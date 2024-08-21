Progentec Diagnostics Launches CareMGMT(TM), an Innovative App Providing a Unified Experience for Those with Autoimmune Conditions

"Our goal with CareMGMT™ is to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those living with autoimmune conditions," said Bernard Rubin, Chief Medical Officer of Progentec.

CareMGMT™ is now available for download on iOS and Android, and is set to become an essential tool for managing autoimmune health.

About Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.

Progentec is committed to improving access and health outcomes for patients in therapeutic areas with a high level of unmet need by combining clinically validated diagnostic interventions with state-of-the-art digital and virtual technologies. Through collaborations with research institutions and health practitioners worldwide, Progentec is working to reduce mortality and morbidity while improving care management and service delivery for chronic health conditions.

