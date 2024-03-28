PROFOUND SPORTS ACQUIRES MJAM TO LAUNCH NIL AND AGENCY DIVISION

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Profound Sports, a boutique firm that combines NIL/Agency representation with sports management and venture-led businesses, has announced the acquisition of Miles Jordan Athlete Management (MJAM). MJAM is a full-service sports management company specializing in NIL and marketing deals. This acquisition will enable Profound Sports to establish a new division focused on NIL and agency representation.

Miles Jordan, founder of MJAM, will oversee all aspects of the new division. "I am excited to continue to build out NIL and agency services under the Profound Sports umbrella," said Jordan. "The opportunity to lead this division with an abundance of resources should make our growth exponential and our services to our athletes unmatched."

Jordan brings a distinguished background that far exceeds NIL and contract negotiation. He started his career as an assistant coach and GM at Lake Norman Christian in North Carolina where he helped oversee a roster of several top athletes, including Mikey Williams. Jordan also taught and led an NIL and Financial literacy program for Prolific Prep, and has lectured at NIL and Sports conferences at Penn State University, Northeastern University and University of Florida.

"We believe athletes are the founders of their own brands," said Luis Davila, Co-Founder of Profound Sports. "At Profound, we have created a platform that caters to the specific needs of an athlete from amateur to professional to retirement. Investing in our NIL and agency division will allow us to support our clients with wealth generation services, while our sports management division will ensure wealth preservation."

Established in 2023, Profound Sports has transformed how athletes pursue their passions beyond sports by creating a family sports office environment tailored to venture capital and advisory services for athlete-led businesses. The company has finalized investment deals with sports tech, nutrition, and lifestyle brands, offering athletes opportunities to acquire equity stakes and brand ambassador partnerships. Profound Sports' proficiency in high-growth sports-related businesses, along with its "Profounder" Lab that facilitates entrepreneurs in launching their companies and aligning with athlete influencers, sets the stage for the company's ongoing success.

About Profound Sports:

Profound Sports is a family sports office firm that blends NIL/Agency representation with sports management and venture-led businesses. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to support athletes at all stages of their careers, from amateur to professional to retirement. With a focus on high-growth businesses related to sports, Profound Sports offers athletes opportunities to gain equity stakes and brand ambassador partnerships, while also providing entrepreneurs with the resources to launch their companies and align with athlete influencers through its "Profounder" Lab. For more information, visit profoundsports.co.

