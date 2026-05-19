PrognoCIS Announces Strategic Collaboration with Global Payments to Launch PrognoPay

A native, end-to-end payment experience built within PrognoCIS, to accelerate financial performance and operational productivity.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrognoCIS, a leading ambulatory Electronic Health Record (EHR) platform by Bizmatics, today announced the launch of PrognoPay, a modern payment solution embedded within PrognoCIS and powered by Global Payments, a global leader in payments technology. This strategic collaboration strengthens PrognoCIS' commitment to product excellence by unifying clinical, administrative, and financial workflows into a single, seamless experience for providers, practices, and patients.

PrognoPay smoothly integrates payment processing directly into the clinical and administrative workflows of PrognoCIS, enabling healthcare practices to collect payments faster, reduce operational friction, and improve the overall patient financial experience—without relying on third‑party systems or standalone terminals. With this integration, PrognoCIS customers gain access to enterprise‑grade payment capabilities backed by Global Payments.

Designed for How Modern Practices Work and How Patients Pay

PrognoPay is built directly into PrognoCIS, allowing practices to manage patient billing, collections, and reconciliation without leaving the EHR. Payments post automatically, reducing errors and saving up to 8 hours per week in staff time that would otherwise be spent on manual reconciliation and follow-ups.

For patients, PrognoPay introduces convenient, digitally driven options that reflect evolving expectations. Features such as integrated text‑to‑pay, email payment requests, pay‑by‑link, recurring payments, and digital wallets make it easier for patients to pay balances quickly and securely—on their terms.

This patient first approach helps practices improve collection rates, shorten payment cycles, and create a more transparent financial experience that builds trust and loyalty.

A Secure and Scalable Payments Foundation

PrognoPay delivers enterprise grade security, PCI compliance, and reliability without adding complexity for providers. Sensitive payment data is securely managed while remaining tightly connected to patient accounts and workflows inside PrognoCIS. The result is a secure, scalable solution designed to support multilocation practices, specialty clinics, and growing healthcare organizations that demand consistency, performance, and confidence as they scale.

"PrognoPay represents a major step forward in our mission to simplify and modernize healthcare operations," said Derek Smith, Executive Vice President at Bizmatics. "By embedding payments natively into PrognoCIS and powering it with Global Payments, we are giving our customers a secure, scalable, and seamless way to manage payments directly inside their EHR—without disruption, without compromise."

"Healthcare organizations are increasingly looking for unified platforms that reduce friction across clinical, administrative, and financial workflows," Derek added. "This collaboration allows PrognoCIS clients to offer a modern, patient-friendly payment experience while maintaining the reliability and compliance required in healthcare."

Reinforcing Leadership Through Product and Customer Excellence

PrognoPay reflects PrognoCIS' continued focus on its three core pillars: product excellence, operational excellence, and customer excellence. By deeply integrating payments into the platform, PrognoCIS eliminates operational friction while delivering meaningful value where it matters most—time savings for staff, faster collections for practices, and ease of use for patients.

This advancement further strengthens PrognoCIS' position as a leader in the EHR space, focused on solving real business challenges for healthcare organizations that are growing and scaling in operation.

About Bizmatics

Bizmatics, Inc. is a leading healthcare technology company and the maker of PrognoCIS, a fully integrated Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Practice Management platform powering thousands of providers nationwide for over 20 years. PrognoCIS streamline workflows, strengthen revenue performance, and enhance patient care through a unified, cloud‑based platform designed to scale with practices as they grow. With PrognoAI, Bizmatics extends its commitment to innovation by equipping healthcare organizations with AI‑driven tools that enhance efficiency, improve accuracy, and support smarter clinical, financial, and operational decision‑making—enabling practices to operate with greater confidence and focus on patient care. For more information, visit prognocis.com and follow PrognoCIS on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world. Headquartered in Georgia with approximately 27,000 team members worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

SOURCE Bizmatics