ProgenaCare Global Named 2023 Global Exporter of the Year

ATLANTA, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProgenaCare Global today announced it was named 2023 Global Exporter of the Year, a distinctive honor for three 2023 GLOBE Award recipients, by the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD). Managed by the Department's International Trade team, this state-led awards program highlights Georgia companies that expanded sales to new international markets in the previous year.

This was ProgenaCare Global's first year being recognized as a GLOBE Award recipient.

Bert Jones, Chairman of ProgenaCare Global, celebrated the accomplishment. "It's such an honor to be named 2023 Global Exporter of the Year and to receive the GLOBE Award on behalf of ProgenaCare Global and all of our team members. When we realized the power of this new technology, we knew we had to find a way to get it out to the world. We changed the name of the company and set about to get it in the hands of the world's doctors."

ProgenaCare Global, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a purpose-driven medical device company leveraging cutting-edge advances in biomaterials and digital technologies to provide effective, affordable, advanced wound care solutions to patients across the socioeconomic spectrum around the world.

In 2022, the company began exporting ProgenaMatrix®, the first and only commercially available human keratin matrix for wound care, to Africa, South America and the Middle East. ProgenaCare Global's exports have been central to establishing strong healthcare and medical partnerships while maintaining the company's mission to bring highly effective wound care to patients everywhere in a financially sustainable way to permanently improve lives and change the status quo of the industry.

According to co-founder and Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships & Business Development, John Daniel, "Our work has taken us to many places including Africa; namely Tanzania and Zanzibar. Now we're getting work started in Uganda and Rwanda and expanding in the Middle East. We've also had the honor to treat wounded warriors and civilians in Ukraine through a humanitarian trip in March, so it is a privilege that we were recognized by the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the Governor's office, and all those who have been supporting us."

The GLOBE Awards program began in 2014 to recognize local businesses contributing to Georgia's economic growth through global trade. Since then, GDEcD has presented 323 GLOBE Awards to companies across 46 Georgia counties. The winners built successful market entry strategies demonstrating their commitment, determination, and willingness to leverage export resources. For more information on this year's awards, visit here .

"The 2023 GLOBE Awards highlight just a few of the Georgia small and medium-sized businesses that are exploring growth opportunities through international trade," said GDEcD Deputy Commissioner of International Trade, Mary Waters. "This is one of the best parts of the job for me and for my team -- getting to recognize the hard work of Georgia businesses. It's really rewarding to know that technologies and products coming out of the state of Georgia are helping to heal and change the world. It's really a privilege to recognize ProgenaCare Global for their international efforts."

ProgenaCare Global was founded in 2008 by biopolymer scientist Dr. Tom Barrows, PhD and medical device entrepreneur John Daniel, with primary funding by Bert Jones. Wound care and regenerative industry leader Howard Walthall serves as the CEO. ProgenaCare Global, a Better Right NOW! organization is part of an expanding global network of companies focused on employing a new economic model called Social Benefit Targeted Capitalism, to provide sustainable improvement in the lives of individuals through healthcare, agriculture and education.

Footage for use in story development can be found by visiting this link.

