Progentec Diagnostics Announces Appointment of Immunology Expert Dr. Bernard Rubin

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Progentec Diagnostics, a leader in diagnostic and digital technologies for management of autoimmune diseases, announced today that Bernard R. Rubin, DO, MPH (FACR, FACP), seasoned rheumatology and immunology expert, has joined Progentec's leadership team as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Rubin is one of the foremost experts in the world of immunology, with a distinguished track record in autoimmune diseases and rheumatology. His immense wealth of experience and knowledge will support Progentec in its mission to improve health outcomes for people living with autoimmune diseases.

Dr. Rubin is a board-certified clinician and an educator with expertise in systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, and other autoimmune rheumatic conditions. He has participated in numerous clinical trials, published several articles and abstracts, and started two rheumatology fellowships dedicated to educating and developing young trainees into successful clinicians. He has worked in key leadership positions both in academia and industry, having held positions as the Division Chief of Rheumatology at Henry Ford Hospital, Clinical Professor of Medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine, and served as the Chief of Rheumatology at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth, Texas for over twenty years. Dr. Rubin recently retired as senior medical director at GSK.

Dr. Rubin chaired the American Osteopathic Association Bureau of Research from 1999-2002. He was named researcher of the year in 2000 by the American College of Osteopathic Internists and was also awarded fellowship. Dr Rubin has served on the ethics committee, professional meetings committee and annual planning committee for the American College of Rheumatology plus having recently served on the board of directors of the Rheumatology Research Foundation.

Dr. Rubin has been recognized by Best Doctors in America and named a Super Doctor in Texas and a Top Doc in Detroit.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Rubin to our team," said Mohan Purushothaman, Chief Executive Officer, Progentec. "His proven leadership and strategic insights will undoubtedly strengthen our efforts, further positioning Progentec as an innovative leader in the autoimmune space."

About Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.

Progentec is committed to improving access and health outcomes for patients in therapeutic areas with a high level of unmet need by combining clinically validated diagnostic interventions with state-of-the-art digital and virtual technologies. Through collaborations with research institutions and health practitioners worldwide, Progentec is working to reduce mortality and morbidity while improving care management and service delivery for chronic health conditions.

Contact:

Georg Armstrong

405-216-4818 Ext.106

[email protected]

Related Links: https://www.progentec.com

SOURCE Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.