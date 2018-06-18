ProfNet Experts Available on Tech + Healthcare, Workplace Behavior, More

EXPERT ALERTS

Using Tech Innovation to Increase Doctor Diversity and Tackle the Healthcare Worker Shortage

Four Things That Will Get You Fired

You Are an Expert

MEDIA JOBS

Deputy Editor – AccountingWeb.com (NY)

Energy Editor – SmartBrief (DC)

DJMG Reporter, Continental Europe – Dow Jones ( Madrid, Spain )



OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

A Proud Community: LGBTQ Influencers Who Keep Us Informed

Planing Ahead: What to Expect in the Next 12 Months in Sports

Blog Profiles: Breakfast Blogs

-------------------------------------------------------------------

EXPERT ALERTS

Using Tech Innovation to Increase Doctor Diversity and Tackle the Healthcare Worker Shortage

Dr. David Lenihan

Co-founder

Tiber Health

Dr. Lenihan is available to discuss how technology innovation can remedy the lack of diversity among American doctors and the shortage of healthcare professionals around the world. He was quoted in TechCrunch last year as saying: "The human body is the same everywhere, yet there is a dramatic shortage of healthcare professionals in the places we need them most. Talent is not restricted to certain geographies, so innovative approaches must be employed to find and educate health professionals around the world."

Based in St. Louis, Mo., Dr. Lenihan is the co-founder of Tiber Health and the CEO of Ponce Health Sciences University in Ponce, Puerto Rico. His mission is focused on innovating medical school education using a tech-driven approach; increasing racial diversity among doctors in the U.S.; and solving the global physician shortage. For more on Dr. Lenihan, please see his Contently page (link below), which features multimedia entries about his work, articles in TechCrunch, quotes in U.S. News & World Report, an interview on WCBS radio (NYC), and a TEDx video.

Contently: https://drdavidlenihan.contently.com/

Website: www.tiberhealth.com

Contact: Rafe Gomez, vcincmarketing@gmail.com

Four Things That Will Get You Fired

Dr. ArLyne Diamond

President

Diamond Associates

A workplace consultant, Dr. Diamone is available to discuss activities that will get you fired: "1) Perpetual tardiness: It can immediately tarnish your reputation, regardless of how good you are at your job. This is an awful trait and can definitely limit your career prospects and money-making opportunities. 2) Dressing inappropriately: If you consistently pull a Casual Friday on a Monday in Corporate America, you'll get on HR's radar quickly and for all the wrong reasons. Also, if you dress provocatively, you could lose the respect of some co-workers. 3) Surfing the web and social media at work: Some employers keep records of all the web browsing and email activity of their employees. If you are caught searching highly inappropriate sites during business hours, you can get immediately terminated. This is a tough one to explain to your next potential employer. 4) Being a jerk: Berating or mistreating junior-level employees or fellow co-workers is setting the karmic wheels in motions for your pink slip to be delivered on a silver platter and a chorus of cheers as you are escorted from the building."

Dr. Diamond is an internationally recognized leadership, management, professional development, and organizational development consultant specializing in people and processes in the workplace. Dr. Diamond's clients range from boards of directors and upper management to support staff in many industries, both public and private. She is also an author of several books about the workplace.

Website: www.diamondassociates.net

Contact: Mark Goldman, mark@goldmanmccormick.com

You Are an Expert

Russell Brunson

Founder, CEO

ClickFunnels

"Congratulations! You are great at what you do. I know it may be hard to believe, but whatever you are in your life right now, you are an expert. You see, the most valuable thing you have is not the business you run or the stuff you have or the investments you make; it's what you know. That's the greatest investment you've ever made -- the blood, the sweat, the tears, the trial, the error, all the obstacles that you've had to go through to get to where you are right now."

EY 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year Brunson started his online business when he was a student and wrestler at Boise State University. His first product was a DVD teaching people how to build a potato launcher. The Utah native became fascinated with online marketing and tried every product and course he could get his hands on before coming up with his own system. With $20 and a simple idea, he sold more than a million dollars of his own products and services within a year of graduating. Brunson's company, DotComSecrets.com, grew rapidly from a small one-man shop in his basement to a major online business with over 60 employees and more than $10 million in annual sales. Today, Brunson teaches tens of thousands of students from all over the world how to start, build and promote their businesses online through his company ClickFunnels. He has been featured on ABC, NBC and FOX news teaching beginners how to start their own online businesses. Brunson and his wife Collette have three young children and live in Boise, Idaho.

Online Press Kit: http://clickfunnels.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: https://www.clickfunnels.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com

****************

MEDIA JOBS

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://prnmedia.prnewswire.com/community/jobs/

Deputy Editor – AccountingWeb.com (NY)

Energy Editor – SmartBrief (DC)

DJMG Reporter, Continental Europe – Dow Jones ( Madrid, Spain )

*****************

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@prnewswire.com

A PROUD COMMUNITY: LGBTQ INFLUENCERS WHO KEEP US INFORMED. This PRIDE month, we applaud these 10 influencers, who advance the LGBTQ story: https://prn.to/LGBTQinfluencers

PLANING AHEAD: WHAT TO EXPECT IN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS IN SPORTS. Preparation is key for any successful sports reporter or editor. Planning allows you to research, outline your story, and look for a unique angle that will separate your content from the competition. Here's what should be on your radar for the next 12 months — a month-by-month look at sporting events to cover: https://prn.to/sportingevents

BLOG PROFILES: BREAKFAST BLOGS. Each week, we select a topic and handful of blogs that do a great job contributing to the conversation. This week, we look at breakfast blogs: https://prn.to/breakfastblogs

****************

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/profnet-experts-available-on-tech--healthcare-workplace-behavior-more-300667838.html

SOURCE ProfNet

Related Links

http://www.profnet.com

