PROG Holdings Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

SALT LAKE CITY, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG), the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of in-store and e-commerce lease-to-own solutions, and Vive Financial, a provider of omnichannel second-look revolving credit solutions, announces financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"Our first quarter results reflect the exceptional execution of our team and our point-of-sale retail partners in a challenging environment as we continue to add and scale partner relationships while increasing our e-commerce penetration," said Steve Michaels, President and Chief Executive Officer of PROG Holdings. "The Progressive Leasing segment delivered record first quarter results in revenue, gross merchandise volume (GMV), earnings before taxes, and adjusted EBITDA. Our portfolio performance exceeded our expectations as the continued financial strength of our consumer resulted in increased revenues and low write-offs in the period. We anticipate strong results for the remainder of 2021, building on Progressive's 10.4% GMV growth in the first quarter."

Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $721.0 million, an increase of 7.9% from the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily driven by continued strong customer payment performance across both the Progressive Leasing and Vive Financial business segments, as well as elevated buyout activity in the period. Progressive Leasing's GMV increased 10.4% to $510 million compared with the same period in 2020, with 14.3% of the quarter's GMV generated from the Company's e-commerce channel, up from 1.9% in Q1 2020. GMV in the first quarter primarily benefited from the continued scale of national partners, increased penetration in e-commerce, and federal stimulus, and was partially offset by a delayed tax refund season and smaller average refunds.

The provision for lease merchandise write-offs was 2.6% of lease revenues in the first quarter of 2021 compared with 8.5% in the same period of 2020. Low levels of delinquencies and a more favorable outlook of consumer payment performance benefited our provision for write-offs reported in the period. Provisions for write-offs in the first quarter of 2020 reflect the recording of $16.1 million in Progressive Leasing reserves relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first quarter of 2021 results benefited by a $2.5 million release of COVID-19-related reserves.

The Company reported net earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2021 of $79.5 million compared with $57.7 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 was $118.1 million, compared with $62.6 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $55.5 million, or 88.7%. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted EBITDA was 16.4% in the first quarter of 2021 compared with 9.4% for the same period in 2020. The increases in net earnings from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA were primarily driven by the Company's increased revenues and improvements in our provision for write-offs.

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2021 were $1.16 compared with $0.85 in the year ago period. On a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.22 in the first quarter of 2021 compared with $0.41 for the same quarter in 2020.

Liquidity and Capital Allocation

PROG Holdings ended the first quarter of 2021 with a cash position of $151.2 million and a balance of $50 million on its $350 million revolving credit facility. The Company repurchased $28.1 million of its stock in the period at an average price per share of $47.70, leaving $271.9 million available through its $300 million repurchase authorization.

The Company expects to repurchase additional shares under its $300 million program from time to time, subject to its capital plan, market conditions and other factors. The timing and amount of any further repurchases under the program will be determined by management. The Company is not obligated to acquire any specific number of shares, and the program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

2021 Outlook

The Company is providing the following outlook for its 2021 fiscal year.



FY 2021 Outlook (In thousands, except per share amounts) Low High





PROG Holdings - Total Revenues $ 2,700,000

$ 2,775,000

PROG Holdings - Net Earnings 246,000

259,000

PROG Holdings - Adjusted EBITDA1 380,000

400,000

PROG Holdings - Diluted EPS 3.56

3.81

PROG Holdings - Diluted Non-GAAP EPS 3.80

4.05







Progressive Leasing - Total Revenues 2,645,000

2,710,000

Progressive Leasing - Earnings before taxes 328,000

345,000

Progressive Leasing - Adjusted EBITDA1 378,000

396,000







Vive - Total Revenues 55,000

65,000

Vive - Earnings before taxes —

2,000

Vive - Adjusted EBITDA1 2,000

4,000







1 The FY 2021 Adjusted EBITDA outlook includes the add-back of stock-based compensation expense. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation below for further details.

Conference Call and Webcast

PROG Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except per share data)





(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31,



2021 2020 Revenues:





Lease Revenues and Fees

$ 707,982

$ 658,534

Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable

13,019

9,908

Total

721,001

668,442









Costs and Expenses:





Depreciation of Lease Merchandise

505,057

463,919

Provision for Lease Merchandise Write-offs

18,640

55,714

Operating Expenses

91,196

98,984

Total

614,893

618,617

Operating Profit

106,108

49,825

Interest Expense

(512)

—

Earnings Before Income Tax Expense from Continuing Operations

105,596

49,825

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

26,108

(7,857)

Net Earnings from Continuing Operations

79,488

57,682

Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Tax

—

(337,687)

Net Earnings (Loss)

$ 79,488

$ (280,005)









Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share:





Continuing Operations

$ 1.17

$ 0.86

Discontinued Operations

—

(5.05)

Total Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share

$ 1.17

$ (4.19)

Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share:





Continuing Operations

$ 1.16

$ 0.85

Discontinued Operations

—

(4.98)

Total Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share

$ 1.16

$ (4.13)









Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

67,730

66,822

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution

68,260

67,864



PROG Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data)





(Unaudited)

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS:







Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 151,151



$ 36,645

Accounts Receivable (net of allowances of $47,757 in 2021 and $56,364 in 2020)

53,996



61,254

Lease Merchandise (net of accumulated depreciation and allowances of $376,517 in 2021 and $409,307 in 2020)

574,581



610,263

Loans Receivable (net of allowances and unamortized fees of $56,499 in 2021 and $52,274 in 2020)

91,368



79,148

Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

26,144



26,705

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

19,691



20,613

Goodwill

288,801



288,801

Other Intangibles, Net

149,000



154,421

Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets

44,066



39,554

Total Assets

$ 1,398,798



$ 1,317,404

LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses

$ 105,146



$ 78,249

Deferred Income Tax Liability

132,467



126,938

Customer Deposits and Advance Payments

45,806



46,565

Operating Lease Liabilities

28,423



29,516

Debt

50,000



50,000

Total Liabilities

361,842



331,268

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Common Stock, Par Value $0.50 Per Share: Authorized: 225,000,000 Shares at March 31, 2021 and December 2020; Shares Issued: 90,752,123 at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

45,376



45,376

Additional Paid-in Capital

314,026



318,263

Retained Earnings

1,315,866



1,236,378











Less: Treasury Shares at Cost







Common Stock: 23,402,427 Shares at March 31, 2021 and 23,029,434 at December 31, 2020

(638,312)



(613,881)

Total Shareholders' Equity

1,036,956



986,136

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,398,798



$ 1,317,404



PROG Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31, (In Thousands) 2021

2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net Earnings (Loss) $ 79,488



$ (280,005)

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Earnings (Loss) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:





Depreciation of Lease Merchandise 505,057



597,407

Other Depreciation and Amortization 7,114



25,267

Provisions for Accounts Receivable and Loan Losses 42,964



97,804

Stock-Based Compensation 4,163



5,619

Deferred Income Taxes 5,529



(90,268)

Impairment of Goodwill and Other Assets —



466,030

Non-Cash Lease Expense 229



26,895

Other Changes, Net (179)



839

Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities, Net of Effects of Acquisitions and Dispositions:





Additions to Lease Merchandise (490,710)



(556,807)

Book Value of Lease Merchandise Sold or Disposed 21,335



114,762

Accounts Receivable (29,238)



(68,420)

Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets (4,422)



9,347

Income Tax Receivable —



(44,137)

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets and Liabilities (400)



(25,579)

Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses 26,897



(43,584)

Customer Deposits and Advance Payments (759)



(7,410)

Cash Provided by Operating Activities 167,068



227,760

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Investments in Loans Receivable (48,720)



(21,997)

Proceeds from Loans Receivable 30,821



14,956

Outflows on Purchases of Property, Plant and Equipment (1,844)



(23,587)

Proceeds from Disposition of Property, Plant, and Equipment 12



906

Outflows on Acquisitions of Businesses and Customer Agreements. Net of Cash Acquired —



(855)

Cash Used in Investing Activities (19,731)



(30,577)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Borrowings on Revolving Facility, Net —



300,000

Proceeds from Debt —



5,625

Repayments on Debt —



(392)

Acquisition of Treasury Stock (28,102)



—

Dividends Paid —



(2,668)

Issuance of Stock Under Stock Option Plans 282



528

Shares Withheld for Tax Payments (5,011)



(5,877)

Debt Issuance Costs —



(1,020)

Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities (32,831)



296,196

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES —



(117)

Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 114,506



493,262

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 36,645



57,755

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 151,151



$ 551,017



PROG Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Revenues by Segment (In thousands)



Unaudited

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

Progressive Leasing Vive Consolidated Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 707,982

$ —

$ 707,982

Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable —

13,019

13,019

Total Revenues $ 707,982

$ 13,019

$ 721,001











Unaudited

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Progressive Leasing Vive Consolidated Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 658,534

$ —

$ 658,534

Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable —

9,908

9,908

Total Revenues $ 658,534

$ 9,908

$ 668,442



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations, non-GAAP diluted earnings from continuing operations per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of our performance that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations and non-GAAP diluted earnings from continuing operations per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021, exclude intangible amortization expense. Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations and non-GAAP diluted earnings from continuing operations per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 exclude intangible amortization expense and income tax benefits from our revaluation of net operating loss carrybacks resulting from the CARES Act. The amounts for these after-tax non-GAAP adjustments, which are tax effected using our statutory tax rate, can be found in the reconciliation of net earnings from continuing operations and earnings from continuing operations per share assuming dilution to non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations and earnings from continuing operations per share assuming dilution table in this press release.

The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA figures presented in this press release are calculated as the Company's earnings before interest expense, net, depreciation on property, plant and equipment, amortization of intangible assets and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 also excludes stock-based compensation expense. The amounts for these pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments can be found in the quarterly segment EBITDA tables in this press release. Adjusted EBITDA for the Company's full year 2021 outlook is calculated as projected earnings before interest expense, interest income, depreciation on property, plant and equipment, amortization of intangible assets and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA for the Company's full year 2021 outlook also excludes stock-based compensation expense.

In addition to the adjusted EBITDA reconciliations for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020 set forth in this discussion about use of non-GAAP financial information, we have included the earnings (loss) from continuing operations before tax and adjusted EBITDA for the Company and each segment for the three months ended June 30, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, along with the related GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. The earnings (loss) from continuing operations before tax and adjusted EBITDA results for each quarter in 2020 exclude the discontinued operations resulting from our spin-off of the Aaron's Business segment effective November 30, 2020. We believe investors may find that information helpful in evaluating our earnings from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA performance in future periods.

Adjusted EBITDA for three months ended June 30, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2020 also excludes: (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) insurance reimbursements for certain legal costs associated with our FTC regulatory charge; (iii) stock-based compensation modification expense and other executive retirement charges resulting from our separation and distribution of Aaron's Business; (iv) income tax benefits from our revaluation of net operating loss carrybacks resulting from the CARES Act; (v) income tax expense for the recognition of a revaluation allowance on foreign tax credits resulting from our separation and distribution of Aaron's Business; and (vi) certain corporate restructuring charges.

Management believes that non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations, non-GAAP diluted earnings from continuing operations per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA provide relevant and useful information, and are widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry as well as by our management in assessing both consolidated and business unit performance.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations and non-GAAP diluted earnings from continuing operations provide management and investors with an understanding of the results from the primary operations of our business by excluding the effects of certain items that generally arose from larger, one-time transactions that are not reflective of the ordinary earnings activity of our operations or transactions that have variability and volatility of the amount. We believe the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense provides for a better comparison of our operating results with our peer companies as the calculations of stock-based compensation vary from period to period and company to company due to different valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This measure may be useful to an investor in evaluating the underlying operating performance of our business.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA also provide management and investors with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes. These measures may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because the measures:

Are widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such measure, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors.

Are a financial measurement that is used by rating agencies, lenders and other parties to evaluate our creditworthiness.

Are used by our management for various purposes, including as a measure of performance of our operating entities and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

Non-GAAP financial measures, however, should not be used as a substitute for, or considered superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as the Company's GAAP basis net earnings from continuing operations and diluted earnings from continuing operations per share and the GAAP revenues and earnings from continuing operations before income taxes of the Company's segments, which are also presented in the press release. Further, we caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations, non-GAAP diluted earnings from continuing operations per share, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate these measures in the same manner.

PROG Holdings Inc. Reconciliation of Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution from Continuing Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Unaudited

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021 2020 Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 79,488

$ 57,682

Add: Intangible Amortization Expense 5,421

5,566

Less: Tax impact of adjustments (1) (1,409)

(1,447)

Less: NOL Carryback Revaluation —

(34,190)

Non-GAAP Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 83,500

$ 27,611







Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share Assuming Dilution $ 1.16

$ 0.85

Add: Intangible Amortization Expense 0.08

0.08

Less: Tax impact of adjustments (1) (0.02)

(0.02)

Less: NOL Carryback Revaluation —

(0.50)

Non-GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share Assuming Dilution(2) $ 1.22

$ 0.41







Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 68,260

67,864











(1) Adjustments are tax-effected using an assumed statutory tax rate of 26.0%. (2) In some cases, the sum of individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding.

PROG Holdings Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Information Quarterly Segment EBITDA (In thousands)



Unaudited

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

Progressive Leasing Vive Consolidated Total Net Earnings from Continuing Operations



$ 79,488

Income Taxes(1)



26,108

Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes $ 104,172

$ 1,424

105,596

Interest Expense 435

77

512

Depreciation 2,212

187

2,399

Amortization 5,421

—

5,421

EBITDA 112,240

1,688

113,928

Stock-Based Compensation 4,063

100

4,163

Adjusted EBITDA $ 116,303

$ 1,788

$ 118,091





(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company Segment.







Unaudited

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Progressive Leasing Vive Unallocated

Corporate Expenses Consolidated Total Net Earnings from Continuing Operations





$ 57,682

Income Taxes(1)





(7,857)

Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes $ 62,707

$ (7,152)

$ (5,730)

49,825

Depreciation 2,121

217

—

2,338

Amortization 5,421

145

—

5,566

EBITDA 70,249

(6,790)

(5,730)

57,729

Stock-Based Compensation(2) 2,736

84

2,042

4,862

Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,985

$ (6,706)

$ (3,688)

$ 62,591





(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company Segment. (2) 2020 quarterly Adjusted EBITDA metrics have been updated to add-back Stock-based compensation to conform to management's 2021 definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

PROG Holdings Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Information Quarterly Segment EBITDA (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Progressive Leasing Vive Unallocated

Corporate Expenses Consolidated Total Net Earnings from Continuing Operations





$ 58,997

Income Taxes(1)





767

Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 63,113

$ 1,626

$ (4,975)

59,764

Depreciation 2,179

210

—

2,389

Amortization 5,421

145

—

5,566

EBITDA 70,713

1,981

(4,975)

67,719

Stock-Based Compensation(2) 3,270

96

2,187

5,553

Restructuring Expenses, Net —

—

238

238

Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,983

$ 2,077

$ (2,550)

$ 73,510





(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company Segment. (2) 2020 quarterly Adjusted EBITDA metrics have been updated to add-back Stock-based compensation to conform to management's 2021 definition of Adjusted EBITDA.







Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Progressive Leasing Vive Unallocated

Corporate Expenses Consolidated Total Net Earnings from Continuing Operations





$ 74,643

Income Taxes(1)





21,005

Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 106,682

$ (2,347)

$ (8,687)

95,648

Depreciation 2,208

196

—

2,404

Amortization 5,420

145

—

5,565

EBITDA 114,310

(2,006)

(8,687)

103,617

Insurance Recoveries related to legal and regulatory expenses (835)

—

—

(835)

Stock-Based Compensation(2) 2,931

141

2,345

5,417

Separation Costs 1,765

—

678

2,443

Adjusted EBITDA $ 118,171

$ (1,865)

$ (5,664)

$ 110,642





(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company Segment. (2) 2020 quarterly Adjusted EBITDA metrics have been updated to add-back Stock-based compensation to conform to management's 2021 definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

PROG Holdings Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Information Quarterly Segment EBITDA (In thousands)





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

Progressive

Leasing Vive Unallocated

Corporate

Expenses Consolidated Total

Net Earnings from Continuing Operations





$ 42,305



Income Taxes(1)





24,034



Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 88,134

$ (3,307)

$ (18,488)

66,339



Interest Expense 187

—

—

187



Depreciation 2,356

192

—

2,548



Amortization 5,421

23

—

5,444



EBITDA 96,098

(3,092)

(18,488)

74,518



Stock-based compensation(2) 3,518

46

1,007

4,571



Separation Costs 572

—

14,938

15,510



Adjusted EBITDA $ 100,188

$ (3,046)

$ (2,543)

$ 94,599



















(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company Segment. (2) 2020 quarterly Adjusted EBITDA metrics have been updated to add-back Stock-based compensation to conform to management's 2021 definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

PROG Holdings Inc. Gross Merchandise Volume by Quarter (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Three Months

Ended

Mar 31, Jun 30, Sept 30, Dec 31,

Dec 31,

Mar 31,

2020

2020

2021 Progressive Leasing 462,025

404,018

448,843

536,422



1,851,308



510,046

Vive 25,376

21,536

37,883

45,956



130,751



55,898

Total 487,401

425,554

486,726

582,378



1,982,059



565,944



Reconciliation of Full Year 2021 Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands)



Full Year 2021 Ranges

Progressive Leasing Vive Consolidated Total Estimated Net Earnings



$246,000 - $259,000 Taxes(1)



82,000 - 88,000 Projected Earnings Before Taxes 328,000 - 345,000 0 - 2,000 328,000 -347,000 Interest Expense 1,000 700 1,700 Depreciation 10,800 800 11,600 Amortization 21,700 — 21,700 Projected EBITDA 361,500 - 378,500 1,500 - 3,500 363,000 - 382,000 Stock-based compensation 16,500 - 17,500 500 17,000 - 18,000 Projected Adjusted EBITDA 378,000 - 396,000 2,000 - 4,000 380,000 - 400,000



(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segments.

Reconciliation of Full Year 2021 Outlook for Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution



Full Year 2021 Range

Low High Projected Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution $ 3.56

$ 3.81

Add Projected Intangible Amortization Expense 0.24

0.24

Projected Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution $ 3.80

$ 4.05



