prior to that, he was in marketing leadership for a $2.5 billion division of Tyco International (now Atkore International). Kuzniewski holds a Master's in Business Administration from Loyola University Chicago Quinlan School of Business.

Website: https://www.metrasens.com

Contact: Yvonne Gonzalez, yvonne.gonzalez@techimage.com



The Threat of Unauthorized Access to Confidential Data

Dr. Simon Goodyear

Chief Executive Officer

Metrasens

"The threat of unauthorized physical access to highly secure and confidential data remains high. At the same time, data recording devices are evolving in attempt to circumvent current security measures. It's important to continue to improve physical security systems that are applicable to homeland security, event safety, corrections and mental health facilities. Another key goal is to find ways to continue to improve MRI safety practices in hospitals with the new technologies available to the industry. It begins with educating others on the tools that are accessible and what are the best practices in using them."

Dr. Goodyear is one of the co-founders of Metrasens, a provider of advanced magnetic detection technologies. Previously, he had spent 13 years as a senior research scientist at Europe's leading military research agency, QinetiQ. During his five years as the business manager for the Magnetics and Metal Detection team, he pioneered commercialization of military developed technologies. Dr. Goodyear has a number of patents and over 50 scientific papers to his name after working in the fields of superconducting electronics and magnetic detection.

Website: https://www.metrasens.com

Contact: Yvonne Gonzalez, yvonne.gonzalez@techimage.com



Moms Need Mindfulness

Julie Potiker

Mindfulness Teacher

Mindful Methods for Life

"Drop into mindfulness throughout your day, and do it every day. Even the busiest moms can carve out one minute! The more mindfulness you create in your life, the more you will rewire your brain to easily tap into that sense of calm. For example: 1) Brush your teeth mindfully; 2) Drink your morning coffee or tea mindfully; 3) Walk to/from your car mindfully."

Potiker, attorney, author and mindfulness expert, began her serious study and investigation of mindfulness after graduating from the Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction program at the University of California, San Diego. She went on to study with Brené Brown (the Living Brave Semester) and become a graduate of Rick Hanson's Positive Neuroplasticity Training (Professional Course) as well as the Mindful Self-Compassion program created by Kristin Neff and Christopher Germer. Now, she shares these and other mindfulness techniques with the world through her Mindful Methods for Life trainings and her new book, "Life Falls Apart, but You Don't Have To: Mindful Methods for Staying Calm in the Midst of Chaos." She holds a B.G.S. from the University of Michigan and a J.D. from George Washington University.

Book: https://mindfulmethodsforlife.com/mindfulness-book/

Online Press Kit: www.JuliePotiker.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com



Mental Health Month: Healing Loneliness

Dr. Bradley Nelson

Holistic Physician and Author

"1) Make a gratitude list: People suffering from depression tend to focus on the negative things in their lives rather than count their blessings. One of the most important things you can do is to make a list every day of the things in your life that are actually good. It may seem like everything is bad in your life and you don't have any good things going on, but if you think about it, you may. 2) Choose emotions: Most people have this mistaken belief that our emotions choose us, that we are at the mercy of whatever emotions we tend to start feeling. But the reality of it is, no matter what the circumstance, we always choose our own emotions. We choose our own feelings. 3) Learn to release emotional baggage: It's important to realize how dangerous our emotional baggage is. It is the elephant in the living room of Western medicine; the underlying cause of every disease process we suffer from as human beings. 4) Reach out: One of the best ways to overcome loneliness and isolation is to move outside yourself and take action to help others. That takes the focus away from you and enables you to turn that lens around so it is not pointed at you and all your troubles; instead your focus is pointed at somebody else who needs you."

Dr. Nelson is a holistic chiropractic physician, a medical intuitive, and one of the world's foremost experts in the emerging fields of bioenergetic medicine and energy psychology. His bestselling book, "The Emotion Code," is helping people all over the world to improve their lives easily and quickly. Users of "The Emotion Code" have found freedom from emotional problems such as depression and anxiety, as well as physical problems including fatigue, pain and disease. A key element of "The Emotion Code" is removing emotional energies that have clustered around the heart, interfering with one's ability to find love and success. Dr. Nelson has coined this cluster of emotions the "Heart-Wall," and it has been called "the most important discovery in the history of energy medicine." He has trained thousands of practitioners worldwide to help people overcome unresolved anger, depression, anxiety, loneliness and other negative emotions and the physical symptoms associated with them.

Online Press Kit: http://drbradleynelson.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.DrBradleyNelson.com and www.EmotionCodeGift.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com

