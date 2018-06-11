ProfNet Experts Available on Sales Funnels, Summer Jobs, More

EXPERT ALERTS

EXPERT ALERTS:





Supreme Court's Ruling in Masterpiece Cakeshop Case

Richard E. Levy

J.B. Smith Distinguished Professor of Constitutional Law

University of Kansas

Based in Lawrence, Kan., Levy can discuss the Supreme Court's ruling in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case, what the ruling means, precedent, constitutional law and related topics: "The Supreme Court found in favor of the baker in this case on very narrow grounds, focusing on evidence that the state agency discriminated against the baker because of his religion. In other words, the opinion does not stand for the general proposition that states must make exceptions to their anti-discrimination laws for deeply held religious beliefs."

Contact: Mike Krings, mkrings@ku.edu





Mastering Conscious Capitalism with a Documentary Sales Funnel

Nick Daugherty

Marketing Expert, Filmmaker

The Truth About Cancer

"Obviously, the funnel has to be profitable, but there's a bigger goal beyond just making money. The primary metric is how many people 'woke up' this month. We're not just trying to get people to pay attention, we're trying to wake them up to what's really going on with their health."

Daugherty is a marketing expert, filmmaker, and singer-songwriter in Los Angeles. He and his team were the masterminds behind the documentary "The Truth About Cancer." Daugherty was recently honored with the ClickFunnels prestigious 2 Comma Club Award for his documentary sales funnel that earned more than $20 million.

Website: https://www.nickdaugherty.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com





Summer Jobs That Can Be Helpful/Harmful to Your Mental Health

Dr. John Huber

Chairman

Mainstream Mental Health

As the school year concludes, Dr. Huber is available to discuss which summer jobs can have the most positive or negative impact on one's mental health: "Summer jobs that can be helpful to one's mental health include: 1) Camp counselor: Your daily activities are subject to constant change and you have the opportunity to be a leader/adviser to others. There is a healthy amount of responsibility here, and this type of job can help a person mentally mature. 2) Lifeguard: This can mentally fulfilling job with a great deal of responsibility (saving someone's life). Lifeguards are often in good physical condition, which can have a positive impact on mental health. Also, because there can be significant downtime, it allows an individual the opportunity for personal reflection. 3) Radio/TV industry: Being an assistant to radio or TV producers can be exciting, especially when a big story breaks. Individuals have to constantly be resourceful, think on their feet, and be able to quickly asses the needs the producers they serve. Summer jobs that can be harmful to one's mental health include: 1) Theme-park mascot: In addition to being regularly overheated, you may be constantly pulled in different directions and risk mistreatment from kids, parents, and your employer. For people who don't have patience or a sense of humor, this is an awful summer job to have. 2) Cemetery grounds keeper: Being surrounded by reminders of death for prolonged periods of time could harm your mental well-being, especially if you're a sensitive individual. 3) Overnight shift (anywhere): Working when it's dark and sleeping when the sun is up can affect your moods negatively because of a lack of vitamin D."

Dr. Huber is chairman of Mainstream Mental Health, a non-profit organization that brings lasting and positive change to the lives of individuals that suffer from mental health issues. A mental health professional for more than 20 years, Dr. Huber is a clinical forensic psychologist and a practitioner with privileges at two long-term acute-care hospitals. He has appeared on more than 300 top-tier radio shows and 30 national television programs, is Law Newz's go-to clinical psychologist, and appears regularly on "America Trends." He is also the host of "Mainstream Mental Health Radio," which is heard nationwide and features interviews with today's top mental health professionals.

TV clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQfN63rRNH8&t=5s

Website: www.mainstreammentalhealth.org

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://prnmedia.prnewswire.com/community/jobs/

US Editor – Culture Trip (NY)

Director of Content, Health Care – SmartBrief (DC)

WSJ+ Site Editor – Wall Street Journal (NY)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@prnewswire.com

THE NEW BOTS BEAT: A LOOK INSIDE JOURNALISM'S AUTOMATED HELPERS. Bots are everywhere. One industry that's benefiting from bots: media. As more readers get their daily news from online sources, many forward-thinking newsrooms are using bots to automate tedious and repetitive tasks so reporters can focus on more thoughtful work: https://prn.to/2kQBhiz



8 STEPS TO RUN YOUR BLOG LIKE A MAGAZINE EDITOR AND BOOST YOUR FOLLOWING. Running a blog isn't easy, whether it's a solo hobby or full-time job with team members. If you want to stand out in the large crowd of bloggers and boost your following, you must stay ahead of the game and work to create a formidable brand. This means tons of planning, high-quality content, good design, reader engagement, attention-grabbing headlines, and consistent delivery. A great deal of work goes into running a major publication, but there are steps you can mimic to turn your blog into a repeat stop for your readers: https://prn.to/2KRWOlS



BLOG PROFILES: SUMMER CAMP BLOGS. Each week, PR Newswire's Audience Relations team selects an industry/subject and profiles a handful of sites that do a good job with promoting and contributing to the conversation. This week, they look at a few summer camp blogs: https://prn.to/2sBWfG5

