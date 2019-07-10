Profound® Treatment Now Available At Schweiger Dermatology Group In Stony Brook, New York

STONY BROOK, N.Y., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group is excited to announce that it has added the Profound system to their Stony Brook location on Long Island. Profound from Candela is a radiofrequency energy-based device that is clinically proven to create up to five times the elastin and twice the collagen in a single nonsurgical treatment, creating younger and smoother looking skin.

"The non-surgical Profound treatment has helped me to fill the gap of my ambitious goal for a graceful aesthetic enhancement on my patients," says Ilse Strauss, PA-C of Schweiger Dermatology Group in Stony Brook. "While dermal fillers and neurotoxin allows me to replenish volume and muscle control; Profound is a revolutionary new energy-based treatment designed to construct new elastin, collagen and hyaluronic acid, the building blocks that create smoother skin with more elasticity. In addition, the Profound treatment is not limited to the face and neck, it also smooths lumpy, dimpled skin and reduces the appearance of cellulite in other areas of the body."

The Profound system uses patented technology to deliver a clinically proven, energy-based process that induces the body's natural healing response to regenerate new collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid, without toxins or fillers. The real-time and continuously-monitored temperature-controlled device allows practitioners to determine how much energy is delivered, as well as achieve and maintain a therapeutic temperature level, making this an extremely effective solution at producing highly predictable results for the treatment of facial wrinkles.

To schedule a consultation with Ilse Strauss, PA-C, please contact (631) 618-8500 or contact@schweigerderm.com

About Candela®

Candela is a leading global aesthetic device company with an extensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The Company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical-aesthetic applications including hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women's health treatments, facial resurfacing, traumatic and surgical scar treatments, body contouring, improving the skin's appearance through the treatment of benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and the treatment of acne, leg veins and cellulite.

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 50 offices and approximately 150 healthcare providers. SDG's mission is to deliver The Ultimate Patient Experience. SDG provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services to over 500,000 patients annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America as well as the Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York for 2017 and 2018. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com.

