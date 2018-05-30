ProfNet Experts Available on Trump and Twitter, Food Waste, More

EXPERT ALERTS

EXPERT ALERTS:



Judge Rules Trump Can't Block People on Twitter

Daniel Conkle

Robert H. McKinney Professor of Law Emeritus and Adjunct Professor of Religious Studies, Maurer School of Law

Indiana University

On the recent decision by a federal district judge ruling that President Trump can't block people on Twitter, Conkle explains: "The decision is a well-reasoned application of longstanding constitutional principles, extending those principles to social media in a careful and nuanced manner. Judge Buchwald properly confines herself to the interactive features of @realDonaldTrump, thus protecting the free speech rights of not only President Trump but also his critics. The ruling is well-grounded in Supreme Court precedent and is unlikely to be reversed on appeal."

A member of the faculty since 1983, Professor Conkle teaches Constitutional law, the First Amendment, and law and religion. He has received six faculty fellowships for outstanding scholarship, and in 1999 was named the Robert H. McKinney Professor of Law. He retired from full-time teaching in December 2017 but continues to be involved in the Law School community.

Bio: https://www.law.indiana.edu/about/people/bio.php?name=conkle-daniel-o

Website: https://www.law.indiana.edu/

Contact: Stephanie M. Guzmán, stephanie.guzman@finnpartners.com



Midterm Elections Could Result in Divided Government

Dr. Renee Van Vechten

Professor, Political Science

University of Redlands

"Looking toward the midterms -- if Democrats retake the House or the Senate, this sets up a fundamental conflict, a situation known as divided government. This could result in a stalemate of government, or a shift in the way President Trump responds to Congress."

Dr. Van Vechten is a nationally recognized expert on California politics, term limits, policy reform, and legislative practices. She teaches political science at the University of Redlands. She holds a master's and a doctorate degree in political science from the University of California, Irvine. She is the author of "California Politics: A Primer."

Video: https://youtu.be/Yr1PqAAc8kY

Website: www.redlands.edu

Contact: Jennifer Dobbs, jennifer_dobbs@redlands.edu



Food Waste in America

Gary Oppenheimer

Founder and Executive Director

AmpleHarvest.org

"Since 70% of America's food pantries are located in houses of worship, faith leaders are critical partners in helping get that excess food to hungry families."

Oppenheimer, a CNN Hero, World Food Prize nominee, lecturer and speaker (including two TED presentations), is available for interviews on how to end food waste in America. He is the founder and executive director of AmpleHarvest.org, a nationwide nonprofit organization that works to diminish food waste and hunger in America by educating, encouraging and empowering growers to easily find a local food bank eager to receive the excess garden bounty. The organization is hosting the second annual Food Waste Weekend (Sept. 21-23, 2018) as an education and awareness program to help the faith community shift its focus from "feeding the hungry" to "ending hunger."

Website: www.ampleharvest.org

Contact: Jennifer Spindola, jennifer@cpr-mediaservices.com



Medicaid: State-Imposed Work Waivers Will Increase Costs and Decrease Positive Health Outcomes

Thomas Duncan

Chief Executive Officer

Trusted Health Plans, Inc.

Duncan believes the new state-imposed work waivers as a condition to coverage will increase costs and decrease positive health outcomes. With no health insurance, Medicaid members will have no choice but to seek high-cost emergency room care and inpatient hospitalization for their care. They'll lose access to preventive care, community-based programs, and programs to help with chronic conditions. Any positive progress to encourage Medicaid members to foster see a doctor vs. expensive ER visits and hospitalization, attend community-based preventive care programs to fight chronic conditions, and rely on their Medicaid provider as their health advocate and partner, will dissipate. Providers' hard and impactful work to improve health care outcomes and to reduce costs will erode. Says Duncan: "By ending Medicaid coverage to those who cannot work due to chronic conditions, substance abuse, or physical limitations, we are not only increasing costs, but reversing any positive impact Medicaid has on its members, increasing health care costs, and shredding patient engagement."

With experience in transforming a new Medicaid health plan into one of today's most successful national health plans, Duncan is well-versed on how to fix America's broken Medicaid system. Creating an algorithmic approach, Trusted has successfully controlled wasteful over-utilization and spending on unnecessary ER and inpatient visits, while increasing healthy outcomes -- a data-supported approach. In the past four years, this consumer-centric approach has resulted in unprecedented results: member use of primary care visits increased by 24%, as emergency room visits decreased 12% and inpatient visits decreased 20%. As a leading expert in Medicaid, Duncan continues to improve the traditional model of Medicaid health delivery.

Website: http://www.trustedhp.com

Contact: Aileen Kantor, aileen@prhealthcare.com

****************

