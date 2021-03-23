ProGlove Introduces Process Analytics Capabilities to Boost Insight Platform

CHICAGO and MUNICH, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGlove, the leader in ergonomic wearable technology for industry, adds new process analytics capabilities to boost the workflow improvements and worker well-being functionalities of its advanced analytics platform ProGlove Insight . This extension drives ProGlove's initiative to provide an entire ecosystem of solutions to improve efficiency on the shop floor while strengthening the role of the human worker. ProGlove Insight collects a unique set of data by using its MARK barcode scanner family of products. The Insight ecosystem contextualizes the data and allows users to consume it according to their needs. More than 100 customer sites already use ProGlove Insight to drive efficiency, profitability and – above all – human-centered workflows. This includes renowned organizations like DPD, a member of Europe's second largest parcel delivery network, and global agriculture technology manufacturer, Horsch.

ProGlove Insight is a one-stop-shop to improve workflows and processes by leveraging device data and time motion studies. The platform draws on the unique capability of ProGlove's MARK barcode scanners to not only capture barcode data but also seize metadata and information collected via the numerous sensors the devices feature. This data contextualizes barcode symbologies, device configurations, time stamps, temperature readings, battery health and other raw data to pave the way for actionable insights. ProGlove Insight eliminates the restrictions of workstation silos because it picks up data from the shop floor and drives it bottom up to the management level. This allows for an overview of a business's entire warehouse process and thus supports data-driven decision making.

Some of ProGlove Insight's key functionalities include:

Safeguarding frontline workers: Allow for time-motion studies and measure the effort to complete assigned jobs. The number of scans can be correlated with a worker's step count to determine the workload on each worker. This way, organizations can assess whether the number of assigned workers per workstation needs adjustments to respond to peaks. Determine the time needed to process scans and identify recurring errors because of poor barcode quality to reduce the stress level for workers on site. Additionally, push audio, visual and haptic alerts on the deployed devices to provide guidance with all senses and help shop floor staff avoid accidents and injuries. At the same time, it enacts non-intrusive social distancing.

Comprehensive Layout & Levels capabilities: Visualize shop floor activities and drill down to individual workstations and devices to compare processes. This lets businesses redesign workstations or other infrastructure components when necessary.

Superior Insight analytics: Monitor all scans and refine the collected information with relevant metadata to understand jobs, processes, and workloads to compare them to previous jobs and tailor your setup accordingly. This puts a magnifying glass on running jobs, allowing you to precisely measure ROI on new initiatives.

Effortless device management with the ability to deploy zero-touch updates: Push firmware and configuration updates from one central point to your entire device fleet and know when to swap devices before they run out of charge to allow for undisrupted operations.

Insights into the Logistics Ecosystem

ProGlove Insight is an API-first platform that relies on an entire ecosystem of solutions. The award-winning MARK family of barcode scanners is at the center of this ecosystem. They are complemented by the Insight web portal which allows for effortless plug-and-play visualization of the above described processes. Through a set of APIs, organizations can also choose to consume the Insight data via their Enterprise Resource Planning, Warehouse Management or Business Intelligence systems. This refines the data already available in these systems. The ProGlove Insight Mobile apps, along with the ProGlove Gateway, enable easy access to the shop floor and provide means to push alerts to the workers in action.

"Parcel logistics is a low-margin game that comes with a lot of manual work," said Ville Heimgartner, Smart Urban Logistics Consultant at DPD. "Therefore, efficiency and worker well-being is key, especially since the workload in our business is volatile. We need to make sure we have the right amount of people available at the right time and at the right spots in our depots. The number of scans, where we make them, and how fast they can be processed are key indicators that determine our business efficiency and productivity. ProGlove Insight gives us the means to best support our workers, make arrangements accordingly, and allow for sustainable growth."

The value of the shop floor: frontline workers

"It is safe to assume that 70 percent of the added value on the shop floor is created by the hands of human frontline workers," said Andreas Koenig, CEO at ProGlove. "That's why we need means to optimize processes while strengthening the role of the human worker. ProGlove Insight is an amalgam of device management, advanced analytics, and the Human Digital Twin that strikes the right balance between business needs and worker wellbeing. We look upon this as a responsibility we have to pioneer a pathway to a future that comes with opportunities for everyone. ProGlove Insight is our contribution in that regard."

