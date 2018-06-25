ProfNet Experts Available on Net Neutrality, Money + Relationships, More

EXPERT ALERTS

The Battle Over Net Neutrality

Sara Schoonmaker

Professor, Sociology

University of Redlands

"There is a battle going on over net neutrality, which means equal access to the internet for all users. In December 2017, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted to repeal rules protecting net neutrality. Advocates for net neutrality are fighting to block that repeal. This fight matters to all of us because net neutrality is central to our democracy and to our basic freedoms as citizens. Net neutrality supports our civil liberties like freedom of speech and the right to privacy when we use the internet."

Dr. Schoonmaker is a sociologist at the University of Redlands who studies net neutrality, surveillance and civil liberties in the digital age. She highlights global communities of resistance that create alternatives to corporate control of software and the internet. She holds a doctorate in sociology from Boston College. Her book, "Free Software, the Internet, and Global Communities of Resistance," was published by Routledge in 2018.

Website: http://www.redlands.edu

Contact: Jennifer Dobbs, jennifer_dobbs@redlands.edu

What's Your Superpower?

Dave Woodward

Chief Revenue and Business Development Officer

ClickFunnels

"Superhero movies are guaranteed blockbusters. Everyone wants to relate to being superhuman. But how can you find out your superpowers? Everybody has at least one. Ask yourself, what are some of the things that make you unique? It can be hard to look at yourself and identify your own superpowers, yet it's easy to look at those you admire and see theirs. Look at your own life. What superpowers can you identify? What have others observed in you? At the same time, you've got to beware of your 'Kryptonite.' Superman is the most incredible superhero in the world because he's got no weaknesses aside from Kryptonite. Every single one of us has our own Kryptonite -- the thing about ourselves that gets in the way of our success. Identify yours and find a way of putting it 'in a steel box' so that it doesn't impact you. And the last thing is, make sure you surround yourself with other superheroes. Make sure you're creating your very own 'Justice League.' As you take a look at the people you work with and surround yourself with, make sure they're superheroes like you -- not 'villains' who are going to steal your power."

Woodward is the chief revenue and business development officer of ClickFunnels and host of the weekly ClickFunnels' Podcast, Funnel Hacker Radio. ClickFunnels is a SaaS software that lets people design and create sales pages, landing pages, order forms, and membership sites. Through this software, people can manage their entire sales and marketing funnel, and it also helps people with anything to buy or sell to do so in the most effective and efficient way.

Online Press Kit: http://clickfunnels.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: https://www.clickfunnels.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com

Ditching the Debt from Your Relationship

Alexandra Taussig

Senior Vice President of Lifetime Client Engagement

Fidelity Investments

"While talking about money may not be everyone's idea of a romantic date night, it's concerning that many married couples are not having open conversations about debt, saving for retirement and other long-term financial goals. In fact, nearly half of couples concerned about debt name money as their biggest relationship challenge. Making it a priority to get on the same page and tackle financial tasks together, can help couples feel more financially confident and better equipped to reach their goals."

Taussig and other Fidelity executives can speak to Fidelity Investments' 2018 Couples & Money Study (to be released Tuesday, June 26), which analyzes retirement and financial expectations and preparedness among 1,662 couples. Taussig can also discuss why it is necessary for couples to have open discussions about debt and long-term financial goals, the benefits of working together to overcome debt challenges, and offer solutions on how to get on the same page about their finances and the future.

Contact: Brendan Beaver, Brendan@blissintegrated.com

How Divorces Among the Rich Differ From Middle-Class Divorces

Jacqueline Newman

Matrimonial Law Attorney

When it comes to money issues in divorce, the laws are drafted to target those with simple financial lives and make it cost-efficient so they do not have to spend tons of money on lawyers litigating in court. However, a high-net-worth divorce can present many issues that differ from divorces involving fewer financial assets. Says Newman: "1) It is riskier to litigate high-income cases in court because there is less guidance from the law. Much of the statutory law applies to middle- to low-income families, so when you have high-income cases, the judges are given great discretion when they structure awards. This leads to inconsistency and therefore great risks, as one judge may greatly differ from another. 2) More often than not, high-net-worth cases have more complex assets to value and distribute. This complexity may involve many financial experts valuing assets that have a great degree of subjectivity (such as business appraisals), which can lead to a battle of the experts and more litigation. 3) No one likes to pay attorneys. Having to pay legal fees can be a great motivator to parties to settle their case. However, if there are financial means to wage a legal battle vs. a situation where there are not, it can make a huge difference in how the case plays out. 4) Child support for high-income cases can be very difficult to calculate, as the amount is often determined by the 'needs' of the child vs. a formulaic approach in middle-income cases. Determining the 'needs' of a 5-year-old becomes a battle amongst parents. 5) Sometimes, high-net-worth cases can actually be easier to settle because if there is enough money that everyone can continue to live their lifestyles together or separate, it makes the split an easier pill to swallow. As it costs more to support two households than one, middle-income families can feel the financial strain in a divorce more than wealthier families because their day-to-day lifestyles can change. This makes the settlement more difficult."

Newman is a New York City-based divorce lawyer and experienced New York matrimonial law expert. As managing partner of a top-tier Fifth Avenue law firm focused exclusively on divorce, Newman's practice runs the gamut from prenups for high-net-worth people contemplating marriage to high-conflict matrimonial litigation in dissolutions involving complex financial assets and difficult custody issues. She is the author of "Soon-to-Be Ex: A Woman's Guide to Her Perfect Divorce and Relaunch" and "Soon-to-Be Ex for Men: Preserving Wealth, Fatherhood, and Sanity During Divorce."

Website: http://nycdivorcelawyer.com

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com

5 QUESTIONS WITH SMITHSONIAN.COM: ON STAYING GROUNDED AND HOLDING STEADFAST TO ITS ROOTS. Smithsonian.com features an army of freelancers, who keep their ears to the ground, staying on top of new developments and trending news.

LOVE POP CULTURE? HERE ARE 5 WAYS TO STAY INFORMED. Being aware of what the masses are into provides context (think: historical) while you're living in the moment. Pop culture also works as a great advertising strategy to keep you and your brand relevant.

BLOG PROFILES: VIDEO GAME BLOGS. Each week, we select a topic and handful of blogs that do a great job contributing to the conversation.

