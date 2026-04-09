Progentec Diagnostics Advances Ability to Determine Lupus Risk with New Research and OCAST Grant

New immune index supports earlier identification of patients at risk for lupus before clinical diagnosis, supporting earlier intervention and improved outcomes

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Progentec Diagnostics, Inc., a leader in precision diagnostics for autoimmune diseases, today announced the publication of new research in Lupus Science & Medicine and the award of an Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology (OCAST) Industry Innovation Grant to further develop its lupus classification risk blood test.

The peer-reviewed study, led by Dr. Melissa E. Munroe, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Progentec and Principal Investigator, and her colleagues at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, introduces a novel immune-based index that has the potential to identify individuals at risk of developing systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and characterize disease activity.

"For the first time, we are capturing immune pathway dysregulation that occurs in lupus pathogenesis in a single blood test," said Melissa E. Munroe, MD, PhD.

Identifying Lupus Risk Before Clinical Classification

Systemic lupus erythematosus is a complex autoimmune disease often diagnosed only after significant organ involvement has occurred. Early identification of at-risk individuals remains a major unmet need in patient care.

The study describes the development of a Lupus Classification Risk Immune Index (L-CRI), a composite score derived from dysregulated immune mediators and lupus-associated autoantibody specificities. The L-CRI was shown to differentiate and identify at-risk individuals who later developed lupus months to years before clinical disease classification for SLE.

Grant Funding to Accelerate Clinical Translation

Building on these findings, Progentec has been awarded an Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology (OCAST) Industry Innovation Grant, a competitive state-funded program designed to support technologies with strong potential for commercialization. The grant will support development and clinical validation of Progentec's lupus classification risk test.

"This test will further strengthen Progentec's commitment to developing a comprehensive precision diagnostics platform for autoimmune diseases," said Mohan Purushothaman, CEO of Progentec Diagnostics.

About Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.

Progentec Diagnostics is dedicated to improving health outcomes for individuals with autoimmune diseases through clinically validated biomarker testing (aiSLE® DX Flare Risk Index and aiSLE ® DX Disease Activity Index for Lupus) and digital health technologies (CareMGMT™ app). Partnering with researchers, healthcare providers, and patient communities, Progentec works to close diagnostic gaps and bring precision medicine to the forefront of autoimmune care.

To learn more about Progentec's lupus testing solutions or how to order, visit www.progentec.com

Contact:

Heather Iyer

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SOURCE Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.