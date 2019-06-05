ProfNet Experts Available on Workplace Violence, Counterfeit Goods, Extinction Crisis, More

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Workplace Violence and Active Shooters

Solving Issues of Authentication and Sustainability in E-Commerce

Conscious Leadership Integrates Brain, Heart, and Gut

A Peek Inside the Historical Site Restoration Process

3 Ways to Respond to the Extinction Crisis

Workplace Violence and Active Shooters

Melissa Gonzalez Boyce, JD

Legal Editor

XpertHR

"As recent events illustrate, it is time that employers realize that an active shooter event can happen anywhere – no workplace is protected by such a horrific event. These events are very often unpredictable and unfold very rapidly, so employers must have policies and procedures in place to increase employee awareness of, and improves the chances of preventing and responding to, an active shooter event. For example, every workplace should have a zero-tolerance policy that demonstrates an employer's commitment to workplace violence prevention and serves to advise employees of what they should do in the event of an actual or potential workplace violence incident. However, a policy is not effective unless it is reviewed by employees and reinforced by active shooter drills and other training measures. These drills are the best way to prepare employees and supervisors on how to react quickly and effectively in such a situation, as well as give them some peace of mind. Such drills will also allow employees to practice getting to escape routes, as well as making them aware of certain rooms that are typically locked. An employer should include local law enforcement, facility managers and building security so that everyone knows not only his or her role, but also the role of others at the scene. By doing so, the workforce will be better equipped to respond appropriately if confronted with an active shooter. The failure to prepare for such an event may prove devastating."

Based in New Jersey, Melissa Boyce covers topics related to unionization, collective bargaining, strikes, OSHA, workplace safety and security for XpertHR. She has authored "NLRB Actions Increasingly Target Nonunion-Employer Policy Provisions" for Employment Relations Today and has been quoted in numerous publications such as Fast Company, TheStreet and Equal Times. She has been a speaker at New Jersey's Garden State Council SHRM Conference and Expo. Read Melissa's blogs on the award-winning XpertHR blog. Melissa holds a Juris Doctorate from New York Law School. Before joining XpertHR, she was an employment law attorney representing private and public employers on a diverse docket of employment-related matters with a focus on unions, collective bargaining, grievance and disciplinary procedures and unfair labor practices.

Website: www.xperthr.com

Contact: Beth Brody, beth@brodypr.com



Solving Issues of Authentication and Sustainability in E-Commerce

Richard Birnbaum

CEO

ShopWorn

Birnbaum is available for interviews on how to avoid purchasing faux or imitation luxury goods such as watches and accessories. He says: "The global counterfeit market has grown to a staggering $1.2 trillion. Fakes have becoming increasingly difficult to spot, duping both the consumer and third-party sites. And luxury brands are really hurting from this back-alley market, having lost $30.3 billion thanks to the sale of knockoffs online."

Birnbaum is the founder of ShopWorn. The site found a niche and solved the problems of authentication and sustainability in the online jewelry and accessories market. Shopworn partners with high-end/luxury brands and puts their excess inventory online. All of the goods are 100% from the brand. The products are "rescued" from retail so they are never destroyed. Consumers get amazing products at deep discounts. Prices range in the low hundreds to the high thousands, for items that would typically start at that upper price point.

Website: www.shopworn.com

Contact: Dani Mackey, dani@danimackey.com



Conscious Leadership Integrates Brain, Heart, and Gut

Tom Eddington

Founder, Conscious Leadership Expert

Eddington Advisory Services

"The brain is there to serve, analyze, and interpret what the gut is telling us, and the heart is where the brain and gut meet. To successfully implement conscious leadership, you've got to move from your brain to your gut, then integrate your heart, brain, and gut for conscious decision making."

Eddington has worked three decades in business as a consultant, educator, entrepreneur, and strategic advisor. He is a student and teacher of board, leadership, and organization effectiveness, focusing on how they grow, achieve, and sustain effectiveness while remaining stewards for their stakeholders. Tom has lived, worked, and studied on six continents, working with leaders across all industry sectors and organization stages of development. As a student, mentor, coach, and advisor, he has focused on the area of consciousness and conscious leadership over the past two decades. A pragmatic optimist who's driven by intellectual curiosity, Tom has sought out opportunities to teach and work in the private, public, academic, and non-profit sectors. He has worked with industry leaders and most-admired organizations including HP, W.L. Gore, MBNA Corporation, Royal Dutch/Shell and Taproot Foundation. He holds B.A. degrees in Business and Psychology and an M.S. degree in Organizational Dynamics from the University of Pennsylvania. He has worked with board members and senior executives at hundreds of organizations. In addition, he has been an adjunct professor in the City University (London) M.B.A. program. Tom has founded and co-founded four organizations including FutureShapers, My Broker Donates, and Eddington Advisory Services.

Online Press Kit: https://tomeddington.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: https://www.eddingtonadvisory.com

Contact: Sarah Snyder, Sarah@WasabiPublicity.com



A Peek Inside the Historical Site Restoration Process

Brian Smith

Program Director, Treasurer

American Friends for the Preservation of Saint Germain des Prés

Many historical buildings that require restoration involve restoring interior artworks. Before restoration can begin on such works, conservators follow these four steps: "1) Assess structural damage, if any, and repair it. 2) Clean the surface of the paintings with a gentle water solution. 3) Selectively use stronger water-based cleaning agents where more intense cleaning is required. 4) Begin retouching paint with careful determination of where and how much restoration to apply."

Smith serves as director and treasurer of American Friends for the Preservation of Saint Germain des Prés and has more than 45 years of experience as a senior executive in an international financial services company, as a senior federal bank regulator, and as a senior partner in a multinational law firm. During this period, he has been associated with many of the major developments in financial services. He is a graduate of Columbia University Graduate School of Business and St. John's University (BA and JD). He resides in Gulfstream, Fla.

Online Press Kit: http://preservesaintgermain.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.PreserveSaintGermain.org

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com



3 Ways to Respond to the Extinction Crisis

Dr. Anita Sanchez

Author, Transformational Leadership Consultant

"1) Own it: Own the situation at both the micro and macro levels. The way we treat our world reflects the way we treat ourselves. Take accountability, then take actions large and small at a personal level to heal our world. 2) Don't point fingers: We are quick to blame 'evil' multinational corporations, greedy politicians, powerful media interests, and more, yet these entities could not exist if we were not complicit. They thrive on our fear, division, despair, lethargy, and judgment. These 'forces' may seem out of reach or beyond our control, but each of us can step up and take one positive, compassionate action at a time to change the status quo (i.e., sign a petition, call your state representative, vote). 3) Connect from the heart: Reconnect with those in your community – even people who think differently than you do – and with the cycles of the natural world, such as the movement of weather conditions, and plant and animal behavior. Most of all, though, we must reconnect with our true selves. When we honor the spirit that resides within us, this will be reflected in our external world. It starts and ends with love."

Dr. Sanchez, Aztec and Mexican-American, is a transformational leadership consultant, speaker, coach and author of the international bestselling book, "The Four Sacred Gifts: Indigenous Wisdom for Modern Times," available in paperback, hardcover, e-book, and audiobook from Simon & Schuster. She bridges indigenous teachings with the latest science to inspire and equip women and men to enjoy meaningful, empowered lives and careers. With four decades of experience coaching and training executives and their teams in dozens of Fortune 500 companies, governmental groups and non-governmental agencies, Dr. Sanchez is an established leader in global organizational change initiatives. She is a member of the Transformational Leadership Council with luminaries such as Jack Canfield, Marianne Williamson and John Gray, as well as the Association of Transformational Leaders, the Evolutionary Business Council, and serves on the Boards of the Bioneers organization and the Pachamama Alliance. She holds a Ph.D. in Organizational Development from the University of Colorado, Denver. She resides in the mountains outside of Boulder, Colo., with her husband and youngest son.

Online Press Kit: http://anitasanchez.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.FourSacredGifts.com and www.SanchezTennis.com

Contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

TAKEAWAYS FROM CISION'S 10TH ANNUAL STATE OF THE MEDIA REPORT. For its 10th annual 2019 State of the Media Report, Cision surveyed nearly 2,000 media professionals from 10 countries to get a sense of what media professionals felt was most important to their jobs. Which factors were causing big changes? Which factors might cause more in the future? What's the most important thing happening right now? And how were all of these things different -- and the same -- around the world?

BLOG PROFILES: SUMMER JOBS BLOGS. Each week, PR Newswire's Audience Relations team selects an industry/subject and profiles a handful of sites that do a good job with promoting and contributing to the conversation. This week, they look at summer job blogs

