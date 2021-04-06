Prognos Health Announces Patent-Pending Technology

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prognos Health, a leading healthcare analytics platform company, today announced that its proprietary technology FACTOR Logic ™ – the lightning-fast data store technology with which the prognosFACTOR Ⓡ platform is built – is now patent pending. Leveraging more than a decade of experience with patient-centric data, the new technology is designed to query billions of data points on 325 million de-identified patients from the Prognos Marketplace and return answers to multivariable queries with sub-second speeds.

"When we set out to launch prognosFACTOR, we knew we needed a powerful technology solution that addresses the unique challenges of big data in healthcare," said Jason Bhan, M.D., chief medical information officer, Prognos Health. "While we tried a combination of some of the most advanced technologies available on the market, we were unable to find a technology that could effectively store and query healthcare data to generate the response times we required. The Prognos team rose to the challenge and developed FACTOR Logic, which is able to produce answers based on individual patient data points instantaneously. It's a real game changer for the industry."

Driven by an agile and innovative culture, Prognos's engineers, data scientists and clinicians conceptualized, built and launched FACTOR Logic and the prognosFACTOR platform. Using the power and speed of FACTOR Logic, prognosFACTOR creates a new way to access, manage and query patient-centric data down to the biomarker level.

The patent will cover FACTOR Logic's unique ability to partition data for millions of patients, utilize raw concurrency without a synchronization mechanism for improved performance, store information in-memory to provide a pure patient-centric storage mechanism, provide dynamic views of the data, and quickly return query results. By accelerating clinically-specific, data-driven decisions, the patent reinforces Prognos's commitment to transforming the way the industry accesses and gains value from healthcare data.

Prognos Health is the leading clinically-focused data and analytics platform company. The prognosFACTORⓇ platform has the power to query billions of fully integrated lab and health records on more than 325 million de-identified patients to answer or uncover key healthcare questions in minutes, not months. Prognos enables the agile exchange of integrated, patient-centric data between key healthcare stakeholders directly from the Prognos Marketplace. Leveraging the company's patent-pending technology, clients and partners benefit from a range of analytics applications, including cohort design, patient journey studies, omnichannel marketing and more. For more information, visit prognoshealth.com . For more about FACTOR Logic read the white paper .

