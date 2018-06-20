ProfNet Experts Available on the Trump Administration's Zero-Tolerance Immigration Policy, More

EXPERT ALERTS

Trump Administration's Immigration Policy

Trump's Zero-Tolerance Immigration Policy

Build Better Communities, Spark Innovation in Teaching

Preserving Centuries-Old Art and Architecture

Deputy Editor – AccountingWeb.com (NY)

Director of Content, Health Care – SmartBrief (DC)

Journalist, Medical Technology – BioWorld MedTech (Virtual)

10 Influencers Who Advance the LGBTQ Story

Planning Ahead: What to Expect in the Next 12 Months in Sports

Blog Profiles: Video Game Blogs

Trump Administration's Immigration Policy

Michelle Johnson-Motoyama

Professor, Social Welfare

University of Kansas

Johnson-Motoyama can discuss the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy that separates children from parents at the border and the traumatic, lifelong negative consequences it has on children, as well as the child welfare system: "The zero-tolerance policy is a cruel and immoral human rights violation that uses children as pawns in the larger U.S. immigration debate. A large body of research demonstrates the deleterious cognitive and biological impacts that such trauma has on separated children in both the short and long term. The Trump administration has now heard about this research yet continues to engage in these crimes against humanity. These abhorrent practices of separating children from their parents indefinitely and placing them in abysmal conditions must end now. Separated children need to be reunified with their parents immediately to stop further suffering and damage."

Contact: Mike Krings, mkrings@ku.edu



Trump's Zero-Tolerance Immigration Policy

Alice Lieberman

Professor, Social Welfare

University of Kansas

Alice Lieberman can discuss the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy that separates children from parents at the border and the traumatic, lifelong negative consequences it has on children, as well as the child welfare system: "A foundational part of our research focuses on the how best to intervene with children with ACES, or adverse child experiences. We know that these kinds of adverse childhood experiences literally change a child's brain, changes the chemistry of the brain and the way it transmits messages around flight-or-flight and that kids who have been subjected to this kind of trauma will find themselves in a perpetual state of flight, which will trouble them the rest of their lives. There is a real, serious lifelong impact as a result of this kind of traumatic experience."

Contact: Mike Krings, mkrings@ku.edu



Build Better Communities, Spark Innovation in Teaching

Anissa Kalinowski

Board President

Ignited

"We need to better connect the future of research with the education of today. We need to connect educators with science and technology professionals to tackle tough problems and spark creativity in the classroom and in the real world."

Kalinowski is board president of Ignited, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in Silicon Valley focused on transforming STEM education. Their mission is to connect business leaders and scientists with teachers to transform the classroom experience, inspiring students to become the next generation of innovators. Ignited was founded in 1985 by a consortium of technology companies and universities. Originally called Industry Initiatives for Science and Math Education (IISME), the organization has provided fellowships for educators in the San Francisco Bay area and beyond for over three decades. Going forward as Ignited, they are expanding their programs to accomplish even more and change the future of education.

Website: www.igniteducation.org

Contact: Michelle Tennant, Michelle@WasabiPublicity.com



Preserving Centuries-Old Art and Architecture

David Sheppe

Program Leader

American Friends for the Preservation of Saint Germain des Prés

"One of the things Americans love most about visiting Europe is the feeling of being transported back in time as they explore seemingly ancient architecture and history. Preserving the remarkable and diverse art and architecture from centuries ago allows future generations to continue benefiting from this uniquely transformative experience."

Sheppe has enjoyed a long career in international banking and now works as a financial and risk management consultant. It was while living in Paris in the 1980s that he first took an interest in the church of Saint Germain des Prés, and he has been a frequent visitor ever since. From 2013 to 2016, he was once again a Paris resident, and it was then that he became acquainted with the work of the "Fonds de Dotation," the Paris-based fundraising arm for renovating the church. Following his return to the U.S. in 2016, Sheppe did volunteer work for the US-based American Friends for the Preservation of Saint Germain des Prés, before joining its Board in 2017. He is now leading the charge on the current Adopt A Saint Germain Star Campaign in the United States. Sheppe is a graduate of Dartmouth College and Cornell University. He resides in southwest Connecticut.

Online Press Kit: http://preservesaintgermain.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.PreserveSaintGermain.org

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com

Deputy Editor – AccountingWeb.com (NY)

Director of Content, Health Care – SmartBrief (DC)

Journalist, Medical Technology – BioWorld MedTech (Virtual)

10 INFLUENCERS WHO ADVANCE THE LGBTQ STORY. Pride month is here again. And while it may sometimes feel like there's a swell of opposition against anyone who identifies as or aligns with the LGBTQ+ community, here is a list of journalists and influencers who have inspired and continue to inspire us: https://prn.to/2JM3Bxm

PLANNING AHEAD: WHAT TO EXPECT IN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS IN SPORTS. Preparation is key for any successful sports reporter or editor. Planning allows you to research, outline your story, and look for a unique angle that will separate your content from the competition. Here's what should be on your radar for the next 12 months -- a month-by-month look at sporting events to cover: https://prn.to/2sXJuGc

BLOG PROFILES: VIDEO GAME BLOGS. Each week, PR Newswire's Audience Relations team selects an industry/subject and profiles a handful of sites that do a good job with promoting and contributing to the conversation. This week, they look at a few video game blogs: https://prn.to/2MDo7Sw

