ProFrac Holding Corp. Announces Its 2024 Operational and Strategic Priorities

ProFrac Holding Corp.

12 Feb, 2024, 09:29 ET

WILLOW PARK, Texas, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) ("ProFrac", or the "Company") today announces its 2024 operational and strategic priorities. These priorities are the natural next steps following the Company's efforts in the second half of 2023 to drive an increase in fleet count by pursuing dedicated contracts with operators and to unlock the potential of the proppant production segment through higher contracted volumes and a reduction in mining costs per ton.

Matt Wilks, Executive Chairman, said, "Ladd and I are excited to personally have a higher focus and direct involvement with our operations, and look forward to working with Jeremy Spriggs, who will now lead our operations functions on an interim basis. These changes are reinforcing our commitment to our goals and larger strategic vision, which will emphasize three critical components of our business: higher utilization, an incredible customer experience, and the industry's lowest per unit costs."

About ProFrac Holding Corp.

ProFrac Holding Corp. is a technology-focused, vertically integrated energy services company providing well stimulation services, proppants production and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production ("E&P") of unconventional oil and natural gas resources throughout the United States. Founded in 2016, ProFrac was built to be the go-to service provider for E&P companies' most demanding hydraulic fracturing needs. ProFrac is focused on employing new technologies to significantly reduce "greenhouse gas" emissions and increase efficiency in what has historically been an emissions-ntensive component of the unconventional E&P development process. For more information, please visit the ProFrac's website at www.pfholdingscorp.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are, or may be considered, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "project" or similar words and expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions, mining operations, and vertical integration strategy, including risks and costs relating to integrating acquired assets and personnel; risks that the Company's actions intended to achieve its published financial and operational guidance will be insufficient to achieve that guidance, either alone or in combination with external market, industry or other factors; the failure to operationalize or utilize to the extent anticipated the Company's fleets and sand mines in a timely manner or at all; the Company's ability to deploy capital in a manner that furthers the Company's growth strategy, as well as the Company's general ability to execute its business plans; the risk that the Company may need more capital than it currently projects or that capital expenditures could increase beyond current expectations; industry conditions, including fluctuations in supply, demand and prices for the Company's products and services; global and regional economic and financial conditions; the effectiveness of the Company's risk management strategies; the transition to becoming a public company; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Contacts:

ProFrac Holding Corp.

Lance Turner – Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]



Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Rick Black

[email protected]

