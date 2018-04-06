ProfNet Experts Available on Single-Women Stereotypes, River Cruising, More

EXPERT ALERTS

Maureen Paraventi

Journalist and Author

Women who aren't married or in a relationship can't possibly be content, right? After all, standard convention dictates that to be a complete female they must have this aspect in their lives. In a Huffington Post article, consumer analysts Mintel conducted a study that shows 61% of women "feel fantastic about being single," and 75% said "they hadn't been searching for partners in the past year." Culture is changing, society is shifting, and female empowerment is stronger than ever. Says Paraventi: "I want to start a conversation that leaves never-married women feeling empowered. I'd also like banish the outdated negative stereotypes of 'spinsters' and replace them with a new understanding: that single women can feel just as happy and fulfilled as their married counterparts."

Detroit-based Paraventi recently published "The New Old Maid: Satisfied Single Women" to share the stories of real-life women. The book also explores how depictions of fictional old maids in books, movies, stage plays and TV shows have evolved over time, and explains why such portrayals matter. Paraventi is a novelist ("Palm Tree Pipe Dreams"), award-winning playwright and journalist who has lived in various parts of the U.S. She has also worked as a radio personality and as personal assistant to a movie star. In her free time, Paraventi is a singer and songwriter for McLaughlin's Alley, a Detroit-area band she co-founded with her sister, Tina Paraventi, 14 years ago.

Contact: Penny Sansevieri, authorservices@amarketingexpert.com

Donor Habits Online

Claire Kerr

Director, Digital Philanthropy

FrontStream

Kerr is available to share her insight into donor habits online, including study findings that show Instagram outpacing Twitter for donations: "We found Instagram represented 4.3 percent of socially referred gifts -- at a $78.5 average gift size. Instagram sent more individual donors to donation forms than Twitter, had a higher donation conversion rate and the resulting gifts were of a higher average value. That means that Instagram was the second-most effective social network after Facebook for driving charitable donations on #GivingTuesday in 2017 -- so we may see the same pattern for #EarthDay this year."

Kerr is also available to share examples of organizations with creative and impactful approaches to donor engagement; technology for nonprofits and charities; strategies for nonprofits online without massive investments; information on digital, social, and mobile strategies, including video for storytelling. She has worked for nonprofit organizations in the economic development, education and health and research sectors, and has spoken at industry conferences, including NTEN, the International Fundraising Conference (AFP) and Digital Leap. She also teaches "Social Media Community Management" and "Digital Strategies for Charities & Non-profit Organizations" at George Brown College in Toronto. As director of digital philanthropy at FrontStream, which powers the online fundraising of more than 10,000 charities and nonprofits around the world, Kerr provides best practices to charities as they fundraise through web, social and mobile channels. She shares FrontStream's benchmarking data about online donor behavior through research papers and presentations to the broader charitable sector. She also co-hosts the popular podcast for nonprofits, "Asking for More." She is based in Toronto and Boston.

Podcast: www.frontstream.com/podcast/

Website: www.frontstream.com

Contact: Liza Colburn, liza@crescendocc.com





River Cruising in Europe

Christopher Koch

President

CK Global Travel, LLC

"Cruising on the River Danube is one of the best ways to experience the history of one of the most famous rivers of Europe. River cruising allows travelers to see Europe in new and unique ways that appeal to younger travelers who are also seeking adventure."

Based in London, Koch is available to discuss how cruising the river is different from ocean cruising; what a traveler should expect when embarking on a European river cruise; and tips for choosing the right river cruise.

ProfNet Profile: http://profnetconnect.com/christopherkoch

Website: www.ckglobaltravel.com

Contact: Maeve McNaughton, maeve@wingermarketing.com





Five Reasons to Fire a Nanny

Ruka Curate

Founder

Tiny Treasures NYC Nanny Agency

Finding and securing a nanny is a challenging process. The nanny/parent relationship is complex and there are bound to be some disagreements and conflicts. Most situations can be worked out with open communication and cooperation. However, there are some situations when parents should fire a nanny immediately. Says Curate: "Some reasons for firing a nanny include: 1) Suspicion of abuse: Any signs that point towards mental, physical or sexual abuse of your child is an immediate reason for termination. If you are concerned, you may want to install a nannycam (if your state permits). 2) Theft: If your valuables are missing, this could be a sign that you have a thief in your home. 3) Lack of attention/neglect: A nanny who does not pay attention to your child is a problem, but this may not be cause for termination if she is willing to change her behavior. 4) Substance abuse: Use of alcohol or drugs while on the job is cause for immediate termination. 5) Child safety concerns: In order to go to work and do a good job, you must feel that your children are safe and well cared for. If you do not feel secure in your nanny's ability to take care of your children, you may need to rethink the situation."

Curate, a former nanny, is founder of Tiny Treasures NYC, a boutique agency staffing nannies, baby nurses and other service providers. With a database of more than 400 caregivers, Tiny Treasures NYC actively recruits for every family they meet, offering video interviews for candidates, especially the ones that live outside of the area. All of her nannies are vetted through criminal background and mental health checks.

Contact: Ryan McCormick, ryan@goldmanmccormick.com

