Progesterone Therapy in Demand for Personalized Medicine: Market to Reach US$4.8 Billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The demand for progesterone is on the rise (fueled by conditions like breast cancer and AIDS) and its potential in treating other health issues is promising, driving a projected market growth of 12.3% CAGR by 2034. However, potential side effects remain a hurdle. Learn more about the market drivers, competitors, and key players' market share.

NEWARK, Del., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After extensive research, the progesterone market suggests an upward trajectory from 2024 to 2034, inferring a healthy CAGR of 12.30%. With preliminary valuations of US$ 1.50 billion in 2024, the sales revenue of progesterone is assumed to surge to US$ 4.80 billion by 2034.

Download the Sample PDF report to explore key market insights and trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19526

The progesterone market thrives because of the rising cases of breast cancer, AIDS, and amenorrhea and the adoption of progesterone in medicating the issues. Several researchers infer that progesterone and estradiol together aid in regulating various medical disorders like human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

According to the World Health Organization reports in 2021, around 38.4 million people were infected with HIV. For breast cancer treatment, hormone therapy is constrained to cases that show the prevalence of receptors for progesterone and estrogen.

The progesterone and estrogen market envisions higher growth opportunities because of the surging investments and the research and development practices of private research establishments and government institutions to reveal better usages of hormone therapy. There are diverse ongoing investigations to evaluate the influence of progesterone in postmenopausal women.

The progesterone industry witnesses growth constraints because of the side effects encountered after its treatment. Some prevalent side effects are weight fluctuations, increased face and body hair, headache, persistent breast tenderness, and baldness. Though these symptoms do not seem grave, yet they can become serious if the progesterone treatment is not done in a disciplined and experienced environment.

Regional Outlook

North America is slated to garner a considerable share of the progesterone market, because of the amplifying resilience of modern treatments. A catalyst to the growth is the foresighted approach of progesterone vendors, who are undertaking joint efforts to strengthen their research and development abilities. This strategy is in response to the escalating demand for progesterone, which is spurred by the high disease burden, such as rising cases of kidney, and breast cancer and a soaring population of menopausal women.

"The progesterone demand is slated to witness growth owing to spurring demand from health protection sectors worldwide. Factors like soaring consciousness of women's health and development in pharmaceuticals strengthen progesterone market expansion", says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways

The natural segment in the formulation category is set to grab a share of 62.00% in 2024.

In the route of administration category, the injectable segment is set to acquire a market share of 38.20% in 2024.

The United States progesterone industry implies augmentation at a CAGR of 12.60% between 2024 and 2034.

progesterone industry implies augmentation at a CAGR of 12.60% between 2024 and 2034. The United Kingdom progesterone market indicates a CAGR of 13.70% through 2034.

progesterone market indicates a CAGR of 13.70% through 2034. Chinese market infers a CAGR of 13.20% through 2034.

Japan's sale of progesterone indicates a CAGR of 14.10% through 2034.

sale of progesterone indicates a CAGR of 14.10% through 2034. South Korean progesterone market reflects expansion between 2024 and 2034 at a CAGR of 14.70%.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent progesterone vendors are striving to dominate the market. The industry is set to experience a considerable upsurge in integrated progesterone companies and an amplified presence for regional brands, booming their market share. The progesterone providers adopt novel technologies, research and development, and expansions to augment their position.

Latest Evolutions

In September 2022 , the Scottish Medicines Consortium commenced the usage of BIJUVE (1mg Estradiol/100mg Progesterone) across the NHS. Theramex's Bijuve® is the first body-identical hormone replacement therapy (HRT) signified for estrogen insufficiency traits in postmenopausal women.

, the Scottish Medicines Consortium commenced the usage of BIJUVE (1mg Estradiol/100mg Progesterone) across the NHS. Theramex's Bijuve® is the first body-identical hormone replacement therapy (HRT) signified for estrogen insufficiency traits in postmenopausal women. In May 2023 , the FDA sanctioned Veozah, a drug made to curb symptoms like flushing and sweating undergone by women with low estrogen levels.

Purchase now and gain full access to the Progesterone Industry report, featuring comprehensive Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives.

About the Author:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Healthcare Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting service provider, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, the U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights