Prognos® Health and Blue Health Intelligence® Partner to Improve Accuracy of Underwriting Decisions for the Group Risk Market

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prognos® Health and Blue Health Intelligence® (BHI®), two of the nation's leading healthcare data analytics companies, have partnered with a multi-year agreement that combines Prognos' AI-based prediction algorithms with BHI's vast medical and pharmaceutical claims database to create a best-in-class Underwriting Risk Predictor solution.

"We are excited to partner with BHI and its dataset of more than 22 billion medical and pharmacy claims. Combining the company's data assets with our lab registry, the largest in the industry, will enhance our clients' ability to assess risk and cost in the coverage of prospective health plan members," commented Sundeep Bhan, chief executive officer, Prognos Health. "The market understands the value of leveraging Real World Data, and the need to move beyond solely relying on prescription history."

Although new insights arise from analytics based on millions of individual real-world care encounters, BHI's data is de-identified and its processes are fully HIPAA-compliant. BHI and Prognos utilize Datavant's Encrypted Token Technology, which enables linking of de-identified patient records to exchange data seamlessly and securely throughout the Datavant ecosystem of partners.

"This new partnership with Prognos Health is another example of BHI fulfilling its mission of helping stakeholders make the right strategic decisions based on the best data and the most actionable analytics," said Swati Abbott, BHI's CEO. "With the ability to assess risk with greater confidence, underwriters will be able to overcome the limitations of underwriting based on manual rates and prescription history."

About Prognos® Health

Prognos Health is the leading clinically focused data and analytics platform company. The prognosFACTOR® platform has the power to query billions of fully integrated lab and health records on more than 325 million de-identified patients to answer or uncover key healthcare questions in minutes, not months. Prognos enables the agile exchange of integrated, patient-centric data between key healthcare stakeholders directly from the Prognos Marketplace. Leveraging the company's patent-pending technology, clients and partners benefit from a range of analytics applications, including cohort design, patient journey studies, omnichannel marketing and more.

About Blue Health Intelligence

Blue Health Intelligence ® (BHI®) provides data-driven insights that empower healthcare organizations to improve care, reduce costs, and optimize performance. BHI's team of data analysts, clinicians, IT experts, and business leaders provide analytics, software-as-a-service, and in-depth consulting to payers, providers, employers, medical device companies, and other healthcare stakeholders. BHI is the trade name of Health Intelligence Company LLC, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

Media Contacts:

Prognos Health | Stacey Levas | [email protected]

BHI | Nushin Samii | [email protected]

SOURCE Prognos Health

Related Links

http://www.prognoshealth.com

