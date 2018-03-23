ProfNet Experts Available on Nutrition Labeling Laws, March Madness, More

EXPERT ALERTS

Nutrition Labeling Laws for Chain Restaurants May Finally Be a Thing

5 Questions With The New Food Economy

5 Accessories That Will Boost Your Smartphone's Photo and Video Capabilities

Blog Profiles: Women's Leadership Blogs

Nutrition Labeling Laws for Chain Restaurants May Finally Be a Thing

Jonathan Jordan

Personal Trainer and Nutrition Coach

Jonathan Jordan Fitness

"In 2008, California passed groundbreaking legislation that required chain restaurants to provide nutritional information to their customers so they can make informed decisions about what they eat. Calories and macros sprung up on menus at places like Starbucks and California Pizza Kitchen. Consumers learned what was actually in what they were eating. And not long after, those places started to offer lower calorie options. It turned out that when people can clearly see the astronomical calorie counts for their favorite meals, that despite a healthy sounding name and marketing, they don't want to eat it. The law was applauded by Obama, who made it part of Obamacare/the Affordable Care Act in 2010. In a move they thought made sense, the California legislature repealed its original law and replaced it with a new version that was identical to the federal provisions. So they undid their awesome work that restaurants were already beginning to comply with and linked up with the Feds, giving restaurants who don't want to comply a ginormous loophole because the FDA has continually delayed its deadline for compliance since the rule was finalized in December 2014. The date was first set at Dec. 1, 2015 and then Dec. 1, 2016 and then May 5, 2017 and most recently it was pushed back again to May 7, 2018. I worked on the Hill for years. I was a public relations and marketing consultant hired to influence media and government decision makers. And I've been a contractor to federal, state and local government agencies. I know firsthand how hard it can be to get things done. But even this blows my mind. Here's hoping that in May folks get it together and the government will start to enforce what they say is an important law that will help empower consumers to know what they are eating and perhaps make better decisions. We are the most overweight, sedentary generation in history. For the first time in 200 years, kids born today will have a shorter life expect than their parents. I am a firm believer that it's not too much to ask of our government and of the restaurant industry to tell us how many calories are in the food they sell so we can decide what we eat."

Jordan is an award-winning personal trainer, nutrition coach, group fitness instructor and fitness blogger. He offers his clients personalized fitness programs and nutritional advice to coach them towards healthier, sustainable lifestyles. Formerly a partner at a large consulting firm, he understands the physical and mental challenges that busy professionals experience on a daily basis, and takes each client's unique lifestyle demands into consideration when creating his fitness programs. He also offers corporate wellness consulting to leading businesses around the Bay Area. His blog, JJ Fit 24/7, and his Instagram offer practical, effective and free videos, advice and tips each week.

ProfNet Profile: http://www.profnetconnect.com/jonathan_jordan/

Website: www.jj-fit.com

Expert Contact: jj@jj-fit.com



March is Women's History Month: Celebrating Women in Baseball

Jon Leonoudakis

Baseball Historian

"March is Women's History Month, and the goal is to celebrate women in baseball while laying the issue of gender discrimination in our national pastime on the table to create a dialogue to bring change to baseball and make it more accessible to girls and women wishing to play, coach, and umpire at any level.

Leonoudakis is author of a new book being released this month, "Baseball Pioneers," which features true stories of guts and glory as told by men and women of the game. He has been producing award-winning media and experiences in the entertainment industry for 30 years. His work has been seen at Disney theme parks worldwide, Seattle's Science Fiction Museum & Hall of Fame, along with the hit music documentary, "The Wrecking Crew." As part of his career second act, Leonoudakis has focused on his work as a baseball documentarian and historian. He has three films in the permanent collection of the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown: "The Day the World Series Stopped," "Not Exactly Cooperstown," and "Hano! A Century in the Bleachers."

Contact: Mark Goldman, mark@goldmanmccormick.com



Is March Madness Taking Away from Workplace Productivity?

Dr. ArLyne Diamond

President and Founder

Diamond Associates

"In the short term, it does indeed take away from productivity. If you are only measuring the number of widgets produced each hour, you'll be against allowing these activities at work. If you think of it as breaks in the day, it can be a healthy thing, clearing the cobwebs and allowing for more creativity and productivity when we return to our tasks. Employees coming together to chat, bet, share common interests is a wonderful and largely inexpensive way to create communication and comradery. Indeed, it is a team-building activity. So, short term, probably not a good idea; long term, probably a great one."

Dr. Diamond is an internationally recognized leadership, management, professional development, and organizational development consultant specializing in people and processes in the workplace. As the president and founder of her consulting firm, Diamond Associates, Dr. Diamond's clients range from boards of directors and upper management to support staff in many industries, both public and private.

Contact: Mark Goldman, mark@goldmanmccormick.com



Stress Awareness Month: Recognize Unresolved Emotions

Dr. Bradley Nelson

Holistic Physician and Author

"Unresolved emotions are responsible for guiding (or misguiding) our choices on a daily basis. For example, if you have a trapped emotion of anger from a past event, you'll be more likely to become angry when future situations arise that may upset you. This is because part of your body is already resonating with anger, and is just waiting for someone (or something stressful) to light the fuse."

Dr. Nelson is a holistic chiropractic physician, a medical intuitive, and one of the world's foremost experts in the emerging fields of bioenergetic medicine and energy psychology. His bestselling book, "The Emotion Code," is helping people all over the world to improve their lives easily and quickly. Users of The Emotion Code have found freedom from emotional problems such as depression and anxiety, as well as physical problems including fatigue, pain and disease. A key element of The Emotion Code is removing emotional energies that have clustered around the heart, interfering with one's ability to find love and success. Dr. Nelson has coined this cluster of emotions the "Heart-Wall," and it has been called "the most important discovery in the history of energy medicine." He has trained thousands of practitioners worldwide to help people overcome unresolved anger, depression, anxiety, loneliness and other negative emotions and the physical symptoms associated with them.

Online Press Kit: http://drbradleynelson.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.DrBradleyNelson.com and www.EmotionCodeGift.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com



Stress Awareness Month: Shift How You Interpret Your Body's Signals

Laurie Cameron

Founder and CEO

PurposeBlue

"How we interpret the events in our lives has a lot to do with how stressed we feel. What if we interpreted the body's signals as giving us energy, power, and drive to succeed? The next time you feel stress coming on, consider that those feelings are mobilizing you for action."

Cameron, a mindful leadership expert, is author of "The Mindful Day: Practical Ways to Find Focus, Calm, and Joy From Morning to Evening" (March 27, 2018). She is founder and CEO of PurposeBlue, an organization that brings evidence-based mindful leadership programs to companies, change makers, culture-shifters, universities and federal agencies.

Online Press Kit: http://lauriejcameron.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: http://purposeblue.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com



What Happens If President Trump Gets Divorced While in Office?

Jacqueline Newman

Attorney

"It would be quite interesting, although if I had to bet, it would be done very quietly. They definitely have a prenuptial agreement, which would dictate many of the terms of the divorce. However, given the circumstances of his presidency and the fact that she had to relocate, has become a greater public figure and will require additional security, I would think that she could ask for more financial support that what was provided in the agreement when they married and he was not president."

Newman is a New York City-based divorce lawyer and experienced New York matrimonial law expert. As managing partner of a top-tier Fifth Avenue Manhattan law firm focused exclusively on divorce, her practice runs the gamut from prenups for high-net-worth people contemplating marriage to high-conflict matrimonial litigation in dissolutions involving complex financial assets and difficult custody issues. A law school lecturer and New York continuing legal education instructor, Newman sheds her fearsome advocate persona to teach mediation and collaborative law as alternatives to lengthy courtroom brawls.

Website: http://nycdivorcelawyer.com

TV Appearances: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGrZgJfOWXU

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful.

5 QUESTIONS WITH THE NEW FOOD ECONOMY. Investigations are making a comeback. With confidence shrinking in public institutions, journalists appear to be doubling down on investigative efforts. Major newspapers are bringing back investigative units to mine for new stories. A slew of independent news sites are cropping up, too -- spotlighting undertold stories to promote a more informed citizenry, while also spurring reform. Enter The New Food Economy, the award-winning nonprofit newsroom that focuses on the underreported stories of our food system. The company's founder and publisher, Jeffrey Kittay , and editor Kate Cox gave us a glimpse into their incisive brand of food journalism: http://bit.ly/2G6lSDC

5 ACCESSORIES THAT WILL BOOST YOUR SMARTPHONE'S PHOTO AND VIDEO CAPABILITIES. Journalists use their smartphones in a variety of ways while on assignment, including taking still photographs and videos. Bloggers, of course, do the same as they work to increase online presence. The good news is, many of the same accessories made available for DSLR cameras also are available for your phone. Here's a look at five smartphone accessories that will help boost your mobile photography and videography: http://bit.ly/2ILWXa8

BLOG PROFILES: WOMEN'S LEADERSHIP BLOGS. Each week, PR Newswire's Audience Relations team selects an industry/subject and profiles a handful of sites that do a good job with promoting and contributing to the conversation. This week, they look at a few women's leadership blogs: http://bit.ly/2pzlKGv

