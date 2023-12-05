ProfoundBio to Participate in upcoming RBC Capital Markets and JP Morgan Healthcare Conferences

SEATTLE, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProfoundBio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel antibody-drug conjugate therapeutics for cancer, announced that management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Private Company Conference, being held virtually December 13-14, 2023. Executives will participate in a fireside chat at the conference on December 13 at 3:10pm EST. In addition, ProfoundBio management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place from January 8-11, 2024 in San Francisco, CA.

ProfoundBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel antibody-based therapeutics with curative potential for patients with cancer. Built on internally developed, innovative, and proprietary technology platforms, ProfoundBio has developed a pipeline consisting of multiple antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) drug candidates targeting solid tumors and hematological malignancies that are in discovery, preclinical, and clinical development stages. The company's clinical stage programs are rinatabart sesutecan (Rina-S; PRO1184), an ADC targeting folate receptor alpha, PRO1160, an ADC targeting CD70, and PRO1107, an ADC targeting PTK7. ProfoundBio is headquartered in Seattle, WA, USA.

