Prognos Health Caps Off Innovative Year With Award

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prognos Health, a leading clinically-focused healthcare analytics company, finishes a record year of new products and new partnerships with an award for product innovation. This month PM360, a leading magazine for decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics industries, named prognosFACTOR as one of the most innovative products of 2020 .

"Seeing prognosFACTOR receive this recognition is the culmination of a remarkable year for us at Prognos. We pushed the boundaries of healthcare technology this year and launched a new analytics platform that we believe has the power to transform how the industry can gain more value from data to improve outcomes," said Sundeep Bhan, co-founder and CEO, Prognos.

prognosFACTOR, launched in October 2020, unifies data across the healthcare landscape allowing pharmaceutical companies, providers and payers to pinpoint patient-centric insights that focus on providing transparency and specificity around patient characteristics. The platform and its underlying healthcare query technology process data from more than 45 billion records and 325 million de-identified patients within seconds, delivering scalable and usable analytics to answer meaningful questions about the patient journey.

The launch of prognosFACTOR and the PM360 innovation award are the culmination of a year of significant advancements for Prognos Health. In 2020, the company has:

Increased the number of available healthcare records in Prognos data lakes by 50% from 30 billion to 45 billion and expanded the diversity of data types available to include prescription and medical claims data, in addition to lab data.

Launched multiple new applications as part of the prognosFACTOR platform, including Cohort Designer and Patient Journey .

and . Joined Datavant's consortium of leading healthcare companies and research institutions to launch the COVID-19 Research Database , a secure repository of HIPAA-compliant, de-identified and limited patient-level data sets made available to public health and policy researchers to extract insights to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

, a secure repository of HIPAA-compliant, de-identified and limited patient-level data sets made available to public health and policy researchers to extract insights to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Formed multiple strategic partnerships with key industry players to advance its mission to improve patient outcomes, including Livongo Health , Veeva Systems and Clarify Health Solutions .

, and . Appointed Curt Vinyard as vice president to lead the company's innovative underwriting solution for payers to support risk scoring prediction.

"As I reflect on 2020, I am encouraged by the resilience demonstrated by the healthcare industry and hope our efforts to improve patient outcomes have helped in a small way," said Sundeep Bhan, co-founder and CEO of Prognos. "In 2021 we will expand on our work to transform the way the industry receives and analyzes healthcare data while always keeping the patient at the center of what we do."

About Prognos Health

Prognos is a leading clinically-focused healthcare analytics company with a platform that can query patient-centric data to answer key healthcare questions in minutes not months. The prognosFACTOR™ platform addresses payer, life sciences and provider needs, enabling clients to securely, efficiently and cost effectively analyze billions of lab and health records on more than 325 million de-identified patients. prognosFACTOR is HIPAA compliant and harmonizes and integrates lab data with other healthcare data assets from a trusted and diverse data ecosystem. For more information, visit prognoshealth.com and watch the prognosFACTOR video .

SOURCE Prognos Health

