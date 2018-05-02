ProfNet Experts Available on Rising Oil Prices, U.S. Democracy

EXPERT ALERTS

Rising Oil Prices: Winners and Losers, Geopolitical Factors

Why U.S. Democracy Is in Decline

Rising Oil Prices: Winners and Losers, Geopolitical Factors

Charles Olson

Professor of the Practice in Logistics, Business & Public Policy, Robert H. Smith School of Business

University of Maryland

Olson is available to discuss rising oil prices in terms of economic winners and losers and geopolitical factors: "As the price of oil plunged to $27 per barrel in 2016, U.S. firms cranked up their fracking operations and improved efficiency. Other countries could not compete at the 2016 price point, and the United States could not meet global demand by itself. The Russians and OPEC have been withholding supply. Over the last year, that's dried up the inventory. Subsequently, rising prices will hurt Germany, China, India and other energy importing countries. Manufacturers, logistics companies and retailers will suffer at the industry level. And consumers will see inflation as costs get passed on to them. But anyone with a 401(k) or direct investment in oil and gas could come out ahead. Oil and gas companies and the banks that finance them will also win. So will the U.S. Treasury, which collects taxes on industry profits."

Olson, a former energy industry executive, is an expert on the cost of capital to public utilities and all aspects of public utility regulation and energy economics. He has consulted for more than 100 utilities as well as industrial companies, state agencies, trade associations and environmental groups.

Bio: https://www.rhsmith.umd.edu/directory/charles-e-olson

Expert Contact: colson@rhsmith.umd.edu

PR Contact: Greg Muraski, gmuraski@rhsmith.umd.edu



Why U.S. Democracy Is in Decline

Harlan Ullman

Chairman

The Killowen Group

In a recent article in UPI, Harlan said: "The fundamental cause of so-called decline of democracies is failed and failing government. Whether in the United States or other states around the world, governments are not providing their public acceptable levels of governance. The United States is a case in point. Today, because America's political parties have become captured by the more extreme elements of left and right and money plays a more influential role, governing has become focused on election and re-election in a binary choice of being 'with us or against us.' The threat of losing a majority in Congress and consignment to a minority status of 'wilderness' has caused dozens of Republicans this year to stand down. If the situation were reversed, Democrats would do the same. The most profound question for the United States is whether a political system invented by the best minds of the 18th century can weather the storms and realities of the 21st. Given the pernicious and septic nature of American politics and the almost irreconcilable differences between both parties, the only forcing function for compromise and reconciliation could be a crisis as severe as the Great Depression or the attack on Pearl Harbor. And whether the nation could deal with such a trauma is likewise uncertain. 'What is to be done?' as Lenin famously asked may be the most challenging question facing the public as failed and failing government poses the greatest universal threat to society at large. That this question can be satisfactorily answered may be the greatest illusion of all." (Read full article here: https://tinyurl.com/yb72eu2y)

Based in Washington, D.C., Ullman has served on the Senior Advisory Group for Supreme Allied Commander Europe (2004-16) and is senior adviser at Washington, D.C.'s Atlantic Council, as well as chairman of two private companies and principal author of the doctrine of shock and awe. A former naval person, he commanded a destroyer in the Persian Gulf and led over 150 missions and operations in Vietnam as a Swift Boat skipper. His newest book, "Anatomy of Failure: Why America Has Lost Every War It Starts," is just out.

TV clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iGP9BJtfylY

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com

****************

