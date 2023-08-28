ProfoundBio to Participate in the 21st Annual Morgan Stanley Conference

SEATTLE, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProfoundBio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel antibody-drug conjugate therapeutics for cancer, announced that management will be participating in one-on-one meetings at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel which will take place in New York City on Sept 11-14, 2023.

ProfoundBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel antibody-based therapeutics with curative potential for patients with cancer. Built on internally developed, innovative, and proprietary technology platforms, ProfoundBio has developed a pipeline consisting of multiple antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) drug candidates targeting solid tumors and hematological malignancies that are in discovery, preclinical, and clinical development stages. The company's lead clinical stage programs are rinatabart sesutecan (PRO1184), an ADC targeting folate receptor alpha, and PRO1160, an ADC targeting CD70. ProfoundBio is headquartered in Seattle, WA, USA with R&D operations in Suzhou, China.

