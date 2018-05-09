ProfNet Experts Available on the Iran Deal, Honoring Fallen Soldiers

EXPERT ALERTS

U.S. Backing out of Iran Nuclear Deal

The Importance of Honoring Fallen Soldiers and Law Enforcement Officers

U.S. Backing out of Iran Nuclear Deal

Raj Bhala

Brenneisen Distinguished Professor

University of Kansas

Bhala is available to discuss President Trump's announcement that the U.S. will leave the Iran nuclear deal, including the economic and political ramifications, what the move means for the U.S. and its allies, national security, sanctions, banking law, international trade law and more: "The withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal ranks alongside the withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership as the two decisions of the present administration that most undermine American national security. Both show 'America First' really means 'American Folly,' and the world is moving on past these self-marginalizing debacles."

Bhala has authored dozens of books and journal articles, including the two-volume treatise "Modern GATT Law," "International Trade Law: An Interdisciplinary, Non-Western Textbook," "Understanding Islamic Law: Shari'a" and "TPP Objectively: Law, Economics and National Security of History's Largest, Longest Free Trade Agreement." He has lectured around the world and worked in more than 25 countries and practiced international banking law at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York before entering academia.

Contact: Mike Krings, mkrings@ku.edu



The Importance of Honoring Fallen Soldiers and Law Enforcement Officers

U.S. (Ret.) Col. David Dodd

Founder/Director

Point 27

Based in Atlanta, Dodd is available to discuss the importance and many ways of honoring fallen U.S. military soldiers and fallen law enforcement officers and their families; his experience in his years in military service; and the power of faith in service and remembrance: "As a retired military colonel, I understand the importance of honoring members of the military and their families every day, all year. In May, the country unites in honoring those fallen soldiers from every military branch lost in war and peacetime duties who sacrificed their lives in service to preserve our freedoms. Contemporary society has adopted May as a time to also honor fallen law enforcement officers. And though we may take one day or one month to remember, these families feel the loss of their loved one every hour of every day, year-round. It is important that we never forget the men and women who gave their life in service and to honor their ultimate sacrifice, and to assure their families that we do not take theirs and their loved ones' sacrifices for granted and that we -- all us -- will never forget, but always remember with them."

Dodd believes God's Word provides hope, strength, and encouragement for these survivors whose lives were forever changed the moment their loved one was killed. Dodd served four deployments in the U.S. Army and, in 2001, commanded a battalion of the first U.S. troops deployed to Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan in the weeks following 9/11. He wore a Shield of Strength dog tag necklace engraved with Joshua 1:9, and equipped each soldier in his command with one alongside their government-issue dog tags. After his retirement, Dodd founded Point 27 to share the same scriptures on dog tags and other jewelry. Point 27 gave nearly 100,000 Shields of Strength in 2016 and again in 2017 directly to members of the military, military chaplains and commanders, and veterans; and Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength engraved with Matthew 5:9 to law enforcement officers and agencies. This month, at the invitation of Concerns Of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), Dodd is representing Point 27 at the National Police Week May 13-19 in Washington, D.C. At the invitation of TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors), he represents Point 27 at the TAPS national conference in Washington D.C. on Memorial Day weekend. For family survivors at each national honor occasion, Point 27 is giving several designs of scripture-engraved Shields of Strength dog tag and angel wing necklaces; and a Shields of Strength Folded Flag Pendant Necklaces inscribed with John 15:13, "Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends."

ProfNet Profile: www.profnetconnect.com/daviddodd

Website: https://point27.org

Contact: Marcia Davis, freelantzmedia@gmail.com



