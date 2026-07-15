ProFound Therapeutics Appoints Ainslie Little as Chief Operating Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProFound Therapeutics, a Flagship Pioneering company harnessing the expanded human proteome to develop first-in-class medicines for multiple diseases, today announced the appointment of Ainslie Little, Ph.D., as Chief Operating Officer. With a background spanning corporate strategy, operations, and intellectual property, Little has a track record of building enterprise capabilities, advancing platform innovation, and forming strategic partnerships. She will oversee daily operations and lead the planning and execution of strategic initiatives as ProFound scales its organization and translates discoveries from its ProFoundry™ Platform into a growing therapeutic pipeline.

"As the ProFoundry Platform continues to reveal new proteins and implicate them in disease, our priority is building the operational foundation to turn those discoveries into medicines," said John Lepore, M.D., CEO of ProFound Therapeutics and Flagship Pioneering CEO-Partner. "Ainslie has repeatedly built and scaled the operations, strategy, and partnerships that carry an early platform company through critical growth phases. This addition to our team will further drive ProFound's acceleration as we pioneer the expanded proteome, industrialize the ProFoundry platform, broaden our pipeline, and ensure the success of current and future partnerships."

Little added, "ProFound is the only company positioned to explore the entire universe of proteins and drug targets from the expanded human proteome that have been invisible to date. I was drawn to the chance to build the operational engine that propels that science more quickly into real medicines for the benefit of patients worldwide. I look forward to helping the team scale and realize the full potential of the expanded proteome in concert with our growing list of partners."

Little brings two decades of experience aligning scientific innovation with strategic execution. She most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Latus Bio, where she led G&A, strategy, IP, legal, alliances, and operational infrastructure. Before, she spent seven years at BlueRock Therapeutics where she rose to Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Operations and served as a member of the executive team, helping scale the company from a preclinical startup through its acquisition by Bayer AG. Earlier in her career, she practiced as a patent agent supporting cell and gene therapy companies across the U.S. and Canada. Little holds a Ph.D. in microbiology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

About ProFound™ Therapeutics

ProFound Therapeutics is discovering proteins hidden within the expanded human proteome to uncover novel protein drugs and drug targets. The company's ProFoundry™ Platform uses state-of-the-art protein detection technologies, computational methods and high-throughput experimental assays to systematically identify novel proteins and define their connectivity, functionality, and roles in health and disease. The result is the identification of a broad new class of therapeutic targets that is leading to a portfolio of first-in-class medicines. ProFound Therapeutics was founded in 2020 by Flagship Labs, the innovation foundry of Flagship Pioneering. For more information, please visit www.profoundtx.com.

SOURCE ProFound Therapeutics