ProFrac Holding Corp. Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Public Listing of Alpine Silica

WILLOW PARK, Texas, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) ("ProFrac", or the "Company") today announced that Alpine Silica Holding, LLC ("Alpine"), ProFrac's proppant production segment and wholly owned subsidiary, has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of Alpine's common stock. The number of shares to be offered and price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined. The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

About ProFrac Holding Corp.

ProFrac Holding Corp. is a technology-focused, vertically integrated energy services company providing well stimulation services, proppants production and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production ("E&P") of unconventional oil and natural gas resources throughout the United States. Founded in 2016, ProFrac was built to be the go-to service provider for E&P companies' most demanding hydraulic fracturing needs. ProFrac is focused on employing new technologies to significantly reduce "greenhouse gas" emissions and increase efficiency in what has historically been an emissions-intensive component of the unconventional E&P development process.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are, or may be considered, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "project," "propose" or similar words and expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

