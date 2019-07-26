ProfNet Experts Available on Working Dogs, Beating Burnout, more

NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Working Dogs: The Golden Years

Beat Burnout with 10 Dog-Friendly Tips

Are You Only Getting Three-Fourths of a Great Night's Sleep?

Keep Your Cool with Summertime Parenting

Working Dogs: The Golden Years

Bob Bryant

Chief Technology Officer

Mission K9 Rescue

"You see them at airports, malls, public buildings, and outdoors. Working dogs assisting the public with a variety of tasks that they perform with talent and drive. Some find explosive, drugs and help catch criminals. Others help the blind or detect oncoming seizures. Working dogs are used worldwide by military, law enforcement, fire departments, customs, and many private entities.

A working dog will remain in service for many years. The driver toward retirement of these highly trained canines is predominantly injury related that hinders their ability to work. Many of the breeds used like German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois a predisposed to have hip issues that can slow them down earlier than a Labrador Retriever that does not see the activity of level the higher drive working dogs do. Some healthy dogs can work to age 13 yet the normal 'retirement' age is around 9.5 years.

There is no 401K, medical, or a 'golden parachute' for a retired working dog. In the past, many dogs were euthanized at the end of their service. Now, the public recognizes these dogs for the heroes they are and their retirement options have increased."

Bob Bryant is the chief technology officer of Mission K9 Rescue, an animal welfare group dedicated solely to rescuing, reuniting, rehoming, repairing, and rehabilitating American working dogs. Since 2013, the group has provided a wide array of services to working dogs in an effort to offer them a comfortable and peaceful retirement. Mission K9 focuses on retrieving dogs both from overseas and national shelter situations where they are suffering without proper care or medical attention. Their work has been featured numerous times in the national media, including appearances on "America with Eric Bolling" and "Pit Bulls & Parolees." Learn more at www.MissionK9Rescue.org.

Beat Burnout with 10 Dog-Friendly Tips

Katy McQuaid

Author, leadership consultant

McQuaid Corporate Performance, LLC

"1. Sleep, whenever and wherever you can! 2. Just go outside – jump, skip, and run. 3. Put up your paw and ask for help. 4. Play with those you love. 5. Look out for your neighbors – they are a worthy cause. 6. Make new friends, even with a cat! 7. Share a smile or kind word, even with strangers. 8. Recharge by putting your feet in the grass. 9. Bark and whine to friends, especially those who are good listeners. 10. It's okay to say no and find your safe space."

Author and leadership consultant Katy McQuaid spent more than three decades in the CIA, including 12 years living abroad. Her work in communities all over the world and the endearing, unconditional love of her four-legged muse Grace inspired her to write the "Everybody Loves Grace" series of illustrated books. Parents, kids of all ages, executives, and organizational leaders hail the series as a beacon of hope and inspiration for anyone navigating change or challenging circumstances.

Katy is the founder of McQuaid Corporate Performance, LLC and a graduate of Penn State University where she attended on a full scholarship, lettered all four years as a swimmer, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance. She is also a graduate of the Vanguard Executive Development Program at Duke University, the Pinnacle Executive Leader Program at Kellogg's School of Management, and is currently finalizing her studies to become a certified trainer for Conscious Transformation. Katy's goal is to support people and organizations in experiencing successful, meaningful, and empowered transformations.

Katy was the first female Senior Executive in the CIA's Logistics Career Service as well as the first Senior Executive Support Officer in the South Asia War Theater (and the first and only female to date in the position). She also held a key Support Officer position during the transition of US intelligence activities from one city to another in one of the largest European offices. Katy served as an Elder at Pathways Church in Denver, Colorado and currently serves as Chair of the Dorcas Aid America Board of Directors. Learn more at www.EverybodyLovesGrace.com.

Are You Only Getting Three-Fourths of a Great Night's Sleep?

Jonathan Kunke

Founder

Honeydew Sleep Company

"Your pillow is about 25 percent of your sleep surface. So, even if you end up with a fabulous mattress, you can still experience disrupted sleep when your pillow isn't properly supporting your neck and head. In other words, the importance of having the right pillow is paramount, and having the wrong pillow can completely ruin your sleep quality. So, in that sense, it is critically important; it's the other half of the coin. You may spend more than $1,000 on a mattress, but if you are still using the same old pillow that you've had for years, you are really doing yourself a disservice. When you buy a new mattress, the amount you sink into it changes, which means that your pillow may not be the correct height for you anymore."

Jonathan Kunke is a cofounder of Honeydew Sleep Company – a California-based family business that is dedicated to making the best pillows in the world. Jonathan grew up in his father's mattress store, then joined his dad on the showroom floor as a young man in 2005. Together with his father Fred and his wife Evita, Jonathan founded Honeydew Sleep Company to create an all-new kind of support pillow that would help people fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling truly refreshed without any aches and pains. Jonathan is an avid reader and musician, and he is very crafty. He builds guitars from scratch, and can often be found creating something in his workshop in his free time. Jonathan holds a B.A. in Cinema/Television from the University of Southern California. Learn more at HoneyDewSleep.com.

Keep Your Cool with Summertime Parenting

Julie Potiker

Author, Mindfulness Expert

Mindful Methods for Life

Here is Julie's 10-step mindfulness practice for more peaceful summertime parenting – her take on the ancient Buddhist practice of Tonglen, the Receiving-Sending Meditation: "1) Get in a comfortable position, sitting with your back relatively straight and relaxed. 2) Close your eyes gently and take three deep, nourishing breaths. 3)Find your breath where you notice it most easily. It may be the bottom of your nostrils, your chest, or your belly. Tune in to your breath and watch it for a few minutes. 4) Notice what's going on in your body. If you're in the middle of a tough parenting moment, those feelings might be frustration, anger, disappointment, shame, fear, worry, hopelessness, or depression. See if you can notice in your body where those emotions are manifesting themselves. 5) Name the emotion and locate it in your body. 'Oh, that's anger in my stomach. That's shame under the anger. That's depression in my heart.' Naming the emotions as they come up helps provide a little breathing room around them. 6) See if you can visualize what the anger, shame, depression, or other feeling looks like. Is it like a cinder block? Is it hot or cold? Is it shaky or still? Is it contracting, like pulling in and down? Is it expanding, pushing up and out? 7) Then, breathe into the pain. Focus your attention on your intake breath, and breathe it right into the pain. 8) There is a space in between your intake breath and your out breath. Visualize that gap as a huge cavern filled with light. Your pain is dropping down into that space. 9) The pain coming in gets transformed by something in the cavern so that your out breath is a light, free breath of ease, goodwill, and freedom from suffering. Breathe into the pain; breathe out clear goodness. 10) Keep practicing for fifteen minutes, and then let the last five minutes be free from focusing your attention on your breath, words, or feelings. Just sit with your eyes closed and notice what comes up, allowing your experience to be just what it is."

Author and mindfulness expert Julie Potiker is an attorney who began her serious study and investigation of mindfulness after graduating from the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction program at the University of California, San Diego. She was trained by Kristin Neff, Christopher Germer and UCSD as a Mindful Self-Compassion Teacher. She went on to study with Rick Hanson, becoming a graduate of his Positive Neuroplasticity Training Professional Course. Potiker also completed Brené Brown's Living Brave Semester. Now, she shares these and other mindfulness techniques with the world through her Mindful Methods for Life trainings and her new book: "Life Falls Apart, but You Don't Have To: Mindful Methods for Staying Calm In the Midst of Chaos." She holds a B.G.S. from the University of Michigan and a J.D. from George Washington University. Visit www.MindfulMethodsForLife.com.

