Prognos Health And Datavant Expand Partnership

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prognos Health, a leading healthcare analytics platform company, and Datavant , the leader in helping healthcare organizations safely connect their data, today announced an expanded partnership that brings new value to life sciences brands. This partnership leverages Prognos's expertise in accessing, managing and analyzing a vast ecosystem of data within Prognos MarketplaceTM and Datavant's connectivity technology and network of data source partners to accelerate the time to value for acquiring purpose-built healthcare data assets.

"We are excited to deepen our partnership with Prognos as their Marketplace enables the rapid acquisition and integration of fit-for-purpose real-world datasets pulled from hundreds of disparate data sources. Today, data fragmentation is the greatest challenge in the use of healthcare data to improve patient outcomes," said Travis May, co-founder and CEO, Datavant. "Our privacy-protecting connectivity technology combined with the power of the Prognos Marketplace will enable these life sciences brands to more efficiently find patient-centric, fit-for-purpose data sets."

This collaboration will integrate Datavant's extensive network of sources within the Prognos Marketplace, part of the company's prognosFACTOR Ⓡ platform, to provide life science companies a single platform to acquire the healthcare data needed to address a variety of business needs. By leveraging Prognos Marketplace's diverse and growing ecosystem of real-world data sources, users are able to define their ideal patient cohort and access key demographic, therapeutic and physician insights before purchasing the data for their specified cohort of patients. This ability to identify and select patient-level data brings greater value than the traditional method of purchasing data from multiple sources. The resulting HIPAA-compliant, multi-source patient cohort is delivered in a private cloud or to an application in a matter of minutes.

"Together with Datavant, we're giving key healthcare stakeholders greater visibility into data options that offer deeper insights into specific patient cohorts, while providing speed, flexibility and control throughout the process," commented Sundeep Bhan, CEO, Prognos Health. "This expanded partnership allows us to continue to push the boundaries of healthcare analytics to improve patient outcomes."

"Integrating Datavant's ever expanding ecosystem of partners greatly enhances the data available within the Prognos Marketplace," said Theresa Greco, chief commercial officer, Prognos Health. "With dozens of sources and data for more than 325 million patients already available, Marketplace provides our customers with a more efficient way to acquire, manage and apply patient-centric healthcare data across a variety of business applications,"

This partnership comes at a critical time when the healthcare industry is striving to deliver more personalized therapies to improve health outcomes. Together, Prognos and Datavant are committed to transforming the way the healthcare industry accesses and benefits from healthcare data. By accelerating data-driven decisions with agile access to clinically-rich patient analytics, this partnership will lead to better and more cost effective outcomes for healthcare stakeholders.

About Prognos Health

Prognos Health is the leading clinically-focused data and analytics platform company. The prognosFACTORⓇ platform has the power to query billions of fully-integrated lab and health records on more than 325 million de-identified patients to answer or uncover key healthcare questions in minutes, not months. Prognos enables the agile exchange of integrated, patient-centric data between key healthcare stakeholders directly from the Prognos Marketplace. Leveraging the company's patent-pending technology, clients and partners benefit from a range of analytics applications, including cohort design, patient journey studies, omnichannel marketing and more. For more information, visit prognoshealth.com .

About Datavant

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of de-identified patient records across datasets. Datavant is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com .

