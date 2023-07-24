ProFrac Holding Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

WILLOW PARK, Texas, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) ("ProFrac" or the "Company") announced today that it will report its 2023 second quarter financial results prior to the Company's live conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Central. 

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Central


Live via phone – By dialing 412-902-0030 and asking for the ProFrac Holding Corp. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below.


https://ir.pfholdingscorp.com/news-events/ir-calendar  

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 17, 2023 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13735083#.  Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.pfholdingscorp.com/news-events/ir-calendar for 90 days.

ProFrac Holding Corp. is a technology-focused, vertically integrated energy services company providing well stimulation services, proppants production and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production ("E&P") of unconventional oil and natural gas resources throughout the United States. Founded in 2016, ProFrac was built to be the go-to service provider for E&P companies' most demanding hydraulic fracturing needs. ProFrac is focused on employing new technologies to significantly reduce "greenhouse gas" emissions and increase efficiency in what has historically been an emissions-intensive component of the unconventional E&P development process. For more information, please visit the ProFrac's website at www.pfholdingscorp.com.

