Profound Launches Workflows, Enabling Customers to Orchestrate Marketing Built for the Era of AI Search

Companies like Plaid, Stripe, Deel, and MongoDB are among early customers who've begun using the no-code automation platform to build content workflows and AEO reports

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Profound, the leading AI marketing platform helping businesses understand and control how they appear in AI platforms like ChatGPT, today announced the public beta launch of Workflows, a new AI product that solves a critical challenge facing modern brands: how to build human-grade content at scale, using AI.

As Answer Engines become the primary way consumers discover information, marketers have raced to understand brand visibility in these new channels. But until now, going from insights to actions requires stitching together dozens of disconnected data sources and spending hours or days creating content designed for bots to consume.

Profound Workflows brings these siloed, disjointed processes into a single command center for marketers tasked with growing their brand's reach.

"The problem we are addressing is that marketers want to use AI to create marketing, but are understandably terrified of creating 'AI slop'," said James Cadwallader, Co-founder and CEO of Profound.

"Our view is that the quality of AI marketing is almost entirely determined by the context you give AI systems. The more context you provide, the better the output. Profound has more real data and insight into the content preferred by AI than anyone else on the planet. And with our new Workflows product, brands can finally turn that context into consistent, high-quality marketing at scale."

Built on the Industry's Leading AEO Data Platform

In contrast to generic automation tooling, Profound Workflows sits atop the company's best-in-class AEO infrastructure, which comprises the largest dataset of real-user prompts, deep AI visibility and citation analytics, and proprietary optimization models. This tight integration ensures that every automated action is grounded in real performance data.

From here, Profound Workflows lets marketers unify data from multiple sources, synthesize insights, perform deep research, scrape top-performing pages, generate content briefs, route for approvals, publish to their CMS, and monitor impact automatically.

"At Plaid, we are constantly thinking of ways to improve our organic growth strategy and align AEO best practices to meet the needs and expectations of our customers," said Sarah Shaffer, Organic Growth Specialist at Plaid. "Profound Workflows has allowed us to thoughtfully incorporate AI search into our content optimizations."

Solving the Measurement Problem in AI Marketing

When data analytics and content production live in different systems, teams struggle to see whether their work is actually changing visibility or brand perception inside AI answers. Profound Workflows is deeply integrated into AI Agent traffic analytics, meaning marketers have visibility into what's working in real-time while the optimization models behind Workflows improve automatically. This closed-loop optimization allows marketers to act with confidence, spending less time on coordination and more time on strategy.

"Profound Workflows opens up powerful automation possibilities that enable our SMEs to focus on the innovative work that truly requires human attention." said Fiona Erickson, SEO Lead at MongoDB.

Launched in public beta, Workflows is now enabled for all of Profound's enterprise customers.

About Profound

AI is the new front door to every business. People no longer just search, they ask AI. Profound is a new-age marketing platform relied on by thousands of leaders globally to understand and control what AI says about their brand, and empower their teams to create AI-optimized content that increases brand awareness. Trusted by industry titans like Figma, Ramp, MongoDB, Chime, and U.S. Bank, Profound arms marketers with the tools to win in a future where AI agents, not blue links, define discovery. Win the zero-click internet with Profound.

Learn more at www.tryprofound.com

SOURCE Profound