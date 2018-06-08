ProfNet Experts Available on PTSD, Reducing Body Fat, More

EXPERT ALERTS

June is PTSD Awareness Month

Kelly Breeding

Executive Director

ART International

With June being PTSD Awareness Month, an emerging therapy has demonstrated proven results in treating individuals with PTSD. Accelerated Resolution Therapy, which continues to gain popularity nationwide, aims to resolve a traumatic memory through a combination of relaxation and memory visualization. This treatment provides effective relief from strong physical and emotional reactions associated with PTSD in as few as one to five sessions, with the average being four sessions. The therapy's distinct features include use of horizontal eye movements and memory reconsolidation, which is a way in which new information is incorporated into existing memories. Says Breeding: "PTSD is a debilitating health issue that creates feelings of isolation, anger, depression, anxiety and confusion. Accelerated Resolution Therapy offers patients experiencing symptoms of PTSD an evidence-based psychotherapy that has produced dramatic improvements. ART International aims to recruit and train more therapists nationwide in this therapy, so that as many individuals struggling with PTSD have the access they need to get help with this therapy."

Breeding is executive director of ART International, a foundation that is interested in expanding the reach of Accelerated Resolution Therapy. ART International specifically focuses on increasing the number of clinicians certified in this treatment. To do this, they are hosting more than 100 training sessions in the country this year to certify local therapists in this therapy. Breeding is a clinical social worker with extensive experience in building community partnerships, non-profit leadership, fundraising, and program development. Her clinical practice has afforded her the opportunity to work among diverse populations with a specialization in trauma and life transitions as well as providing community out-reach for at-risk individuals and families. Breeding earned her B.A. in Communications and her Master's degree in Social Work from the University of South Florida, and has been trained in mindfulness-based therapies and applied behavior analysis. She maintains a strong conviction for working with individuals involved in systems of care that face challenges throughout the context of their lives. In February 2016, Breeding was selected to be the executive director of ART International Training and Research, Inc. where she oversees all policies and procedures and strategic and operational responsibility for ART International's programs, expansion, and execution of its mission. She is based in Tampa, Fla.

Website: https://artherapyinternational.org

Contact: Harry Hammel, hhammel@hillmanpr.com





PTSD Month: 4 Questions to Get to the Root of Trauma

Dr. Bradley Nelson

Holistic Physician and Author

Dr. Nelson can discuss four questions to get to the root of trauma: "1) What is causing PTSD symptoms? Your subconscious is aware of what kind of PTSD symptoms you are experiencing. 2) What is causing specific symptoms (nightmares, crying, insomnia, paranoia, or nausea)? 3) What specific traumatic events have left emotions that remain unresolved? 4) What is causing hyper-vigilance? This state of being constantly fearful and unable to relax is a hallmark of PTSD, and is the body's instinctive way to avoid more pain, danger, or stress."

Dr. Nelson is a holistic chiropractic physician, a medical intuitive, and one of the world's foremost experts in the emerging fields of bioenergetic medicine and energy psychology. His bestselling book, "The Emotion Code," is helping people all over the world to improve their lives easily and quickly. Users of "The Emotion Code" have found freedom from emotional problems such as depression and anxiety, as well as physical problems including fatigue, pain and disease. A key element of "The Emotion Code" is removing emotional energies that have clustered around the heart, interfering with one's ability to find love and success. Dr. Nelson has coined this cluster of emotions the "Heart-Wall," and it has been called "the most important discovery in the history of energy medicine." He has trained thousands of practitioners worldwide to help people overcome unresolved anger, depression, anxiety, loneliness and other negative emotions and the physical symptoms associated with them.

Online Press Kit: http://drbradleynelson.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.DrBradleyNelson.com and www.EmotionCodeGift.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com





Five of the Most Effective Methods for Reducing Body Fat

Jonathan Jordan

Personal Trainer

Jonathan Jordan Fitness

"I get so tired of gimmicky, unsafe and ineffective products promoting unrealistic promises of trim waistlines and washboard ads. While fat loss is generally a function of 'calories in, calories out,' there are some helpful cardio and nutritional methods for helping stimulate fat loss. These five methods have helped many of my clients over the years get lean and healthier safely and with minimal kicking and screaming: 1) Targeted Heart Rate Cardio, 2) Fasted Cardio, 3) Eating to Your Kcal Needs/Macros, 4) Intermittent Fasting (IF), 5) Whole 30."

Jordan is an award-winning personal trainer, nutrition coach, group fitness instructor and fitness blogger. He offers his clients personalized fitness programs and nutritional advice to coach them towards healthier, sustainable lifestyles. Formerly a partner at a large consulting firm, he understands the physical and mental challenges that busy professionals experience on a daily basis, and takes each client's unique lifestyle demands into consideration when creating his fitness programs. He also offers corporate wellness consulting to leading businesses around the Bay Area. His blog, JJ Fit 24/7, and his Instagram offer practical, effective and free videos, advice and tips each week.

ProfNet Profile: http://www.profnetconnect.com/jonathan_jordan

Website: www.jj-fit.com/blog

Contact: Jonathan Jordan, jj@jj-fit.com





Self-Care as a Revolutionary Act

Kathy Hertz

Life Strategist

Beyond Resistance

"Self-care is life-preserving and life-sustaining. It is a way to invest in yourself, your loved ones, your community, and the world. More than a luxury, self-care is a responsibility we have to ourselves and others. It strengthens our ability to cope with the mind-numbing political events of each day, supports us in our activism, and allows us to create more of what we want in our lives. There is no day more perfect than today to (re)commit yourself to self-care."

Hertz proudly calls herself a card-carrying member of The Resistance. As a certified life coach through The Ford Institute for Transformational Training -- combined with her background in politics, government, and activism – Hertz has experienced and witnessed the enormous impact that unchecked negative internal voices and beliefs can have on lives. Following years of political engagement and activism, she now brings her diverse background together with her life-coaching skills to partner with Donna Lipman and create a roadmap for surviving and thriving during these turbulent political times. Hertz's and Lipman's new book, "Beyond Resistance: Coping with the Stress of the Trump Era – An Essential Guide," offers self-care solutions and action-oriented exercises to inspire everyone from political observers to advocates and activists.

Online Press Kit: www.BeyondResistance.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: www.BeyondResistanceBook.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com





Summer Jobs That Can Be Helpful/Harmful to Your Mental Health

Dr. John Huber

Chairman

Mainstream Mental Health

As the school year concludes, Dr. Huber is available to discuss which summer jobs can have the most positive or negative impact on one's mental health: "Summer jobs that can be helpful to one's mental health include: 1) Camp counselor: Your daily activities are subject to constant change and you have the opportunity to be a leader/adviser to others. There is a healthy amount of responsibility here, and this type of job can help a person mentally mature. 2) Lifeguard: This can mentally fulfilling job with a great deal of responsibility (saving someone's life). Lifeguards are often in good physical condition, which can have a positive impact on mental health. Also, because there can be significant downtime, it allows an individual the opportunity for personal reflection. 3) Radio/TV industry: Being an assistant to radio or TV producers can be exciting, especially when a big story breaks. Individuals have to constantly be resourceful, think on their feet, and be able to quickly asses the needs the producers they serve. Summer jobs that can be harmful to one's mental health include: 1) Theme-park mascot: In addition to being regularly overheated, you may be constantly pulled in different directions and risk mistreatment from kids, parents, and your employer. For people who don't have patience or a sense of humor, this is an awful summer job to have. 2) Cemetery grounds keeper: Being surrounded by reminders of death for prolonged periods of time could harm your mental well-being, especially if you're a sensitive individual. 3) Overnight shift (anywhere): Working when it's dark and sleeping when the sun is up can affect your moods negatively because of a lack of vitamin D."

Dr. Huber is chairman of Mainstream Mental Health, a non-profit organization that brings lasting and positive change to the lives of individuals that suffer from mental health issues. A mental health professional for more than 20 years, Dr. Huber is a clinical forensic psychologist and a practitioner with privileges at two long-term acute-care hospitals. He has appeared on more than 300 top-tier radio shows and 30 national television programs, is Law Newz's go-to clinical psychologist, and appears regularly on "America Trends." He is also the host of "Mainstream Mental Health Radio," which is heard nationwide and features interviews with today's top mental health professionals.

TV clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQfN63rRNH8&t=5s

Website: www.mainstreammentalhealth.org

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com





US Editor – Culture Trip (NY)

Director of Content, Health Care – SmartBrief (DC)

WSJ+ Site Editor – Wall Street Journal (NY)

THE NEW BOTS BEAT: A LOOK INSIDE JOURNALISM'S AUTOMATED HELPERS. Bots are everywhere. One industry that's benefiting from bots: media. As more readers get their daily news from online sources, many forward-thinking newsrooms are using bots to automate tedious and repetitive tasks so reporters can focus on more thoughtful work: https://prn.to/2kQBhiz

8 STEPS TO RUN YOUR BLOG LIKE A MAGAZINE EDITOR AND BOOST YOUR FOLLOWING. Running a blog isn't easy, whether it's a solo hobby or full-time job with team members. If you want to stand out in the large crowd of bloggers and boost your following, you must stay ahead of the game and work to create a formidable brand. This means tons of planning, high-quality content, good design, reader engagement, attention-grabbing headlines, and consistent delivery. A great deal of work goes into running a major publication, but there are steps you can mimic to turn your blog into a repeat stop for your readers: https://prn.to/2KRWOlS

BLOG PROFILES: SUMMER CAMP BLOGS. Each week, PR Newswire's Audience Relations team selects an industry/subject and profiles a handful of sites that do a good job with promoting and contributing to the conversation. This week, they look at a few summer camp blogs: https://prn.to/2sBWfG5

