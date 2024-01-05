ProfoundBio Announces Rinatabart Sesutecan FDA Fast Track Designation for Patients with Advanced Ovarian Cancer

News provided by

ProfoundBio

05 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProfoundBio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapeutics for cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for rinatabart sesutecan (Rina-S; PRO1184), a folate receptor alpha (FRα) targeted ADC, for the treatment of patients with FRα-expressing high-grade serous or endometrioid platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Fast Track designation is intended to facilitate the development and expedited review of drugs with demonstrated potential to improve over available therapy for serious conditions with unmet medical need.

"Our receipt of Fast Track designation from the FDA underscores our belief in the tremendous promise of Rina-S as a potential best-in-class FRα ADC to address the significant need for improved treatment options for advanced ovarian cancer," said Naomi Hunder, Chief Medical Officer of ProfoundBio. "FRα is a highly prevalent antigen in ovarian cancer and Rina-S has shown encouraging antitumor activity and tolerability in our Phase 1 dose escalation study in ovarian and endometrial cancer patients across the full spectrum of FRα expression. We look forward to working closely with the FDA as we progress further clinical development and registrational studies for Rina-S."

About Rinatabart Sesutecan (Rina-S, PRO1184)
Rina-S is a folate receptor-alpha (FRα) targeted ADC being developed as a novel treatment option for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancer, and potentially other FRα-expressing cancers. Rina-S is comprised of a FRα-directed antibody conjugated to sesutecan, ProfoundBio's novel, proprietary hydrophilic exatecan-based linker-drug, at a homogeneous drug-to-antibody ratio (DAR) of 8. Exatecan is a highly potent, membrane permeable topoisomerase-1 inhibitor with strong bystander effect. Sesutecan is a highly hydrophilic, stable, cleavable linker designed to mask the hydrophobicity of conjugated exatecan on the ADC, enabling high DAR and efficient delivery of the exatecan payload to tumors while maintaining favorable physicochemical and pharmacokinetic properties of the ADC.

Status of PRO1184-001 Phase 1/2 Study (NCT05579366)
PRO1184-001 is a Phase 1/2 study of rinatabart sesutecan to evaluate the safety, tolerability, PK, and antitumor activity of PRO1184 in patients with selected locally advanced and/or metastatic solid tumors, including epithelial ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and mesothelioma. The study consists of two parts, Part A: Dose Escalation and Part B: Dose Expansion. Initial results from Part A were reported in November 2023, demonstrating encouraging antitumor activity at well tolerated doses in heavily pretreated ovarian and endometrial cancer patients unselected for FRα expression. Part B is currently enrolling patients at multiple sites in the U.S. and China.

About ProfoundBio
ProfoundBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel antibody-based therapeutics with curative potential for patients with cancer. Built on internally developed, innovative, and proprietary technology platforms, ProfoundBio has developed a pipeline consisting of multiple antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) drug candidates targeting solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company's disclosed development pipeline consists of rinatabart sesutecan (Rina-S; PRO1184), an ADC targeting folate receptor-alpha; PRO1160, an ADC targeting CD70; PRO1107, an ADC targeting PTK7; and PRO1286, a bispecific ADC targeting two clinically validated, broadly expressed solid tumor antigens. ProfoundBio is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

For more information, please visit www.profoundbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE ProfoundBio

Also from this source

ProfoundBio to Participate in upcoming RBC Capital Markets and JP Morgan Healthcare Conferences

ProfoundBio to Participate in upcoming RBC Capital Markets and JP Morgan Healthcare Conferences

ProfoundBio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel antibody-drug conjugate therapeutics for cancer, announced...
ProfoundBio to Participate in the Wells Fargo 2023 Virtual Private Biotech Symposium and Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

ProfoundBio to Participate in the Wells Fargo 2023 Virtual Private Biotech Symposium and Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

ProfoundBio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel antibody-drug conjugate therapeutics for cancer, announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Clinical Trials & Medical Discoveries

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.