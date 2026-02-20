Proforce Pest Control Partners with OutboundIQ to Reconnect with Customers and Protect Recurring Revenue

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Proforce Pest Control, a leading provider of residential and commercial pest management services across the Southeast, today announced a strategic partnership with OutboundIQ to enhance customer outreach and safeguard recurring revenue streams. This collaboration aims to improve communication with current and past customers who have fallen out of contact due to lapsed payments or outdated information.

Subscription-based pest control companies often face the challenge of reconnecting with customers when payment details change or contact information becomes outdated. Despite proactive efforts by in-house teams, repetitive outbound calls from the same number frequently go unanswered, leaving simple billing updates unresolved and customers unprotected from pest threats.

By integrating OutboundIQ's advanced dialing technology, Proforce Pest Control has addressed this issue with a more dynamic caller ID strategy and improved outbound contact approach. The new system enables Proforce to vary the phone numbers used for customer outreach, significantly increasing the likelihood of answered calls and meaningful conversations. Early results from the first full week were compelling, including substantial increases in contact rates with previously unreachable past-due accounts.

"We quickly discovered that having variety in our dialing strategy makes a real difference," said Charles Fox, Chief Strategy Officer at Proforce Pest Control. "OutboundIQ worked with us to scale gradually and thoughtfully rather than pushing us into an oversized solution. That made all the difference as we validated success together."

Initial metrics demonstrate meaningful improvements across key aging categories, with contact rates increasing by more than 160%–200% compared to prior outreach efforts. These results have empowered Proforce to reengage customers, update payment methods, and protect ongoing service plans that provide essential pest protection throughout the year.

Encouraged by early success, Proforce has expanded its use of OutboundIQ's platform beyond collections to include net-new customer outreach, reflecting the company's commitment to investing in technology that enhances both customer experience and operational efficiency.

"Partnering with companies that share our values and support practical, results-driven solutions is core to how we grow," added Fox. "OutboundIQ has helped us reconnect with customers in a way that is respectful, effective, and ultimately beneficial for both our clients and our business."

About Proforce Pest Control

Proforce Pest Control provides residential and commercial pest management services across the Southeast, including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Proforce delivers pet-friendly and eco-friendly solutions, modern technology, responsive service, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee to protect homes and businesses from pests year-round.

