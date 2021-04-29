PROGEN signs non-exclusive distribution agreement for sales of research antibody products

Since 1983, PROGEN has developed a widely cited portfolio of over 1.000 primary and secondary antibodies for basic and applied life sciences. Sales channels include the company's online shop and the collaboration with global distributors. As a leading supplier of research materials, Thermo Fisher will now offer a choice of 371 primary antibodies globally. Among them are top-selling products in biomedical research and development, such as lipid metabolism, cytoskeleton, cell adhesion, or oncology that cover the full range of immunochemical applications. PROGEN antibodies are available with full service and support from Thermo Fisher Scientific, also through e-procurement systems.

Joint Managing Directors Katja Betts and Maik Lander welcome the partnership: "We look forward to tapping the sales power of a leading life science manufacturer to make our research antibody product widely available in a competitive global market."

After focusing for more than three decades on research antibody markets, PROGEN is currently exploring other life science sectors and further expanding its leading role in the AAV gene therapy market to enable safe and effective treatments.

About PROGEN

Starting out in 1983 as pioneers in antibody manufacturing, PROGEN has since become a globally operating biotech company that serves the life science and pharma sectors. We believe that our research antibodies and test kits are more than commodities but enabling tools for the advancement of research and development in academia and industry alike. Our goal is to deliver innovative and reliable products that fuel biopharmaceutical and diagnostic progress along the complete value chain – from the lab to manufacturing and quality control.

PROGEN is continuously expanding its selection of over 1.000 research antibodies in different formats to enable novel applications that facilitate and accelerate the workflow at the bench. Building on our core competence in immunochemistry, PROGEN's portfolio includes adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy tools, phage display technology and libraries for the generation of novel recombinant antibodies as well as density gradient media for easy cell fractionation. We place great value on premium quality and are breaking new ground in product validation to meet the key demand of the research community for high quality, reliable immunochemicals. Based in Heidelberg, PROGEN has been a 100% subsidiary of R-Biopharm AG since 2012.

Media contact

Katja Betts

Managing Director

Phone: +49 6221 8278-0

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE PROGEN Biotechnik GmbH

Related Links

https://www.progen.com/

