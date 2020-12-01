PROG Holdings, Inc. Begins Operating as an Independent, Publicly Traded Company

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRG) ("Progressive") today announced it has begun operating as a standalone business following the completion of the previously announced spin-off of its Aaron's Business segment. Starting today, December 1, 2020, Progressive will begin "regular-way" trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "PRG."

"This is a historic day for Progressive. Since pioneering virtual lease-to-own in 1999, we have continued to be the leading point-of-sale lease-to-own solution in the United States. The completion of the separation provides us with the opportunity to extend our leadership position even further by enhancing our focus on our profitable, high growth, asset light business model, which we believe will enable us to unlock substantial value creation opportunities for our retail partners, employees and shareholders," said Steve Michaels, Chief Executive Officer of Progressive.

As an independent, publicly traded company, Progressive will be well-positioned for continued strong growth by:

Investing in innovative and scalable technologies that are deeply integrated with its retail partners,



Growing existing retail partnerships,



Attracting, converting and profitably scaling new retail partner opportunities, and



Maintaining an attractive financial profile driven by strong cash generation with substantial capital available to re-invest in the business, acquire innovative and scalable technologies or businesses, and return capital to shareholders.

Under the terms of the spin-off of the Aaron's Business segment, Progressive shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 27, 2020, the record date for the distribution, received one share in The Aaron's Company, Inc. ("Aaron's"), the new company that will operate the Aaron's Business segment going forward, for every two shares of Progressive common stock held by them. Progressive completed the distribution of Aaron's common stock to its shareholders on November 30, 2020. The distribution of Aaron's shares was made in book-entry form and no action or payment by Progressive shareholders was required to receive Aaron's shares. No physical share certificates of Aaron's were issued.

About PROG Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRG), is a leading provider of lease-purchase solutions through more than 30,000 retail partner locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The Company also operates Vive Financial, a provider of a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally-insured banks. For more information, visit ProgLeasing.com, and ViveCard.com.

