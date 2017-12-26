ProfNet Experts Available on Workplace Harassment, Leadership, More

EXPERT ALERTS

Five Office Behaviors That Should Be Avoided in a Sexual-Harassment-Free Workplace

Want to Listen Better? Pretend to Make a Toast

Male Leaders and Masculinity

Editor, Mansion – The Wall Street Journal (NY)

Supervisory Content Editor – Voice of America (DC/NY/CA)

Writer/Editor – LRP Publications (FL)

Last-Minute Gift Ideas for the Journalists and Bloggers on Your List

12 Writer Residencies That Will Inspire You

Blog Profiles: History Blogs

Dr. ArLyne Diamond

President and Founder

Diamond Associates

Dr. Diamond shares five office behavior that should be avoided in a sexual-harassment-free workplace: "1) No compliments on physical appearance. In today's workplace, you shouldn't tell a person they look handsome, pretty, professional, polished, etc. Compliments about a person's physical appearance, even if they are innocent in nature, should be avoided at all costs. 2) Men and women should not touch each other at all. Anything beyond a handshake is opening Pandora's box. Men and women should avoid pats on the shoulder, hugs, and any touching of the arms or legs. 3) Avoid all forms of teasing and practical jokes on fellow employees. Everyone has a different reaction to humor, and what is funny to one person can be incredibly offensive to others. 4) Keep your language in check. If wouldn't say it in front of your mother, you shouldn't say it in the office. Excessive cursing or crude language can be perceived as harassment and should be avoided at all costs. 5) No flirting. Whimsical office romances may still exist but, in today's workplace, they can potentially get you reprimanded or even fired. Flirting or asking a coworker out for drinks should be avoided at all costs."

Dr. Diamond is an internationally recognized leadership, management, professional development, and organizational development consultant specializing in people and processes in the workplace. Her clients range from directors and upper management to support staff in many industries, both public and private. She is well-known for her skill in large and small group process, including workshops in strategic planning, change management, conflict resolution, system streamlining, communication, management of people and projects, as well as board of directors development, committee and team training. Her executive consulting/coaching and mentoring of individuals includes helping new CEOs grow into their position and learn how to create and work with executive teams, stakeholders, and others in their organization.

Website: http://www.diamondassociates.net

Contact: Mark Goldman, mark@goldmanmccormick.com



David Cunningham, M.Ed.

Seminar Leader

Landmark

"Most people simply attend holiday parties, meetings, events and conferences without thinking much about how to prepare to listen at those functions. In fact, they might even plan how to speak instead. They might practice soundbites or pitches to say just the right things to people in attendance. But how many people prepare to listen? What if listening is more important? Before you go to a social gathering, pretend to make a toast to the people in attendance. It can help both professionally and personally. It helps you become present to how you'd acknowledge a person -- and when you acknowledge someone, it opens up communication, partnership and trust."

Cunningham is a communication expert and seminar leader for Landmark, a personal and professional growth, training and development company that's had more than 2.4 million people use its programs to cause breakthroughs in their personal lives as well as in their communities, generating more than 100,000 community projects around the world. In The Landmark Forum, Landmark's flagship program, people cause breakthroughs in their performance, communication, relationships and overall satisfaction in life.

Online Press Kit: http://davidcunningham.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.LandmarkWorldwide.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com



Mark S. Kiselica, PhD, HSPP, NCC, LPC

Founding Dean and Professor of Psychology, School of Humanities and Social Sciences

Cabrini University

"Men who embrace positive masculinity will not tolerate nor engage in violence, sexually insensitive behavior, or destructive exploitation. They have an inner knowledge about themselves and are confident, secure, humble, and trustworthy. I urge everyone to evaluate male leaders at all levels of power through the lens of positive masculinity. We must direct our support toward men who exhibit these qualities. We have an obligation to confront male leaders who are sexist, racist, hyper-aggressive, duplicitous, and pathologically narcissistic, invite them with optimism to learn and live by more positive notions of masculinity, and forcefully challenge them if they reject this invitation."

A national authority on positive masculinity and helping boys and men, Kiselica is Fellow and former president of the Society for the Psychological Study of Men and Masculinity and the author of 150 publications, including the books, "The Handbook of Counseling Boys and Adolescent Males" and "Counseling Troubled Boys." He believes that fostering positive masculinity is the best way to prevent disrespect and harm to women by men. Kiselica is available to speak on positive masculinity as an antidote to the problem of sexual harassment.

Website: www.cabrini.edu

Contact: Lori Iannella, lni723@cabrini.edu

You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://prnmedia.prnewswire.com/community/jobs/

Editor, Mansion – The Wall Street Journal (NY)

Supervisory Content Editor – Voice of America (DC/NY/CA)

Writer/Editor – LRP Publications (FL)

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful.

LAST-MINUTE GIFT IDEAS FOR THE JOURNALISTS AND BLOGGERS ON YOUR LIST. What do journalists and bloggers really want for the holidays? Aside from a magically clear inbox and a break from all the talk of fake news, they may be dreaming of some of the latest gadgets to up their storytelling game in the new year. So, for you last-minute holiday shoppers scrambling to find the perfect present, we rounded up some of the top gifts for creatives on your list: http://prn.to/2B8oeiP

want for the holidays? Aside from a magically clear inbox and a break from all the talk of fake news, they may be dreaming of some of the latest gadgets to up their storytelling game in the new year. So, for you last-minute holiday shoppers scrambling to find the perfect present, we rounded up some of the top gifts for creatives on your list: http://prn.to/2B8oeiP 12 WRITER RESIDENCIES THAT WILL INSPIRE YOU. Writer's block can be the worst. There are many creative opportunities to help writers write, whether you're on deadline or have some time to sit and put words down. Here are a dozen programs to consider, should you need a change of scenery to start that writing project or push that best-selling novel out of your head: http://prn.to/2kQ6MbY

BLOG PROFILES: HISTORY BLOGS. Each week, PR Newswire's Audience Relations team selects an industry/subject and profiles a handful of sites that do a good job with promoting and contributing to the conversation. This week, they look at a few history blogs: http://prn.to/2oXVOXk

