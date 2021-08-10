Profound Logic Releases Major Update to Profound UI Mobile Client

It is compatible with RPG or Node.js code, and it supports all mobile platforms through its integration with PhoneGap/Apache Cordova.

Combined with your development skills, the use of the Profound UI Mobile Client significantly reduces time to market. It allows applications to connect to business logic and database information for a more dynamic mobile experience.

Profound UI Mobile Client Update

The new Profound UI Mobile Client version 2.8 with WKWebView(which replaced UIWebView) contains significant under-the-hood changes which are apparent in its improved responsiveness, faster launch time, and improved compatibility with iOS. At the heart of the improvements is the replacement of the web view engine from Apple's older UIWebView to their newer, more advanced WKWebView.

Besides supporting the latest web standards, WKWebView is fast. JavaScript code is just-in-time compiled in WKWebView, which improves execution speed by 200%-300%. In our tests using the Speedometer browser benchmark, WKWebView showed a more than 50% performance improvement over UIWebView on the same iPhone.

Lastly, the new version of the mobile client app corrects previous issues such as the occasional side effects in iOS 13 and 14 due to Apple's older UIWebView technology and restores full functionality.

About Profound Logic

Profound Logic delivers innovation and transformation within reach. We are the only IBM i modernization partner with a fully integrated solution stack to solve today's complex business challenges. For more than 20 years, we've helped you innovate for the future through application modernization, integration, and development. Profound Logic Solutions support flexible code transformation, system integration and API modernization, rapid application and low code development, application interface and database modernization, and professional services and staff augmentation.

We have offices in Ohio, California, Wisconsin, and Mississippi, in addition to partners located around the world.

